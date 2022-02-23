Eastern senior Porter Brovont and Western sophomore Evan Butcher will dive at the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals after they both advanced from the Fort Wayne South Side Regional on Tuesday night. The State Finals are Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis with all diving taking place Saturday.
Brovont is making his fourth trip to the state meet after posting a score of 455.25 and taking fifth at the regional. Butcher is making his first trip to state after taking sixth with a score of 398.85. The top eight in the regional advanced.
Butcher, who improved on his sectional score of 376.9, is the first Panther to dive at state since Cameron Poe in 2018.
“Just a solid all-around performance — to come out of sectional and add 20 points to his sectional score was real nice, a nice way to earn a spot in the state,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “A little more pressure in this meet and to dive better in this meet than in sectional is a real testament to Evan in being steady and confident in what he’s doing.
“He was steady all night long. He just kept moving his way up through all the rounds so really excited for him. He earned every point.”
BOYS HOOPS
TAYLOR 62, M-G 57
Bobby Wonnell scored 24 points, Jay Patterson 22 and Mekhi McGee 12 as the Titans overturned a narrow halftime deficit to down Madison-Grant in a clash of sectional rivals at Center Court.
The third quarter was the key. Madison-Grant (12-9) led 16-12 after the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime. But Taylor (11-9) outscored M-G 18-8 in the third quarter to take a 45-40 lead into the final frame, then led the entire fourth quarter.
“We just locked up, played man. We tried to make everything tougher,” Titan coach Bob Wonnell said of Taylor’s effort in the second half. “We picked up our energy, did a better job of our defensive principles. Mekhi McGee in the second half did a fantastic job against their No. 10 [M-G leading scorer Jase Howell].
“They’re a good team, this is a good win for us. They’re one of those teams that every player can do something with it. They’ve got six guys who average six points or more. Six of their guys will shoot it if they’re open, so we’ve got to move when the ball is in flight, close out with discipline and make every shot that they shoot go over the top of us.”
An M-G push cut the lead to four in the fourth quarter but Taylor’s offense kept the Argylls at arm’s length.
“Really for us, that was a nice thing to be able to close out a game,” Bob Wonnell said. “We were the aggressor, we got them into the bonus by the third quarter. [The Titan players] realized we needed to move the ball around and either get a good shot or put them in position where they had to foul.
“All seven [Titans] played well and made some key contributions in winning a really difficult game.”
CASS 57, TWIN LAKES 49
The Kings honored seniors Tristin Miller and Robert Fitch and they responded with big games at home, as Miller scored 14 points and Fitch had 10. Tyson Good added a team-high 15 points for the Kings (11-9). LJ Hillis scored 10 and Luke Chambers added eight.
Cass led 11-8 after one, 23-18 at halftime and 33-28 after three.
Clayton Bridwell led the Indians (14-8) with 20 points. Colin Seymour had 12 and Caden Harker had 10.
WABASH 65, EASTERN 50
Wabash scored 21 points in each of the opening quarters and raced out to a 27-point lead by halftime at Eastern. Wabash led 21-8 after the first stop, 42-15 at halftime and 53-26 after three quarters.
Levi Mavrick led Eastern (8-11) with 19 points, Austin Roberts scored 11, and Trevor Crabtree, Cayden Calloway and Eli Edwards combined for 17. Trevor Daughtry led Wabash (14-7) with 20 points and Izaak Wright had 16.
MONDAY
BOYS HOOPS
TAYLOR 78, PCR 46
Taylor beat Indianapolis’ Providence Cristo Rey Monday night at Center Court.
Down 17-16 after the first quarter, the Titans outscored the winless Wolves 43-12 over the middle two quarters to build a commanding lead.
Taylor guard Bobby Wonnell scored 29 points over the first three quarters and finished with 32 points, his fourth 30-point game of the season. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Mekhi McGee followed with 18 points, Misiah Bebley had 10 points and Chris Moore and Jay Patterson had eight apiece. Patterson grabbed 14 rebounds and dished four assists and McGee had seven steals and four assists.
B.J. Jonson led the Wolves (0-19) with 31 points.
