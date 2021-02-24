Tri-Central’s boys basketball team hammered visiting Delphi 51-24 Tuesday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Up 23-15 at halftime, the Trojans dominated the second half to win going away. It was 36-22 after three quarters and the Trojans held the Oracles to two points in the final quarter.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Mason Pickens scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Conner Hindman and Jace Cassity combined for another 11 rebounds as TC finished with a 33-18 advantage on the glass.
The Trojans (10-10) finished HHC play 3-4. They’ll close the regular season Thursday against Liberty Christian.
WABASH 64, EASTERN 53
Eastern led 16-15 after the opening quarter, but Wabash outscored the visiting Comets 38-26 over the middle two quarters to take control.
“Wabash shot the lights out,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
Joe Leland led the Apaches (5-15) with 29 points. He hit five of the Apaches’ 12 3-pointers.
Evan Monize led the Comets (11-9) with 14 points and Levi Mavrick backed him with 13.
Eastern closes the regular season with Hoosier Heartland Conference games against Carroll on Thursday and against Sheridan on Saturday. The Comets can take a share of the conference title by winning both games.
TWIN LAKES 53, CASS 49
Gage Businger hit two free throws with 6.0 seconds left to secure the win for Twin Lakes against Cass in Monticello.
The Kings trailed 26-22 at halftime before they outscored the Indians 14-7 in the third to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth. But the Indians outscored them 20-13 in the final stanza.
Noah Johnston scored on a 3-point play to give the Indians a 51-44 lead with a minute left to play. The Kings’ Tyson Johnson was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to cut the lead to four. The Kings got a stop and Luke Chambers scored on a putback to cut the lead to 49-47 with 11 seconds left before Businger sealed the game at the foul line.
Clayton Bridwell led the Indians (18-4) with 16 points. Johnston finished with 12 and Kahari Jackson had 11. Businger added six.
Chambers scored 12 to lead a balanced Cass (11-10) attack. Tristin Miller had 11, Johnson had 10, Tyson Good tallied nine and Nolan Young added five.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson told 102.3-FM in a postgame interview. “It’s tough that we didn’t finish it off the way we wanted to at the end. But did we get better [Tuesday]? Did we walk off the court better? Yeah.
“They’re a very good team and I think our aggressiveness was great. I didn’t see any passive on our face all night.”
Cass is scheduled to host Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday to conclude the regular season.
BOYS DIVING
FISHERS REGIONAL
Maconaquah’s Vincenzo Rooker and Eastern’s Porter Brovont are advancing to the IHSAA State Swimming and Diving State Finals after qualifying through the Fishers Diving Regional on Tuesday.
Rooker took third with a score of 462.3 out of 20 divers at the regional. Brovont, who won the Noblesville Sectional last week, was fifth Tuesday with a score of 418.89. Delta’s Sam Bennett, the defending state champion, won the regional with a score of 551.25, followed by Fishers’ Will Jansen at 488.88.
The diving competition at state begins Saturday with 32 divers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.