With :31 left in the third quarter, and Blackford’s girls basketball team leading Taylor 53-37 in the opening game of the Class 2A Taylor Sectional, Blackford coach Mitch Waters told his team he wanted to get the last shot, but “if you’re wide open, obviously stroke it.”
Starting guard Olivia Leas was standing off his shoulder. She had foul trouble and wasn’t checked into the game at that moment. When Waters said that, Leas pointed at freshman reserve guard Chloe Wicker to make sure Wicker knew that applied to her.
Wicker hit five of Blackford’s 10 triples on the night, and the Bruins took down shorthanded Taylor 64-47. Blackford’s Liv Waters and Leas hit 3-pointers for the game’s first points to take a 6-0 lead and Taylor never pulled back even. Blackford led 14-8 after a quarter, 30-22 at halftime and 55-37 after three quarters.
“They shot the ball very well early. We didn’t see that coming,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “Of course, I think fatigue set in. We haven’t played since the Madison-Grant game [on Jan. 12] and it’s kind of hard to simulate a basketball game in practice, especially when you only have five or six kids. I’m not using that as an excuse, but yeah I think fatigue had a lot to do with it.”
Taylor played just five players. A sixth was available on the bench but she was on her second day back from quarantine and did not sub in. The Titans’ games after the M-G game were called off until the sectional.
The Titans (8-6) looked rusty early as they committed seven turnovers in the opening frame and 21 for the game.
Taylor closed the lead to five points at 37-32 in the third quarter when the Bruins (10-10) broke the game open with a 12-0 run, aided by two fast break hoops by Waters off steals.
“I know we turned it over way early way too many times,” Oliver said. “That was the No. 1 thing on my board was take care of the basketball and we’ll be OK, well we didn’t, and we weren’t.”
Kelsi Langley scored 18 points to lead the Titans, Emma Good scored 16, Alexandra Collins had five, and Miranda Saldana and Katie Hogan four each. The Titans, who only had seven players in the program this season, do not have a senior on the roster.
“We were shorthanded all year, and again I’m not making excuses. I’m very proud of my team,” Oliver said. “Those kids gave me everything they had.”
Waters scored 19 for Blackford, Wicker 17 and Leas 14.
Pedro Velazco
NW 64, LOGAN 28
McKenna Layden scored 27 points and dished eight assists to lead Northwestern’s 64-28 rout of Logansport in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional opener.
Layden also had five rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals.
Also for the Tigers (13-5), freshman Lexi Hale scored a career-best 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Ellie Boyer had eight points, five assists and four steals and Leah Carter had eight points and five assists.
Northwestern controlled the first half in building a 25-8 halftime lead. From there, the Tigers rocked Logan 27-9 in the third quarter to seal the win.
“Defensively we did a good job of contesting shots all night,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “McKenna shot the ball well from outside and Lexi Hale and Leah Carter were strong in the post.”
Winners of six straight, the Tigers advance to face Harrison (13-3) in Friday’s semifinal round.
WESTERN 48, PERU 30
Western dominated the middle two quarters to break away from Peru in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional opener.
Peru held a 13-12 advantage after the first quarter. From there, the Panthers ripped the Bengal Tigers 13-3 in the second quarter and 19-2 in the third quarter to build a commanding 44-18 lead.
Inside players Caroline Long and Haley Scott led the way for the Panthers in their first sectional win since 2016. Long scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Scott had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Western coach Lisa Pflueger said the plan was to attack inside.
“We had the size [advantage] and they played more of a 2-3 zone the whole game,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said.
Pflueger noted guards Audrey Rassel and Karson Lechner had nice games with Rassel taking on the defensive assignment of guarding Peru’s top perimeter player.
Western advances to face Twin Lakes (13-9) in Friday’s semifinal round. The Indians beat the Panthers 67-52 during the regular season.
“We played with them pretty well for the first two or three quarters and then it kind of got away from us,” Pflueger said. “We have to be ready to compete for four quarters.”
BENTON C. 60, MAC 46
Benton Central took control of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional matchup early. The Bison raced to a 23-6 lead by the close of the first quarter and Maconaquah could not recover.
The Braves finished the season 10-10.
MANCHESTER 76, CARROLL 69
No. 9-ranked Carroll fell prey to an upset in the Class 2A Manchester Sectional’s opening game.
Down 43-28 at halftime, Carroll battled back to within 52-47 by the close of the third quarter and the Cougars continued to chip away in the fourth quarter. It was 56-all midway through the quarter and the Cougars surged to a 67-62 lead with 2:00 left — but the Squires responded with a strong closing kick for the win.
Alli Harness led the Cougars (18-5) with 23 points, eight assists and six steals. Laney Johnson backed Harness with a career-high 19 points, Madison Wagner had nine points and 12 rebounds and Maryn Worl had eight points and six boards.
The Squires (11-12) advance to face Cass in Friday’s semifinal round.
BOYS SWIMMING
OAK HILL 100, WESTERN 83
Taylor Rathbun was a triple winner for the Panthers. He won the 200 free (2:03.25) and the 500 free (5:50.0) and teamed with Pete Bradshaw, Avery Berryman and Sam Bowlby to win the 400 free relay (3:53.84). Also for Western, Drew Caldwell won the 100 backstroke (:58.05).
Western coach Brad Bennett was in quarantine and had to let assistants coach, but watched online.
“There were some good races but I was really expecting more out of my guys to rise to the challenge,” Bennett said.
“I was happy to see Taylor get two wins and Drew had a pretty tough race in the IM and came back and had a good race in the backstroke. The second-place [finisher] clocked in at :58.72, they raced the whole way. It was nice to get a win in a close race.”
