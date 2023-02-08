Eastern’s boys basketball team scored a 60-50 victory at Daleville Tuesday to end a four-game losing skid.
Getting scoring out of the point guard role was critical for Eastern. Cayden Calloway led the Comets (10-8) with a game-high 27 points. Colton Lindsay scored 15, all in the second half. In the frontcourt, Owen Crabbe played every minute and responded with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The Comets trailed 12-8 after a quarter but came back to lead 22-18 at halftime, pushed the lead to 37-30 after three quarters, and outscored the Broncos 23-20 in the final quarter to hold off the host squad.
“Our guys are fighters,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “Our guys play with heart and have the guts and grit of champions. Our guys give everything they have for the greater good of the team. This was an important road win. I am proud of our team.”
Eastern went 19 of 25 from the free throw line and overcame foul trouble to get the win in a game where the Comets had foul trouble of their own. One Comet fouled out and another was hampered with four fouls before going out injured.
Daleville, which had won three straight, fell to 7-9.
TIPTON 62, BLACKFORD 46
Grady Carpenter and Nolan Swan led the way as the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Blue Devils beat the Bruins in a possible Sectional 39 preview at Blackford.
Carpenter stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Swan backed him with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Tipton (13-4) visits Taylor on Saturday for another game against a sectional opponent.
MAC 76, TWIN LAKES 55
Maconaquah decked Twin Lakes with the 1-2 punch of Josiah Ball and Bauer Maple in the game at Monticello.
Ball scored 28 points and Maple had 26. Ball made 11 shots from the field and Maple made 10 shots, including three 3-pointers.
Fuddy Kile added 12 points for the Braves, who led 19-15 after the first quarter, 40-30 at halftime and 60-45 after the third quarter.
Maconaquah (11-6) entered the game averaging 73.9 points per game, which ranked No. 2 in the state.
Twin Lakes dropped to 8-10.
GIRLS DIVING
HSE REGIONAL
Northwestern sophomore Taylor Schmitt wrapped up her season 15th in the Hamilton Southeastern Diving Regional. She scored 195.7 in an eight-dive program before the field was cut to 12.
I’m so proud of her,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Incredible season for a brand-new diver.”
Fort Wayne Snider’s Amelia Rinehart was the runaway winner as the competition continued. She posted an 11-dive score of 471.65. The top eight advance to state.
BOYS SWIMMING
EASTERN 113, BLACKFORD 54
Quadruple winner Jansen Richmond led the way as the Comets beat the visiting Bruins.
Individually, Richmond won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. He also swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Also for Eastern, Reagan Long won the 200 individual medley, Amos Greene won the diving program and Caden Kerns won the 500 free. Richmond, Philip Beedham, Zander Forman and Tim Cauthern teamed to win the 200 medley relay and Charlie Kendall, Tim Cauthern, Obadiah Greene and Richmond teamed to win the 400 free relay.
“The guys had another great night,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said, pointing to the Comets’ depth as a key to the victory. “My second-, third- and fourth-place guys really did a great job stepping up to help their teammates win.”
FROM MONDAY
BOYS SWIMMING
HARRISON 103, NW 64
Harrison’s depth was the difference in a meet that saw each team win six events.
Triple winner Ethan Champion and double winners Caleb Champion and Sam Martin led Northwestern. Individually, Ethan Champion won the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.80) and 500 free, Martin won the 100 butterfly, Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.01) and Steven Slate won the diving program (148.20). Caleb Champion, Ethan Champion, Preston DeWitt and Martin teamed to win the 200 free relay.
“It was a great night of racing by our Tigers,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “Harrison has a very deep squad of year-round trained athletes. I think our boys gave a great effort against a very strong program. We saw some things to clean up heading into sectional so we can find a bit more speed. Our freshman class as a whole continues to show such heart and such great progress.”
