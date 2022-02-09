Taylor’s boys basketball team moved to 5-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference Tuesday night with a 79-60 victory over rival Eastern on the Comets’ court. The Titans are third in the league behind Class 2A No. 7-ranked Carroll (4-0) and Class 2A No. 8 Clinton Prairie (6-1).
The Titans (8-6) stressed the Comets with balanced scoring. Bobby Wonnell scored 23 points, Mekhi McGee 19, Jay Patterson 16 and Misaiah Bebley 14.
“We’ve been talking about this for about a month now: Every single game is our conference championship. We have to play with a certain urgency and hunger,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said.
“Eastern is a very great team, coach [Mike] Springer does a great job. We knew they were going to shoot a lot better at home,” Wonnell said, noting a recent Eastern home game that was played at Taylor due to an issue with the Comet gym. “We knew they were going to throw everything and the kitchen sink at us and play with a sense of urgency and we were going to have to match that.”
The game was tight in the first half and Taylor gained control in the second half. Taylor led 16-15 after a quarter, 33-30 at the half then expanded the margin. Taylor held a 53-45 lead after three quarters and outscored the home side 26-15 in the final frame.
“I think our on-the-ball-defense [improved],” Bob Wonnell said of the second half. “We contained our man a little better in the second half. Some of the things we did defensively, we were a little tighter on. I think that made their shots a little harder. [We didn’t press, but] kind of walked their ballhandler up and made their first pass a little harder.
“I thought all night long offensively we were doing some pretty good things, we just couldn’t get separation because they shot the ball really well. [Eastern’s Levi] Mavrick in the second half was on fire. [Cayden Calloway] in the first half was on fire. In the second half our intensity and attention to detail on the defensive half, and how we want to defend certain things, was better.”
Mavrick led the Comets with 26 points. Eastern fell to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in the league.
BOYS SWIMMING
EASTERN 95, BLACKFORD 6, FWBC 20
The Comets won a three-way meet with Blackford and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. Eli Hueston won the 200-yard free for the Comets, Porter Brovont won diving, Nate Rush won the 100 butterfly, and Charlie Kendall won the 500 free.
In relays, the Comet team of Philip Beedham, Trey Louks, Tim Cauthern and Hueston won the 200 free, and the team of Kendall, Cauthern, Beedham and Hueston won the 400.
“The boys had a great meet, especially considering all the days of practice we missed with the winter storm last week,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “It always hurts to miss four days of practice, but it was nice to see the boys pull out a win against two schools in our last regular-season meet.”
MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
TWIN LAKES 64, MAC 63
The Braves fell by one to the visiting Indians in a matchup of Sectional 20 teams. Twin Lakes is the sectional’s defending champion.
“We had several opportunities where we had the momentum, but we had too many turnovers [Monday]. With 15 turnovers, we lost the possession game by five. That is enough to make a difference in the game right there,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We also didn’t show the mental toughness that I know we have. We can play cleaner and handle adversity better than we did [Monday].”
Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben led the Braves (11-3) with 20 points apiece. Bauer Maple scored 11 points and Josiah Ball had nine points. Bauer Maple grabbed eight rebounds and Trace Armstrong had seven boards.
Maconaquah hosts Oak Hill tonight. It’s a 6 p.m. JV start.
