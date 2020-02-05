The Cass girls basketball season came to an end Tuesday night when the Kings opened sectional play in the Class 2A Cass Sectional by hosting the Manchester Squires. It appeared early on the game was going to be a defensive battle but the Squires found space in the Cass zone midway through the first quarter and the outside shooters took advantage of it as a the Squires survived to move on with a 39-22 win over the Kings.
Cass drew first blood at the 4:10 mark for their only lead of the night at 2-0. The Manchester press started causing numerous Cass turnovers and the Manchester shooters started hitting from long range to take a 13-4 for lead after one quarter of play.
Manchester continue hitting from outside the line in expanding their lead to 27-8 at the half.
In the third quarter the Cass help-side defense seemed to be more active in keeping the long-range shooters in check. In doing so the Kings played an even quarter with Manchester sitting on a 35-16 lead going into the final quarter of play.
But in the final quarter the full court press by Manchester proved to be too much for the Kings as Manchester advances to play again Friday in the semifinals.
Leading the scoring attack for Manchester was Beletu Stout with 12 points, all from behind the arc. Finishing with 11 points was Ainsley West with three from long-range herself.
For Cass Paxtyn Hicks finished with 10 points with Kyla Mennen finishing with nine of her own.
Rick Conrad, for the Kokomo Tribune
BENTON CENTRAL 90, MACONAQUAH 35
Maconaquah ran into a very tough Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Benton Central (22-3) team that came out with a vengeance in getting the win in the opening round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional.
The Braves trailed throughout the game. BC led 31-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 56-18 at halftime. Maconaquah faded from there by trailing 79-22 at the end of three.
Maconaquah was led in scoring by Lilly Maple with 17 points. Madison Wilson added seven, and Averi Miller and Bri Hubenthal each scored four.
The Braves finished the season with a 9-14 record, and Benton Central will play Peru (13-9) in the semifinal at 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
PIONEER 104, EASTERN 72
Despite being down a handful swimmers do to illness or injury, Eastern came within 32 points of Pioneer.
“The guys did an amazing job considering we are missing five or six guys to sickness and injury,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “The season has been rough with illness and injury, but some of the guys did an amazing job stepping up [Tuesday]. Cameron [Wagler] really had a standout night in both his individual events. All the individual winners were right at or better than their personal records.”
Eli Hueston was a double winner for Eastern with an individual win in the 200 freestyle (2:15.66). Porter Brovont was tops in diving (269), and Wagler won the 500 freestyle (6:12.48) and was second in the 200 individual medley.
OAK HILL 105, WESTERN 80
Western came up short in a very close meet.
“It was a tough meet, but I knew that we had a shot,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Oak Hill has a nice roster of kids, and a nice program. We had several close races in the meet, but we just couldn’t get it done.”
Trey Shock was a triple winner. Palmer Harrell and Cullen Dalpoas were double winners for Western.
Shock won in the 50 freestyle (:23.29). Harrell took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.75), and Dalpoas was tops in the 100 backstroke (1:00.21).
Shock and Harrell joined Pete Bradshaw and Mason Hill in winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.62), and Shock and Dalpoas teamed up with Austin Butcher and Taylor Rathbun in winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.72).
