Eastern’s wrestling team topped Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Clinton Prairie 48-24 in a midweek dual Tuesday in Greentown.
Ian Hewitt (138 pounds), Wyatt Hoppes (145), Erick Krogstie (170), Tyler Wright (285), Devan Baker (120) and Eli Boyer (132) scored wins on the mat for Eastern. Jami Howell and Caleb Katsimpalis each took forfeit wins.
“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made this year,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “We have a lot of work still to do being so young, but we’ve turned a corner the last couple of weeks and are improving.”
Wright’s win was the 100th of his career.
WESTERN 66, FRANKFORT 15
In their first action since winning the Class 2A Team State title, the Panthers scored seven pins in a comfortable home victory.
M.J. Norman (195 pounds), Devin Frazier (220), Cole Armstrong (285), Brady Shannon (113), Keegan Tedder (120), Tanner Tishner (126) and Robert Dinn (145) each won by pin. Eric Hunt (132), Nolan Miller (138), Mitchell Betz (160), and Brandt Gamble (170) each won by forfeit.
“After the big weekend, they came out, they did a good job,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We used [Tuesday] night as an opportunity to get some of our younger guys on the mat. I think we wrestled six backups, so let them get in the varsity lineup and get some experience.”
MAC 43, PERU 29
Nate Hanes (132 pounds), Wyatt Price (152), Logan Farnell (160), Ethan Farnell (170), Austin Ringeisen (182) and Aaron Ringeisen (195) recorded pins to lead the Braves past the Bengal Tigers in a rivalry match.
Also for Maconaquah, Brayden Raber (113) won by a major decision and Alex Ousley (126) won by a decision.
For Peru, Kwynn Boggs (106), Keyton Ousley (220) and Trevi Conley (285) won by pins, Brayden Gibson (120) and Cooper Baldwin (145) won by decisions and Justine Perang (138) won by forfeit.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PERU 65, MANCHESTER 56
The Bengal Tigers rallied past the Squires in a Three Rivers Conference game at Tig-Arena.
Down 27-22 at halftime and 42-41 after the third quarter, the Tigers poured in 24 points in the fourth quarter to surge to the win.
Brianna Bennett led Peru with 19 points, Cameryn Raber scored 13 points, Brooklyn Garner had 10, Emma Eldridge had nine and Kaylene Kirk had eight.
Peru (8-9 overall, 4-2 TRC) has won four straight games and seven of its last nine.
TIPTON 53, EASTERN 32
Kaiya Money scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils past the visiting Comets in a possible Sectional 39 preview.
Ashlee Schram backed Money with 12 points and nine rebounds and Hallie Wolfe chipped in eight points.
Tipton (12-5) has won four straight games.
HARRISON 42, KOKOMO 35
Harrison jumped to a 24-17 halftime lead, pushed to a 30-17 lead in the third quarter and went on to beat Kokomo 42-35 in a North Central Conference game at Memorial Gym.
Campbell Moore led the Raiders with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Aijia Elliott led the Kats with 15 points, Kamaria White had seven points and Regan McClain and Nande Geyton had five points apiece. Elliott, McClain and Geyton had seven rebounds apiece and White dished six assists and Geyton had two assists.
CARROLL 61, MCCUTCHEON 33
Madison Wagner stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocked shots to lead the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars’ rout of the visiting Mavericks.
Also for Carroll (17-2), Alli Harness had 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals, Emily Justice scored 10 points and Jillian Salts had nine points and seven rebounds.
Carroll visits Clinton Prairie on Friday for a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Carroll leads the league at 6-0 and Prairie is a game back at 5-1.
H. HEIGHTS 41, WESTERN 31
Class 3A No. 11-ranked Hamilton Heights topped Western in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Huskies (13-3 overall) improved to 2-1 in the division while the Panthers (13-5) dropped to 1-1.
BOYS SWIM
NW 127, EASTERN 58
Ethan Champion and Caleb Champion were quadruple winners for the Tigers, and Sam Martin and Wyatt Herrell were triple winners in Northwestern’s victory at Eastern.
That quartet won the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.94) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.55). Ethan Champion won the 200 free (1:57.67) and 100 free (:52.54). Caleb Champion won the 200 IM (2:18.74) and 100 butterfly (:59.6). Herrell won the 50 free (:24.97), and Martin won the 500 free (5:54.74).
Also for the Tigers, Brady Correll won the diving program (214.70), Parks Ortman won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.71), and Preston DeWitt, Seth Pohlman, Ortman and Maverick Harrell won the 200 free relay (1:47.3).
Tiger coach Donita Walters was “super excited about Brady’s lifetime-[best] again [in diving]. I felt like Ethan had a great night in his individual races. Sam Martin in that 5 free, that is not something he normally swims but he had a nice race.
“Again, things that we need to fine tune as we head through these last three days of conference prep to see what these kids can do on Saturday.”
The Tigers swim in the Hoosier Conference meet Saturday at Purdue.
For the Comets, Jansen Richmond won the 100 backstroke.
“Over half the team has continually been dropping time in all their events,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “I am proud of some of my standouts like Philip Beedham, Jansen Richmond, Reagon Long, Parker Smith-McCombs, Caden Kerns, Charlie Kendall and Zander Forman. The consistency in dropping time has been a joy to see.”
WESTERN 121, H. HEIGHTS 64
Wyatt Edwards won the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.38) and 500 free (5:39.05) to highlight the Panthers’ victory in the meet at Hamilton Heights.
Also winning individual events for Western were: Ashton Tso (200 IM, 2:19.86); Noah Broyles (100 free, :55.23); Luke Mawbey (100 backstroke, 1:05.01); and Charlie Brewer (100 breaststroke, 1:09.02).
Western swept the relays. Broyles, Brewer, Kole Shock and Tso won the 200 medley (1:49.56). Avery Berryman, Shock, Brewer and Mawbey won the 200 free (1:35.60). And Mawbey, Andrew Jay, Broyles and Berryman won the 400 free (3:34.02).
“Our guys are gearing up for the conference meet Saturday. We kind of did things a little differently where I tried to get some of my depth guys more into individual events and my No. 1 guys only swam one individual and three relays,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “That is what we needed to figure out our best combinations for Saturday.
“I’m really excited about Wyatt Edwards’ 200 freestyle swim. That’s the first time he broke 2:00 in that event,” Bennett added. “I’m really happy with Ashton Tso’s win in the IM. He’s a really good swimmer who kind of gets overshadowed by other really good swimmers.”
GIRLS SWIM
NW 119, EASTERN 64
Quadruple winners Ashley Ream and Catherine Bath and triple winners Morgan Binnion and Aubrie Sparling led Northwestern to a victory in Greentown.
Ream won the 200 free (2:10.3) and 100 backstroke (1:13.4). Bath won the 200 IM (2:21.91) and 500 freestyle (5:32.21). They teamed with Binnion and Lauren Martin to win the 200 free relay (1:56.41), and teamed with Martin and Sparling to win the 400 free relay (4:09.66).
Binnion, Sparling, Burgandi Purvis and Kelsie Heintz won the 200 medley relay (2:11.06). Purvis won the 50 free (:28.56). Taylor Schmitt won diving (226.5). Binnion won the 100 butterfly (1:15.54). And Sparling won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.69).
“I was really pleased,” Walters said. “Ashley Ream had a great night, she had a couple of best times. Burgandi Purvis was on fire. Of course we’re really proud of Taylor with that lifetime best in diving.
“We’ve got some things to fine tune as we head into conference and I’m excited to see how we’ll do.”
The Hoosier Conference meet is Saturday at Purdue.
For Eastern, Lilly Shallenberger won the 100 free.
“Even though we lost, the girls had a great night against Northwestern,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “They went into the meet knowing they were swimming for best times, and we got so many best times. I was very impressed with how they swam against the tough opponent.”
H. HEIGHTS 117, WESTERN 58
The Panthers won a pair of events. Chase Hayes, Anna Moore, Emily Scott and Sophia Moreno teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:54.01) and Hayes won the 50 free (:27.7).
“We had some pretty good swims, just not enough to handle a full squad of Heights,” Bennett said. “A really good swim, maybe the highlight of the night, was Sophia Jay in the 500 freestyle. She improved her season best by 20 seconds. She’s always just a hard-working kid in practice, great attitude. I was every bit as happy as she was for that.”
