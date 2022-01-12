Kokomo’s girls basketball team beat Lebanon 36-30 Tuesday night at Memorial Gym as the Wildkats returned to action for the first time since Dec. 30. They had three games postponed last week.
The game featured seven lead changes and four ties. Lebanon led 6-4 after the opening quarter, but the Kats outscored the Tigers 13-5 in the second quarter to build a 17-11 advantage. Kokomo led 28-25 after the third quarter.
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo with a double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also blocked two shots. Omarea Daniels had nine points and seven rebounds, Chloe McClain had nine points, six rebounds, four blocks and two assists and Kamaria White had six points and five rebounds.
Defensively, Kokomo held Lebanon to 10-of-57 shooting (17.5%).
McClain is on the brink of becoming the 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and the first since Audrey McDonald in 2006. McClain has 998 points.
Kokomo (10-5) hosts Logansport on Thursday in a North Central Conference game. Lebanon dropped to 8-8.
• Kokomo’s game at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech on Saturday has been changed to varsity only with a start time of noon.
M-G 44, TAYLOR 39
Taylor led 17-10 after the first quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 35-26 after the third quarter. But the visiting Argylls outscored the Titans 18-4 in the final quarter to steal the win in the matchup of Sectional 39 teams.
Kelsi Langley led Taylor (7-11) with 19 points. Emma Good and Jalainah Harris scored eight points apiece.
HEIGHTS 42, WESTERN 29
Class 3A No. 7-ranked Hamilton Heights topped visiting Western to remain perfect in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division at 3-0. The Huskies close division play Saturday against Tipton.
Western coach Lisa Pflueger loved her squad’s defensive effort.
“We held them to 19 points at the half. We held their best player, [Camryn] Runner, to five points. A great defensive night,” she said. “We had one starter out, but the girls stepped up and played well. We only scored 29 so we obviously spent a lot of energy on the defensive end.”
Caroline Long led the Panthers (11-7, 1-2 HC East) with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Karson Lechner had seven points and seven rebounds.
TIPTON 55, EASTERN 16
Class 2A No. 3 Tipton overpowered Eastern. It was 15-5 after the first quarter, 31-8 at halftime and 49-8 after the Blue Devils pitched a defensive shutout in the third quarter.
Ashlee Schram and Ella Wolfe scored 18 points for Tipton, which improved to 16-1 following its 14th straight win.. Schram also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Abbi Parker had nine points and Rylea Wetz had eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
Macy Coan led Eastern (2-16) with five points and six rebounds.
GIRLS SWIM
NW 126, EASTERN 55
Jaylyn Harrison and Catherine Bath led the charge for the Tigers as they beat the visiting Comets. Individually, Harrison won the 200 freestyle (1:59.87) and 100 butterfly (1:02.27) and Bath touched first in the 200 IM (2:23.44) and 100 free (:58.53). Both swam on a pair of winning relay teams as well.
“Jaylyn Harrison in the 200 free, it’s the first time she’s been under 2:00 I think since she was 14 years old,” Northwestern assistant coach Drew Laughner said.
Also winning individual events for the Tigers were: Ashley Ream (50 free, :28.34); Hannah Moore (500 free, 6:00.12); and Addison Sparling (100 breaststroke, 1:23.03).
Northwestern won all three relays. Bath, Sparling, Moore and Burgandi Purvis won the 200 medley in 2:11.38. Harrison, Moore, Purvis and Bath won the 200 free in 1:23.03. And Harrison, Ream, Moore and Lauren Martin won the 400 free in 4:02.86.
Eastern had two winners: Leah Jordan in the diving program and Lola Williams in the 100 backstroke.
“Tough night for the girls,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We always know that Northwestern will be a tough one, and it didn’t help that we were missing five girls. They swam hard, though, and put up some good times.”
WESTERN 100, HEIGHTS 80
Anna Moore and Gracie Burns led the way as Western beat visiting Hamilton Heights in a meet between Hoosier Conference teams ahead of Saturday’s conference meet.
Individually, Moore posted wins in the 200 freestyle (2:06.38) and 500 freestyle (5:39.99) and Burns took wins in the 50 free (:26.08) and 100 backstroke (1:05.25). Both swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Also winning individual events for Western were: Autumn Harsh (200 IM, 2:34.92); Chase Hayes (100 free, 1:00.94); and Olivia Shoemaker (100 breaststroke, 1:17.56).
The Panthers won all three relays. Burns, Shoemaker, Moore and Hayes teamed to win the 200 medley in 2:01.21. Genesis Everling, Sophia Moreno, Harsh and Shoemaker won the 200 free in 1:56.34. And Moore, Hayes, Burns and Everling won the 400 free in 4:02.
“Across the board, we were swimming pretty well,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Autumn Harsh had some great races. As a freshman, she has slid into the mindset of a high school swimmer. She’s doing a lot of great things in the pool.
“As always, Gracie Burns, Anna Moore, Olivia Shoemaker and Chase Hayes were just nails tough. Those girls just went after Heights and had some great swims and got a really good outcome to this meet.”
CASS 93, KOKOMO 75
Aubrey Simmons and Macee Reckard won two individual events apiece to lead the Katfish, who were down five swimmers. Paige Wilson added a win in the 500 free and Kokomo won two of the three relays.
BOYS SWIM
NW 115, EASTERN 59
Alex Baxter, Will Baxter and Caleb Champion turned in big efforts to help Northwestern beat visiting Eastern 115-59.
Individually, Alex Baxter won the 50 freestyle (:27.48) and 500 free (6:11.56), Will Baxter touched first in the 100 free (:52.19) and 100 backstroke (1:11.75) and Champion won the 200 free (1:56.87) and 100 butterfly (:58.26). Each swam on the winning 200 free and 400 free relay teams as well.
“Will Baxter’s 100 freestyle of :52.19 was a really good time for him,” Laughner said.
Parks Ortman also had an individual win for the Tigers. He was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.42).
The Tigers won all three relays. Preston DeWitt, Ortman, Wyatt Herrell and Jacob Bumgardner won the 200 medley in 2:06.88. Ortman, Will Baxter, Champion and Alex Baxter won the 200 free. And DeWitt, Alex Baxter, Will Baxter and Champion capped the meet with a win in the 400 free in 3:48.96.
For Eastern, Porter Brovont won the diving program and Philip Beedham and Charlie Kendall went 1-2 in the 200 IM.
WESTERN 118, HEIGHTS 67
Pete Bradshaw and Luke Mawbey helped power Western’s victory over visiting Hamilton Heights. Individually, Bradshaw won the 50 free (:23.03) and 100 free (:51.56) and Mawbey prevailed in the 100 butterfly (:59.98) and 100 backstroke (1:03.41). Both swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
The Panthers also had individual wins from Charlie Conkle in the 200 free (2:07.73) and Noah Broyles in the 500 free (5:59.53).
Western swept the relays. Mawbey, Ashton Tso, Bradshaw and Avery Berryman won the 200 medley in 1:50.51. Cole Shock, Carlos del Aguila, Conkle and Taylor Rathbun won the 200 free in 1:40.08. And Bradshaw, Rathbun, Mawbey and Berryman won the 400 free in 3:42.65.
“The boys are swimming really well,” Bennett said. “Pete Bradshaw took out his 50 and 100 and just kind of took control. I’m really excited with where he’s at right now. I’m really happy for Luke Mawbey. He’s been working so hard all season long and he’s really turned it on the last couple weeks. He broke 1:00 in the 100 butterfly for the first time.
“The toughest swimmer all night long was Noah Broyles,” Bennett added, noting the Panther freshman swam in three straight events. “That was his second time ever swimming the 500 and he was able to come away with the win. But he went right out of the 500 and into the 200 free relay and then right out of the 200 free relay into the 100 backstroke. He was second to Luke in the 100 back.”
KOKOMO 89, CASS 71
Andrew Jay won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke to highlight Kokomo’s win at Cass.
Also for the Katfish, Gabe Booher won the 100 butterfly, Kokomo won all three relays, Alejandro Gee was second in the 50 free and Matias Ayala was second in the 200 free.
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 46, McCUTCHEON 30
Kokomo beat NCC rival McCutcheon on the Wildkats’ senior night. Kokomo’s seniors are Nathan Conner, Kymani Howard, Omarion Clark-Stitts and Tyreese Tucker.
“[They] all competed and truly left their legacy on the mat in dominating fashion. It was a great sendoff for these Wildkats, who have dedicated the past four years to building a foundation of ‘legacy matters,’” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “These seniors have battled all kinds of adversity, both on and off the mat, and I couldn’t be prouder. The determination to never give up even when the cards are not in your favor is something that all current and future Wildkats should embrace.”
Kokomo had six wrestlers win by pins — Clark-Stitts (138 pounds), Kyan Gamble (152), Michael Szymanski (160), Howard (170), Jaquan East (182) and Chad Washburn (195). Also for Kokomo, Blayke Acord won a 7-3 decision at 126, Gabe Newland won an 8-2 decision at 132 and Conner won an 11-3 major decision at 145.
WESTERN 44, FRANKFORT 23
Benton Kanable (113-pound weight class), Mitchell Betz (152) and Deaglan Pleak (170) scored pins to highlight the Panthers’ road win.
Also for Western, Tye Lisner (126) won by tech fall, Wade Ryan (220) won in a decision and the Panthers won two more matches by forfeits.
“We did pretty well,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We wrestled a lot of young guys and I thought they went out and performed pretty well.”
EASTERN 52, CL. PRAIRIE 12
Josh Fike, Reid Keisling, Gabe Monize and Ian Hewitt recorded pins to highlight the Comets’ victory in a dual match between Hoosier Heartland Conference teams.
Also for Eastern, Bradie Porter won in a major decision and the Comets won another four matches by forfeits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.