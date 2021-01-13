Tipton’s girls basketball team rolled to its eighth straight victory Tuesday night with a 60-51 victory over visiting Northwestern in a key Hoosier Conference East Division game. The Blue Devils improved to 12-3 overall, 2-0 in the HC East. Northwestern fell to 7-5, 1-2 in the league.
Ashlee Schram posted her 11th double-double of the season to lead Tipton. She scored 20 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds. Kaiya Money scored 13, Abigail Parker 11 and Ella Wolfe 10.
The Blue Devils led 33-24 at halftime. Northwestern trimmed the lead to as few as five points during the third quarter and Tipton led 41-34 after three quarters. The Blue Devils strengthened their grip on the game in the fourth.
“We knew going in they were a really, really well-coached and fundamental team,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes and for us to get this win we knew we were going to have to play mistake-free and match their field goal ability, and we did that and controlled a majority of the game.
“Even though their two big scorers each had over 20 points, down the stretch we keyed on them and controlled the game in the fourth quarter. We knew they have the firepower to shoot themselves back into it and for a while they did, but we kind of took their best punch in the third quarter and came back in the fourth and rebuilt a double-digit lead.”
McKenna Layden and Ellie Boyer each had 23 points. Layden grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists.
M-G 48, TAYLOR 34
Taylor led 9-8 after a quarter and 17-15 at halftime but Madison-Grant (6-10) shot ahead 29-25 after three quarters and went on to win behind a game-high 24 points from guard Azmae Turner.
Kelsi Langley scored 17 points for Taylor (8-5). Alex Collins added seven.
Taylor coach Tony Oliver said the most important factor in the game was “turnovers. Period. We did not take care of the ball well at all. We actually had it looks like 17 turnovers compared to their five. We didn’t shoot the ball well, we didn’t rebound well, we just did not play well. I’ll have to get it straightened out. They [the Argylls] played well.”
PIONEER 67, MAC 45
Maconaquah guard Lilly Maple scored her 1,000th point during first half action in a home loss to Pioneer.
Pioneer (11-3) led 36-25 at the half and 56-37 after three quarters. Maconaquah fell to 6-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAC 61, TAYLOR 38
The Braves got up 17-13 after a quarter, then took control in the second period to take a 36-21 lead into the halftime break at Taylor.
Feenix Kile led Maconaquah (6-3) with 22 points, Bauer Maple scored 11, Hayden Maiben 10 and Brayden Betzner and Nolan Kelly each scored seven.
“Our defense set the tone,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “We were active and alert. We controlled the 50-50 balls and several of our defensive possessions led into our offensive possessions.”
WRESTLING
WESTERN 54, FRANKFORT 18
The Panthers won 10 weight classes in a home victory.
Tanner Tishner (106 pounds), Anthony Martin (113), Hayden Shepherd (145), Jaedon Smith (160), Brayden Shoaff (170), and Braydon Erb (285) scored pins for the Panthers. Evan Stout (182) and MJ Norman (195) won decisions, and Aidan Belt (120) and Robert Dinn (132) won by forfeit.
“Kids are starting to figure some things out,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We wrestle kind of in a system and we like to do certain things, and I like to coach a certain way. We’ve only got seven what I consider upperclassmen out of 26 guys, so we’ve got a lot of younger guys and I think they’re starting to put it together a little bit. The biggest thing is we’re starting to get in a little better shape.”
PERU 33, MAC 30
Wyatt Price, Cory Bockover, Logan Farnell, Collin Deckard, Mason Taylor, Gavin Nethercutt and Braxton Caldwell won matches for Maconaquah.
GIRLS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 107.5, CASS 75.5
Led by quadruple winner Jenaka Hawkins, Kokomo won 10 events and improved to 5-1 in duals.
Hawkins won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Macee Reckard, Rilyn Wonnell and Emily Lucas were triple winners, and Emily Griggs won the 100 back and was part of Kokomo’s winning 400 free relay team. Kaitlyn McGraw won diving.
“This meet was an opportunity for us [to] swim off events, and I also didn’t tell them what they were swimming until about two minutes before their race,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “The swimmers weren’t too happy about it, but ended up taking it in stride and swimming very well.”
NW 110.5, EASTERN 69.5
Eastern picked up three wins. Lauryn Shane won the 200 IM, Leah Jordon won diving, and Lola Williams won the 100 backstroke.
“The girls swam a great meet,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We knew going into this meet that Northwestern would be a tough opponent, but the girls still swam hard.”
HH 108, WESTERN 72
The Panthers won four events at Hamilton Heights. Madi Connolly won diving (159.0), Anna Moore won the 500 free (5:43.78), Gracie Burns won the 100 backstroke (1:07.26), and Burns, Genesis Everling, Olivia Shoemaker and Moore won the 200 free relay (1:50.9).
“The girls are swimming well, we just could never get on top,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “[We had] lots of season-best times. We’re coming into the conference on Saturday and the girls are swimming really well and we’re going to have a great day Saturday.”
West Lafayette hosts Saturday’s HC meet.
BOYS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 94, CASS 66
Logan Pitner was a quadruple winner for the Katfish (4-2 in duals), winning the 200 free and 100 free, as well as swimming on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Andrew Jay won the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly. Kokomo also won the 200 free relay.
“We were missing more than half of the team, but the boys were still able to persevere and get the win,” Trimpe said. “This season has obviously been a challenge, but whenever we have people out due to quarantine it’s always next man up. Some of the newer and inexperienced swimmers were able to score points, which is always fun to see.”
NW 117, EASTERN 61
Eastern’s Matt Laubenstein won the 50 free and the 100 free, and Porter Brovont won the diving program.
“The guys impressed me,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “They did a great job chasing Northwestern and keeping up with them until the backstroke and breaststroke. Matt Laubenstein particularly did a great job. He hit personal-best times in both his individual events.
“Porter introduced a new dive and did a great job.”
HH 96, WESTERN 86
Pete Bradshaw won four events to lead Western’s effort at Hamilton Heights. Individually, Bradshaw won the 50 free (:23.61) and 100 butterfly (:59.27). He teamed with Avery Berryman, Taylor Rathbun and Sam Bowlby to win the 200 free relay (1:38.57) and teamed with Rathbun, Berryman and Tanner Vance to win the 400 free relay (3:42.22).
Tanner Vance also picked up a win in the 100 backstroke (1:08.78).
“Pete Bradshaw had a great night,” Bennett said. “We’re down two of our top guys, and he’s always in the top of what we’re doing, but he really showed the guys the way. Another guy that really shone was Tanner Vance. He had a great swim in the IM, didn’t get the win but had a great time, really good swim in the backstroke and almost came right out of that and swam the anchor in the 400 free relay to make sure we got a win.
“[I] really wanted to highlight both boys and girls divers. All four of them, Madi Connolly, Ava Wenger, Simha Sinkfield and Evan Butcher, all those guys and girls stepped up in a big way. Normally they’re just diving, but they were swimming relays, they were swimming individual events, they were doing everything they could to fill spots on the team to try to get the win, just an amazing display of what it means to be on a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.