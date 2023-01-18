Correction: This story in its original form misidentified one of Caleb Champion's records in the Hoosier Conference meet Saturday. It has been corrected in this version.
Northwestern’s boys swimming squad saw two more school records fall in a victory at Cass Tuesday, after setting four new school marks Saturday at the Hoosier Conference meet.
On Tuesday, Northwestern powered past Cass 133-51. Brady Correll set a school record in diving with a score of 257.05, besting the previous mark of 251.2, which dated to 1998. Caleb Champion won the 100 butterfly in :54.19, setting a new school record by one one-hundredth of a second.
“Super excited for Brady and Caleb for yet two more school records this year,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “For Caleb that’s four records … four days, four school records.”
Caleb Champion set new Northwestern marks in the breaststroke, IM and 100 free at the conference meet.
The Tigers swept the relays. Preston DeWitt, Parks Ortman, Sam Martin and Wyatt Herrell won the 200 medley relay (1:52.62) . Ethan Champion, Caleb Champion, Ortman and Martin won the 200 free relay (1:35.95). And Ethan Champion, Herrell, DeWitt and Caleb Champion won the 400 free relay.
Ethan Champion also won the 200 free (1:55.13) and 100 free (:52.36), Martin won the 50 free (:24.8), Maverick Harrell won the 500 free (6:07.29), and Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:01.31).
Walters was enthused about lowerclassmen Martin, Harrell and Herrell making a big impact.
“Those kids are really picking up a lot of slack,” she said.
WESTERN 144, EASTERN 41
Avery Berryman and Luke Mawbey were quadruple winners in leading the Panthers. Berryman won the 200 free (1:56.39) and 100 butterfly (:56.67). Mawbey won the 50 free (:23.56) and 100 free (:51.48). Andrew Jay won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.81). Ty Frazier won the 500 free (5:49.41). Evan Butcher won diving (244.85). And Coley Bevington won the 200 IM (2:24.11).
Mawbey, Charlie Brewer, Jay and Bevington won the 200 medley relay (1:49.79). Brewer, Ashton Tso, Mawbey and Berryman won the 200 free relay (1:35.94). And Kole Shock, Berryman, Jay and Noah Broyles won the 400 free relay (3:41.96).
“Third meet in four days, still putting out some really good times for our guys,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “A little different lineup but I really think [Tuesday] night and [Monday] night the boys really showed their versatility. Avery Berryman had an outstanding time in the 200 freestyle. For a guy that’s a sprinter he had a pretty easy 1:56 in that. Same with his 100 butterfly. He’s really growing a lot in his ability as an all-around good, solid swimmer.
“Really excited for Coley Bevington to get a win. He’s one of those kids that’s a good depth kid, really good attitude all the time.”
Eastern’s Jansen Richmond won the 100 backstroke.
“We knew going into the meet that, based on their conference win this past weekend, Western was going to blow us out of the water,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “We focused on practicing our lineup for our conference this weekend and setting PRs in their events. Jansen had the crowd and his teammates on their feet with his win.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 106, CASS 75
Morgan Binnion, Ashley Ream and Aubrie Sparling were each double winners for the Tigers in a victory at Cass.
Binnion won the 200 freestyle (2:23.58) and 100 butterfly (1:18.07). Ream won the 200 IM (2:28.3) and 100 free (:59.98), and Sparling won the 500 free (6:09.32) and 100 breaststroke 1:19.57. Also for Northwestern, Taylor Schmitt won diving (250.6), and Catherine Bath won the 100 backstroke (1:06.48).
“I’m excited because we saw personal bests and did not expect to see any of that,” Walters said. The Tigers swam in the Hoosier Conference meet on Saturday. “Morgan Binnion had a great 200 freestyle, Ashley Ream had a phenomenal night. Aubrie Sparling had a phenomenal night. I was very pleasantly surprised with what the kids did coming off the conference meet on Saturday.”
WESTERN 111, EASTERN 63
Western’s Chase Hayes and Anna Moore were quadruple winners. Hayes won the 50 free (:27.27) and 100 free (1:00.17). Moore won the 200 free (2:04.88) and 100 butterfly (1:06.37). They teamed with Emily Scott and Sophia Moreno to win the 200 free relay (1:53.98), and teamed with Moreno and Cami Maddox to win the 400 free relay. Scott, Autumn Harsh, Maddox and Kacey Bogue won the 200 medley relay (2:12.27).
Harsh won the 200 IM (2:40.23), Ava Wenger won diving (153.9), and Harsh won the 100 breaststroke (1:23.21).
“Really strong win for the girls. This is their third meet in four days and the times just keep staying strong,” Bennett said. “Really happy to see how Autumn Harsh has been swimming. She had a pretty bad calf injury right before Christmas and on top of that she was sick with pneumonia. She’s finally back to her strong self and putting up some great times.”
Eastern had a pair of wins as Ava Kantz won the 500 free and Addie Conner won the 100 backstroke.
“The girls had a pretty good night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We gave Western a few good races, and we were able to pull a couple of first-place finishes. Now it’s time to get ready for [Hoosier Heartland] Conference on Saturday.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIPTON 41, KOKOMO 35
Tipton post player Ashlee Schram and Kokomo post Aijia Elliott had dueling double-doubles as Tipton edged the visiting Wildkats. Tipton led 7-6 after a quarter, 20-9 at halftime, and 26-22 after three quarters.
Schram had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (13-7). She was extremely efficient, hitting four of five shots from the field, including her only 3-point attempt, and connecting on 10 of 11 free throws.
Hallie Wolfe added six points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils, and Abigail Philips scored six.
Elliot also had 19 points and collected 10 rebounds for Kokomo (9-12). Nande Geyton scored six. Regan McClain grabbed 11 rebounds. McClain also recorded her 10th charge taken of the season, tying her sister Chloe’s school record.
S’WOOD 57, MAC 45
Southwood asserted control in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Braves 18-8 after taking a 39-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Miranda Stoll had a career-high 29 points to lead Maconaquah’s charge. Mac fell to 3-16 overall and 1-6 in the Three Rivers Conference.
WRESTLING
MAC 72, NW 10
Northwestern got a 10-0 win by Jacob Bumgardner at 126 pounds, and Isaac Bumgardner (120) won by forfeit.
