Eastern’s boys basketball charged back from a seven-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and beat the Northfield 50-48 in Greentown Tuesday night when the Comets’ Levi Mavrick hit a 15-foot jumper with 1.9 seconds left.
The game was tied 7-all after a quarter. Northfield led 29-27 at the half and 42-35 after three quarters.
Callum Brand led Eastern (4-4) with 15 points. Brayden Richmond and Cayden Calloway scored 12 each and Mavrick had 11.
“Northfield played really well and came out playing aggressively,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
“Our defensive intensity picked up in the fourth quarter. We had great contributions from Trever Crabtree, Makhai Reed and Drew Monize on the defensive end. The defense by everyone was played in the second half picked up. The last 12 minutes was great.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 63, WESTERN 34
Northwestern used a big third quarter to beat Howard County rival Western in Hoosier Conference East Division action at Northwestern.
The Tigers got 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists from McKenna Layden. Ellie Boyer and Leah Carter scored 11 each, and Lexi Hale scored eight. Carter hit 4 of 5 shots from the field while Layden hit 10 of 15 and Hale 4 of 6.
“This was a pretty balanced attack offensively,” said NW coach Kathie Layden. “We moved the ball well and were able to get good looks for our post [players] especially.”
The Tigers (9-5, 2-2 HC East) led 10-5 after a quarter, 29-19 at the half and blew the game open in the third quarter to go up 50-26 at the final break.
Caroline Long led Western (6-13, 0-3 HC East) with 10 points. Audrey Rassel was next with six.
Western fell to 0-3 in the league and 6-13 overall.
TIPTON 70, KOKOMO 56
The Blue Devils got off to a slow start but took control in the middle quarters to beat visiting Kokomo.
Ashlee Schram led Tipton (13-5) with 22 points, Abigail Parker scored 17 and Ella Wolfe 15.
Chloe McClain hit three early triples and Kokomo led 14-12 after a quarter but Tipton held a 37-28 lead at halftime and upped its lead to 59-35 after three quarters.
McClain led Kokomo (6-7) with 20 points and Aijia Elliott scored 14.
MACONAQUAH 63, SOUTHWOOD 41
The Braves took control in the first quarter, sprinting out to a 17-4 lead and held a 29-18 lead at halftime. Mac (7-8) pushed its lead to 21 points at 45-24 after three quarters to even its record at 3-3 in Three Rivers Conference play. Southwood fell to 6-8, 1-4 in the TRC.
TV 64, PERU 27
Tippecanoe Valley got up big in a hurry, posting a commanding 25-7 lead after a quarter and taking a 31-14 lead into halftime. TV was up 30 points after three quarters at 49-19. Peru fell to 1-7 in TRC play and 4-12 overall while Valley moved to 4-2 in the loop and 10-7 overall.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 107, EASTERN 76
Gracie Burns led the Panthers as a quadruple winner. She took individual wins in the 100 butterfly (1:05.67) and 100 backstroke (1:08.23). She teamed with Olivia Shoemaker, Chase Hayes and Madi Connolly to win the 200 free relay (1:52.98), and teamed with Hayes, Genesis Everling and Anna Moore to win the 400 free relay (4:10.85).
Moore won the 200 freestyle (2:09.35) and 500 free (5:48.59) and Shoemaker won the 100 backstroke (1:19.67).
“Eastern’s program is getting better every year that we see them,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I knew that we had to swim well to make sure that we got our goals accomplished and our girls did a nice job of that.
“For the girls this was the third meet in four days and I was glad to see them still swimming with focus and intensity at this point.”
On the Eastern side, Lauryn Shane won the 200 IM, Ella Flanary won the 50 free, Leah Jordan won diving, Lola Williams won the 100 free, and the team of Williams, Ella Kantz, Cora Kendall and Flanary won the 200 medley relay.
“The girls had a great meet,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We may not have won, but we definitely made Western fight for it. It was a good night all around. I’m proud of how the girls swam.”
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 121, EASTERN 60
Quadruple winners Tanner Vance and Pete Bradshaw led the Panthers to victory. They teamed with Zac Cline and Sam Bowlby to win the 200 medley relay (1:58.4), and they teamed with Taylor Rathbun and Avery Berryman to win the 400 free relay (3:44.29).
Vance also won the 200 IM (2:30.43) and 100 backstroke (1:08.2), while Bradshaw won the 50 freestyle (:24.11) and 100 butterfly (:59.72). Rathbun won the 200 free (2:05.01). Ty Frazier won the 500 free (6:24.79). Cline won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.07). The team of Berryman, Bowlby, Rathbun and Charlie Conkle won the 200 free relay (1:41.57).
“It’s nice to see Tanner Vance get two individual wins and I think get two relay wins,” Bennett said. “He’s one of my guys that’s just steady, consistent, all out. With two of the guys that I’ve got out on quarantine he’s really taken that opportunity to shine.
“The other guy I was excited to see win was Ty Frazier in the 500. He’s a freshman. Every time he hits the water, whether it’s a practice or a meet, he swims like he’s got something to prove. He did that whole 500 without goggles [they fell off when he dove in] … big, mature, tough swim.”
Porter Brovont won the diving competition for the Comets and Matt Laubenstein won the 100 free.
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 63, M-G 18
The Wildkats closed the regular season with a big victory over Madison-Grant.
“The Kats concluded the regular season in dominating fashion,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “Kokomo won all eight of the matches contested on the evening. Seven of the eight matches ended with a Kokomo pin.”
Harvey Barr (113 pounds) won by pin in 1:29. Kacey Coak (126) won by pin in :38. Myles LeNoir (145) won by pin in 2:30. Brady Stump (160) won by pin in 5:35. Jaquan East (182) won by pin in :20. Gavin Zimmerman (220) won by pin in 3:20. Sam Baity won by pin in 1:03. Also, Wilmer Corrales (152) scored a 9-2 decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.