...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate
waves. Prior to dawn, light to moderate wet snow is expected
with 1 to 3 inches initially. The second wave will follow
shortly after, with an additional 4 to 6 inches expected.
Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 7 AM and
12 PM EST Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
&&
Western's Andrew Jay swims to victory in the boys 200-yard freestyle in a dual meet against Northwestern on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Western.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Ashley Ream swims to victory in the girls 100-yard breaststroke in a dual meet against Western on Jan. 24, 2023, at Western.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Aijia Elliott
Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern and Western split a boys-girls swimming and diving meet Tuesday at Western.
Western took a 120-66 victory in the boys meet and Northwestern prevailed 106-79 in the girls meet.
In the boys meet, quadruple winner Avery Berryman and triple winners Noah Broyles and Luke Mawbey led the Hoosier Conference champion Panthers. Individually, Berryman won the 50-yard freestyle (:22.71) and 100 butterfly (:56.11), Broyles won the 100 backstroke (1.00.30) and Mawbey won the 100 free (:52.52). Each swam on two winning relay teams.
Northwestern's Ashley Ream swims to victory in the girls 100-yard breaststroke in a dual meet against Western on Jan. 24, 2023, at Western.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Andrew Jay swims to victory in the boys 200-yard freestyle in a dual meet against Northwestern on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Western.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western Noah Broyles taking first in the back in the dual swim meet with Western and Northwestern on Jan. 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Luke Mawbey swimming in the 200 free relay in the dual swim meet with Western and Northwestern on Jan. 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Catherine Bath winning the 500 free in the dual swim meet with Western and Northwestern on Jan. 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Jay Andrew wins the 200 free during the dual swim meet with Western and Northwestern on Jan. 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
The Panthers also had individual wins from Andrew Jay (200 free, 1:57.92) and Evan Butcher (diving, 289.0).
The Panthers swept the relays. Broyles, Charlie Brewer, Kole Shock and Ashton Tso teamed to win the 200 medley (1:44.63). Berryman, Shock, Tso and Mawbey won the 200 free (1:32.89). And Berryman, Jay, Broyles and Mawbey won the 400 free.
"I really thought it was going to be a closer meet, but our guys just dominated," Western coach Brad Bennett said. "If we didn't win something, we outscored them [in that event]. We went 1-2 in the 200 [free], 1-2 in the 100 [free] and 1-2 in the 400 free relay. Northwestern has some solid swimmers, but our depth through the lineup was just too much for them to overcome.
"I'm really happy, we've got guys dropping time from our conference meet, which I had hoped was going to be a stepping stone for the rest of their season. They've practiced like that."
Bennett credited Berryman for swims the butterfly in addition to the 50 free. He normally swims the 100 free and 50 free.
"I knew they had a pretty decent flier and I thought Luke Mawbey could take whatever they had on in the 100 [free], so I split Avery up to a fly and he had a great split in that," Bennett said. "He's always been a strong swimmer, but he's become really versatile in what he's able to do."
Caleb Champion and Ethan Champion led Northwestern. Caleb Champion won the 200 individual medley (2:02.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.53) and Ethan Champion touched first in the 500 free (5:06.63). In addition, Caleb Champion took down another school record, this time in the 50 free when he led off the 200 free relay with a time of :22.25.
"He kind of did that out of the blue," Northwestern coach Donita Walters said of the record. "We hadn't talked about it ahead of time. We know there's a little more in the tank for that race.
"The boys did everything they could," she added. "I felt like across the board, we saw some good stuff, we saw a lot to work on too, but that Western squad is deep. Brad has a lot of kids with a lot of talent. As a coach, it's fun to see that. Something else I like about [the rivalry] is the camaraderie. Our kids will duke it out in the pool, but then they're best buds on the pool deck."
In the girls meet, triple winners Catherine Bath and Ashley Ream led the Tigers' charge to victory.
Individually, Bath won the 200 free (2:02.47) and 500 free (5:29.43) and Ream won the 200 IM (2:26.03) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.68). They teamed with Aubrie Sparling and Lauren Martin to win the 400 free relay (4:12.30).
Also for the Tigers, Taylor Schmitt won the diving program (208.10) and Morgan Binnion won the 100 backstroke (1:11.23).
"We're a little beat up. We're still in that hard work stretch before we head into our final taper of the season. The girls looked tired [Tuesday]," Walters said. "Catherine and Ashley in the 200 free and 200 IM had fantastic races. I think we could have seen better racing out of a few others. Burgundi Purvis had a best time in her leg of the 50 free and finally broke the 28-second barrier, went a :27.7, so I was super excited to see that.
"There were a lot of great things that happened, but we still see a lot that we need to focus on and clean up before the sectional [next week]."
For Western, quadruple winner Chase Hayes and triple winner Anna Moore had big nights. Individually, Hayes sprinted to wins in the 50 free (:26.62) and 100 free (:59.51) and Moore won the 100 butterfly (1:08.41). They helped the Panthers win the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Emily Scott, Autumn Harsh, Moore and Hayes teamed to win the medley relay (2:06.88). Scott, Hayes, Sophia Moreno and Moore won the 200 relay (1:49.94).
"That was the last dual meet for the girls and I think we're 5-9," Bennett said. "Of those nine we lost, probably five of them were hard-fought meets where we were just overwhelmed by our lack of numbers. In spite of all that, our senior girls have had great attitudes all season and that's trickled down the ranks.
"It's frustrating because the 11 girls who are swimming have all performed exceptionally well. They're malleable on what they're able to do and willing to do for the team. It shows."
BOYS SWIMMING
FRANKFORT 77, KOKOMO 67
Talon Hawkins, Gabe Booher, Isaac Flamino and Victor Rodriguez Arjonilla won the 200 medley relay (1:59.61). The team of Pablo Ibarra Rincon, Booher, Hawkins and Flamino won the 200 free relay (1:44.85).
Booher was a quadruple winner. He won the 200 IM (2:26.24) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.16).
Flamino, Hawkins and Rodriguez Arjonilla were triple winners. Flamino won the 100 butterfly (1:02.85). Hawkins won the 500 free (6:05.33). And Rodriguez Arjonilla won the 100 backstroke (1:19.46).
MAC 119, EASTERN 64
Jansen Richmond won the 100 backstroke for the Comets and Philip Beedham won the 100 breaststroke.
“It was senior night so the guys were told to have fun,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Charlie Kendall and Parker Smith-McCombs continue to drop time in the 500.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 101, FRANKFORT 64
Paige Wilson, Morgan Rakestraw, Aubrey Simmons and Milla Hawkins won the 200 medley relay (2:07.58) and the same team won the 200 free relay (1:53.39). The team of Grace Lake, Taylor Belzer, Maddie Armstrong and Lili Szabo won the 400 free relay (4:47.78).
Wilson, Simmons and Hawkins were quadruple winners. She won the 200 free (2:21.19) and the 50 free (:29.24). Simmons won the 100 butterfly (1:01.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.94). Hawkins won the 100 free (1:01.79) and 100 backstroke (1:10.5).
Armstrong was a triple winner, taking the 200 IM (2:50.6) and 500 free (6:47.4).
“Everyone swam well and simply had fun out there,” Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman said. “We had great races across the board and settled some in-house rivalries during our breaststroke events. As the season winds down, it’s always a good time to honor our seniors and have a little fun as sectionals approach.”
MAC 119, EASTERN 46
The Comets fell at home in their final dual of the season.
“We had some good races and the girls swam well,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “The 500 free race was exciting. Ava Kantz kept us on our toes.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 59, MUNCIE 27
Behind a huge night from Aijia Elliott, the Wildkats closed North Central Conference play with a victory at Muncie Central. Elliott scored a career-high 30 points without even attempting a free throw. She hit 14 of 20 shots, including 2 of 2 from 3-point land. In addition she had nine rebounds and two steals.
Ma’Kaela Drake added 12 points. She and Regan McClain each had four assists. Nande Geyton and McClain each had six rebounds and combined for seven more points.
The Kats took control early with a 17-2 advantage in the opening quarter. After leading 29-13 at halftime, the Kats went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to open a 49-21 lead going into the final period.
Kokomo improved to 11-12 overall and finished 6-3 in the North Central Conference, good for fourth. Muncie Central fell to 5-16 overall, and finished 3-6 in the NCC.
WESTERN 45, TRI-CENTRAL 33
Chloe Hunt led the Panthers with a dozen points as Western finished the regular season with a road win. The Panthers led 12-4 after a quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 33-19 after three quarters.
Kayleigh Turner scored eight points for Western (15-8) and Lauren Bradley six.
Gracie Grimes led TC (8-13) with eight points. Megan Conner, Karley Leininger and Allie Younce each scored six.
CARROLL 53, CASTON 44
Class 2A co-No. 8-ranked Carroll beat Class A No. 3 Caston 53-44 in the Cougars' home finale.
Alli Harness and Jamilah Tillman led the Cougars (19-3) with Harness scoring 23 points and dishing six assists and Tillman recording a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Madison Wagner chipped in six points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.
N. MIAMI 67, MAC 39
North Miami established control with a 33-15 lead by halftime.
Miranda Stoll led Maconaquah with 17 points and Bailey Carson scored 13. Stoll hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter to set a new Maconaquah record for most 3s in a season with 46.
The Braves fell to 4-17 overall, and finished 2-7 in the Three Rivers Conference. North Miami improved to 17-4, and finished in second in the TRC with a 7-2 mark.
ALEX 71, TAYLOR 7
Amelia Collins scored four points for the Titans in a loss at Alexandria.
