Western’s Taylor Rathbun swims to victory in the boys 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:43.43 in the Panthers’ meet against Northwestern on Tuesday. Rathbun also swam on a pair of winning relay teams in Western’s 127-56 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern girls swimmers cheer for a teammate against Western. The Tigers won the girls meet by a score of 106-78.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
‘It’s a great rivalry’
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 26
Western beats NW in boys swim; Tigers win girls meet
Tribune sports staff
1 of 2
Western’s Taylor Rathbun swims to victory in the boys 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:43.43 in the Panthers’ meet against Northwestern on Tuesday. Rathbun also swam on a pair of winning relay teams in Western’s 127-56 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern girls swimmers cheer for a teammate against Western. The Tigers won the girls meet by a score of 106-78.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western and Northwestern renewed their swimming rivalry Tuesday with the Panthers winning the boys meet and the Tigers winning the girls meet.
The Panthers posted a 127-56 win in the boys meet.
“The boys kind of came out and dominated. We started off by going 1-2 in the medley relay. If you can do that, you know you’re in for a pretty good night,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We went 1-2-3 in several events. It was nice to have some strength all the way through the lineup and it was nice to have all the boys healthy again.”
1 of 62
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Will Baxter in the boys 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Luke Mawbey in the boys 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Taylor Rathbun swims to victory in the boys 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:43.43 in the Panthers’ meet against Northwestern on Tuesday. Rathbun also swam on a pair of winning relay teams in Western’s 127-56 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Taylor Rathbun in the boys 500 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 500 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 500 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Jaylyn Harrison in the girls 100 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Will Baxter in the boys 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Luke Mawbey in the boys 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western swimmers encourage and cheer for their teammate. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western swimmers encourage and cheer for their teammate. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Cami Caldwell in the girls 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Cami Caldwell in the girls 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Jaylyn Harrison in the girls 50 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Jaylyn Harrison in the girls 50 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Parks Ortman in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Parks Ortman in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern girls swimmers cheer for a teammate against Western. The Tigers won the girls meet by a score of 106-78.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Will Baxter in the boys 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Taylor Rathbun in the boys 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Ashley Ream in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Anna Moore in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Anna Moore in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Ashley Ream in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Gavin Bourff in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Wyatt Herrell in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Westenr's Kole Shock in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Parks Ortman in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Ashton Tso in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Kelsie Heintz in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Chase Hayes in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Hannah Moore in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Anna Moore in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Aubrie Sparling in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Lauren Martin in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern-Western swim meet
1 of 62
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Will Baxter in the boys 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Luke Mawbey in the boys 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Taylor Rathbun swims to victory in the boys 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:43.43 in the Panthers’ meet against Northwestern on Tuesday. Rathbun also swam on a pair of winning relay teams in Western’s 127-56 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Taylor Rathbun in the boys 500 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 500 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 500 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Jaylyn Harrison in the girls 100 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Will Baxter in the boys 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Luke Mawbey in the boys 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western swimmers encourage and cheer for their teammate. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western swimmers encourage and cheer for their teammate. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Cami Caldwell in the girls 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Cami Caldwell in the girls 100 yard butterfly. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Jaylyn Harrison in the girls 50 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Jaylyn Harrison in the girls 50 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Parks Ortman in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Tanner Vance in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Parks Ortman in the boys 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern girls swimmers cheer for a teammate against Western. The Tigers won the girls meet by a score of 106-78.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Catherine Bath in the girls 200 IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Will Baxter in the boys 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Taylor Rathbun in the boys 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Ashley Ream in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Anna Moore in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Anna Moore in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Ashley Ream in the girls 200 free. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Gavin Bourff in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Wyatt Herrell in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Westenr's Kole Shock in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Parks Ortman in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Ashton Tso in the boys 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Kelsie Heintz in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Chase Hayes in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW's Hannah Moore in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Anna Moore in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Aubrie Sparling in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet NW Lauren Martin in the girls 200 medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-22 Northwestern-Western swim meet Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western (8-1 record) won all three relays. Luke Mawbey, Ashton Tso, Kole Shock and Gavin Bourff won the 200 medley in 1:56.01. Pete Bradshaw, Mawbey, Taylor Rathbun and Avery Berryman won the 200 freestyle in 1:37.60. And Bradshaw, Rathbun, Berryman and Shock won the 400 free in 3:42.03.
The Panthers also won six individual events. Tanner Vance won the 200 IM (2:22.27); Bradshaw was fastest in the 50 free (:23.01); Evan Butcher won the diving program (243.0); Mawbey won the 100 butterfly (1:01.38); Rathbun touched first in the 500 free (5:43.43); and Noah Broyles won the 100 backstroke (1:05.10).
“We had really hard practices [Monday] and Saturday so they’ve been putting in hard work. They’re swimming pretty tired and we’re getting best-time swims so I’m really happy with that,” Bennett said.
Northwestern got a pair of wins from Caleb Chapman in the 100 free (:50.25) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.71) and got a win from Will Baxter in the 200 free (1:57.71). It was the first time Baxter had broken 2:00 in the 200.
“I think [Baxter] saw in himself what we have been seeing for a very long time as a swim athlete,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “He even came up to me post-meet, I think it had finally sunk in, ‘Well, maybe I am capable of what the coaches have been telling me.’ Very excited to see that swim out of him.
“Really excited Caleb had a great night. Brady Correll had a great night. Wyatt Harrell’s improving really quickly.”
Northwestern took a 106-78 win in the girls meet in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Catherine Bath and Jaylyn Harrison were quadruple winners, Ashley Ream was a triple winner and Hannah Moore a double winner to power the Tigers to victory. That quartet won the 200 free relay in 1:14.91 and the 400 free relay in 4:05.98.
Bath won the 200 IM (2:22.03) and 500 free (5:25.33), Harrison won the 50 free (:25.13) and 100 free (:56.01) and Ream won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.91).
“The kids are fairly beat up,” Walters said noting the Hoosier Conference meet two weekends ago. “I don’t taper them, so we’ve been hitting them pretty hard in the pool. We had some great swims that were really close to conference times and they’re beat up and they’re tired. I said, ‘We don’t need to be fast for another week and a half [at the sectional].’ It was nice to see them close [to conference times] and feeling crummy.”
Western won the 200 medley relay with Genesis Everling, Olivia Shoemaker, Anna Moore and Chase Hayes clocking 2:06.00. Moore won the 200 free (2:05.99), Everling won the 100 backstroke (1:12.79), Ava Wenger won the diving program (154.90) and Cami Caldwell won the 100 butterfly (1:24.33).
The Panthers had to swim short-handed.
“It’s a great rivalry with Northwestern and it’s a meet that we look forward to all season because it’s a great measuring stick on how we’re doing. We got hit last week with some quarantines and some sickness and I didn’t have a full squad back. It’s frustrating because you know you have people who could have made a difference,” Bennett said.
Bennett pointed to the butterfly race as a highlight.
“Cami Caldwell in the 100 butterfly had a great race and just outswam Northwestern’s girl in the last five yards. I wasn’t expecting to outscore them in the butterfly and both Cami and MacKenzie Tedder [had strong swims]. Those are two girls who don’t get mentioned a lot, but it’s girls like them who make up the heart of the team. I was really happy those girls were able to put some together in the fly to keep us in it,” he said
Western’s girls closed the regular season 8-4.
GIRLS SWIM
MAC 134, EASTERN 51
Lola Williams scored Eastern’s lone win by touching first in the 100 backstroke in the Comets’ regular-season finale.
“Maconaquah is always a tough meet, but the girls had a pretty good night. Several personal-best times,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “I’m proud of how the girls did this season. We were small, but we were strong.”
BOYS SWIM
MAC 120, EASTERN 56
Porter Brovont won the diving program for Eastern’s lone win.
Eastern coach Erin Stiner pointed to Eli Hueston breaking 2:00 in the 200 freestyle as another highlight.
“He has been working towards that all season,” she said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 40, MUNCIE CENTRAL 39
Kokomo edged visiting Muncie Central by one point to move into sole possession of second place in the North Central Conference with one league game remaining.
The Kats shot only 28.1% from the field (9 of 32) in their home finale, but they finished with a 17-9 edge in points off turnovers and they made 20 of 32 free throws. Chloe McClain was 9 of 10 at the line.
McClain led the Kats with 11 points. Aijia Elliott and Kamaria White backed her with seven points apiece. Elliott had a team-high seven rebounds and White dished three assists.
Omarea Daniels took four steals for the Kats and Elliott and Lilly Hicks had three apiece.
The Bearcats’ Jasiah Scaife grabbed 17 rebounds, leading her team to a 38-20 edge on the boards and a 12-2 edge in second-chance points.
Kokomo (13-6 overall, 7-1 NCC) visits Richmond tonight to close league play.
NW 49, ARGOS 41
McKenna Layden scored 25 points to lead the Tigers to the road win in their regular-season finale. Layden also had seven rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Also for the Tigers (16-4), Anna Bishir scored eight points, Leah Carter scored four points and dished seven assists, Lexi Hale also had four points and Bailey Henry had three points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Tigers shot only 30% from the field (13 of 42), but they made 22 of 28 free-throw attempts. Layden was 15 of 17 and Bishir was 6 of 6.
Lizzy Edmonds led Argos (11-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Northwestern faces McCutcheon in the Class 4A Marion Sectional’s opening round on Feb. 2.
TIPTON 60, TWIN LAKES 52
Tipton closed out the Hoosier Conference fifth-place game on a 10-2 run to record a 60-52 victory over visiting Twin Lakes.
Twin Lakes’ Olivia Nickerson scored a layup to even the game at 50-50 with 2:25 left to play. Twenty-three seconds later, Tipton’s Ella Wolfe countered with her own layup to break the tie and put the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (18-3) up for good. Wolfe followed her layup by netting 1 of 2 free throws. Ashlee Schram 1 of 2 free throws to extend Tipton’s lead to 54-50 with 1:24 remaining in the game. Schram then meshed two more free throws with :39 left to play and Ella Wolfe found younger sister Hallie Wolfe with a baseball pass that led to a layup and upped Tipton’s lead to 58-50 with :19 left.
Addie Bowsman scored with :12.7 remaining and the Indians used their final timeout. Tipton inbounded the ball to Ella Wolfe who clinched the game with two free throws with :09.5 left to play.
Ella Wolfe finished with 22 points to lead Tipton. The senior guard also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out two assists and had seven steals. Schram added 13 points that included a 9-for-10 performance at the charity stripe and grabbed seven rebounds, while adding three assists and two steals. Abbi Parker also finished in double figures with 12 points and was 5 of 7 from the field. She had four boards and two assists.
Bowsman led all scorers with 24 points and had six rebounds. Nickerson added 16 points.
MAC 73, N. MIAMI 45
Lilly Maple poured in 37 points to lead the Braves past the visiting Warriors in Three Rivers Conference play. Lauryn Merritt and Miranda Stoll backed Maple with 12 points apiece.
Winners of five in a row, Maconaquah improved to 15-6 overall, and finished TRC play 7-2. Tippecanoe Valley and Northfield lead the TRC with 7-1 records, with one game remaining for each team.
The Braves host Kokomo on Thursday to close the regular season.
CASS 40, TAYLOR 39, OT
Cass’ Kendal Johnson scored 22 points and the Kings outscored the Titans 4-3 in overtime to nip the Titans by a point at Center Court.
Hallie Coffey added eight points and Elly Logan seven for the 8-12 Kings. Cass’ effort was aided by 15 offensive rebounds.
The teams were tied 5-all after a period, Taylor led 22-19 at halftime, and Cass took a 26-25 lead after three quarters. The game was tied at 36-all after regulation. Taylor’s Kelsi Langley knotted the score with :07 remaining.
Logan hit three free throws in the OT session.
Emma Good scored 17 points to lead Taylor (8-13) and Langley added 13.
“We missed some layups early in the game, for some reason we started out slow, and the third quarter we only had three again,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “The key to us right now is I don’t think we’re playing tough right now. We got outrebounded really bad. They got a lot of offensive rebounds. They played really well, but we didn’t rebound. We’re not big enough to give teams second and third shots. That gets us into foul trouble.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.