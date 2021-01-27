Kokomo’s swimming and diving teams swept visiting Frankfort on Tuesday with the Katfish girls posting a 134-46 victory and the Katfish boys winning by a 122-58 score.
For the girls team, it was the final tune-up before next week’s Carmel Sectional.
“We’re starting to taper and set ourselves up to swim lights out at sectional,” coach Trevor Trimpe said. “If we stay focused these next nine days and continue to do the right things, we’re going to have success when we head down to Carmel.”
Kokomo’s girls won all 12 events in Tuesday’s meet. Emily Lucas led the way with victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Also for the Red and Blue in individual events, Paige Wilson prevailed in the 100 butterfly, Rachell Hillman won the 200 free, Macee Reckard won the 50 free, Kailtyn McGraw was tops in the diving program, Paige Wilson won the 100 butterfly, Kendra Cline came from behind to win the 500 free and Stormy Blake won the 100 breaststroke.
The Katfish girls finished with an 8-2 record in duals.
In the boys meet, Kokomo won 10 of the 12 events.
“We were able to swim some events the boys wouldn’t normally get to swim and I thought we competed very well when given the chance,” Trimpe said.
Logan Pitner, Caleb Smith and Isaac Elkin won two individual events apiece. Pitner won the 200 free by .74 and also won the 100 fly. Smith won the 50 and 100 frees and Elkin won the diving program and 100 breaststroke. Also for Kokomo, Ben Hillman won the 100 back.
Kokomo’s boys (5-4) have a meet against Western on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CL. PRAIRIE 39, TIPTON 36
The Blue Devils fell on the road in their regular-season finale.
Ella Wolfe led Tipton (14-7) with 18 points. Abigail Parker had eight points and five steals and Ashlee Schram had eight points and seven rebounds.
Clinton Prairie, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, improved to 17-2.
OAK HILL 52, EASTERN 29
Visiting Oak Hill outscored Eastern 12-2 in the third quarter to build a commanding 41-20 lead in the matchup of Class 3A Norwell Sectional teams.
Macy Coan led Eastern (0-19) with eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Kassidy Fritch had six points and four steals, Kara Otto had five points and five boards and Addison Budde took five steals.
The teams could meet again in the sectional next week. Oak Hill (7-14) is matched against Bellmont (13-5) in the opener with the winner advancing to face Eastern. The Comets drew the bye in the seven-team field.
CARROLL 65, SHERIDAN 64
Class 2A No. 9 Carroll prevailed in a nail-biter against Sheridan on Monday at Flora. The Blackhawks led 13-10 after one quarter, the Cougars led 33-32 at halftime and the teams were locked in a 50-all tie after three quarters.
Madison Wagner led the Cougars with 26 points and nine rebounds, Alli Harness had 15 points and nine assists, Megan Wagner had eight points and Maryn Worl grabbed seven rebounds. Defensively, Madison Wagner had three steals and three blocked shots and Harness had six steals.
Carroll (17-3 overall) finished 6-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Clinton Prairie is 7-0 with one game remaining.
