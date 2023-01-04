Tipton’s girls basketball team beat visiting Mississinewa 58-36 Tuesday for its sixth win in its last seven games.
“We came out and set the tone from the beginning. We played very crisp and clean,” Tipton coach Lela Gillmann said, noting a 27-7 lead after the first quarter and no turnovers in the first half. “We played very good team basketball and found open teammates and we knocked down great shots.”
Hallie Wolfe scored 17 points and dished three assists and Kaiya Money scored 17 points and took three steals to lead the Blue Devils (10-5). Ashlee Schram contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals in three quarters of work and Lacie Logan made a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Gillmann credited Hollyn Wilson for providing a spark in her three quarters of work after scoring 11 points in the two-quarter JV game.
Tipton visits Madison-Grant tonight for a matchup of Sectional 39 teams.
UNIV. 59, WESTERN 57
Class 2A co-No. 13-ranked University edged visiting Western, snapping the Panthers’ five-game winning streak.
“This was such a great for us to play in early January,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “University is a great program.”
The Trailblazers made the Class 2A Final Four in 2021 and again in ‘22.
“Our girls played hard and never quit. We chipped away at their lead in the first half and continued that run into the third. We eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter, but we didn’t value our possessions and University’s defense was intense. Free throws were big down the stretch for both teams,” Oliver said.
Caroline Long led Western (12-4) with 16 points, Mackenzie York scored 14 points, Lauren Bradley had 11 and Kayleigh Turner had nine.
“Caroline Long was matched up against her cousin in Kelsey Dubois. It was a fun game for those kids to play in. They battled all night,” Oliver said.
Dubois led University (10-4) with 17 points.
OAK HILL 24, CASS 14
The Kings fell on the road in a low-scoring game.
Cass (6-10) managed just three field goals. Kinsey Mennen led the Kings with five points.
BOYS HOOPS
PERU 66, N. MIAMI 38
Class 3A No. 5-ranked Peru rolled past visiting North Miami to improve to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. Peru has won eight straight games.
The Bengal Tigers showed their usual balance. Alex Ross led the charge with 15 points, Gavin Eldridge scored 13 points, Matthew Roettger had 12, Bryce Hill hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Braxten Robbins had eight points.
