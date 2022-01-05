Peru’s boys basketball team breezed past North Miami 69-39 in a Three Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Denver.
The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bengal Tigers jumped to a 14-2 lead by the close of the opening quarter. They went on to lead 31-18 at halftime and 52-29 after the third quarter.
Matt Ross scored 17 points to lead Peru, which improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the TRC. Matt Roettger backed him with 12 points, Braxten Robbins had 11 points, Gavin Eldridge had eight and Eli Walters and Ian Potts added seven apiece.
Peru made nine 3-pointers. Ross, Roettger, Robbins and Eldridge made two apiece.
Braden Burns led North Miami (3-5, 0-2) with 11 points. Keagan Donaldson had 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 64, ROSSVILLE 18
Western scored a victory on an emotionally rough day for all involved from Rossville. Rossville’s Braylie Kellogg died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. A multi-sport athlete, Kellogg was a part of the basketball program and a sophomore at RHS.
“Our hearts and prayers to the Rossville community during their time of loss,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said.
The Panthers (10-5) were led by Chloe Hunt, who scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ella Biggs added 11 points, Mackenzie York 10 and Kayleigh Turner seven.
TIPTON 75, OLE MISS 65, OT
The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils outscored Mississinewa 14-4 in overtime to score a come-from-behind victory after trailing at each quarter stop until the end of regulation. Mississinewa (5-11) led 13-10 after a quarter, 29-23 at halftime, and 43-41 after three quarters. Tipton (13-1) forged a 61-all tie at the end of the fourth quarter.
CASS 33, OAK HILL 19
The Kings took a 16-10 lead into halftime, then outscored the visiting Golden Eagles 8-2 in the third quarter to gain some separation on their way to a 33-19 win.
Elly Logan led Cass (7-8) with nine points. Hallie Coffey and Kendal Johnson backed her with eight points apiece and Kinsey Mennen hit two 3-pointers for six points.
Next up for Cass is Hoosier Conference East Division games against Class 3A No. 6 Hamilton Heights on Thursday and against Class 2A No. 4 Tipton on Saturday.
CARROLL 61, NORTH WHITE 54
The Cougars (13-5) won a showdown with visiting North White (12-4). Carroll was in control by halftime, leading 38-21, then kept its advantage after three quarters, leading 46-37 heading into the fourth.
Alli Harness led Carroll with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Madison Wagner had 12 points and five rebounds, Maryn Worl had 10 points and Laney Johnson had nine points and seven rebounds.
WRESTLING
ROCHESTER 69, NW 6
Jansen Slate picked up a victory to score points for the Tigers. Slate won the 145-pound match with a pin.
