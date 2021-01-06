Kokomo’s girls swimming and diving team beat Western 99-86 Tuesday in the Katfish’s pool.
Macee Reckad and Jenaka Hawkins led the Katfish. Individually, Reckard won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Hawkins won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. They teamed with Paige Wilson and Emily Lucas to win the 200 medley relay.
Also for Kokomo (4-1), Kaitlyn McGraw won the diving program.
For Western, Gracie Burns led the way with victories in the 50 free (:26.98) and 100 butterfly (1:05.68).
Also for the Panthers, Chase Hayes won the 100 free (1:04.09), Anna Moore won the 500 free (5:45.47), the team of Hayes, Olivia Shoemaker, Sophia Moreno and Mackenzie Tedder won the 200 free relay (2:01.93) and the team of Burns, Moore, Hayes and Genesis Everling won the 400 free relay (4:08.83).
“I kind of felt we were a little flat across the board,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We swam well, we didn’t swim terrible, but nobody really rose to the occasion of swimming in one of our biggest rivalries. They just kind of went at it like any other swim meet.
“I’m frustrated because the girls over Christmas break worked exceptionally hard. I was hoping to see some fire, to see some passion, but we were complacent with finishing where we finished.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAC 57, WABASH 50
Down 28-24 at halftime, Maconaquah fought back for a 40-all tie after three quarters. From there, the Braves outscored Wabash 17-10 in the final quarter to take the win in the Three Rivers Conference game.
“Our game was moved last minute to our auxiliary gym due to a leak in our main gym. We didn’t handle the adjustment well and played from behind for a majority of the game,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We will take the ‘ugly win’ but also know that we should be playing better.”
Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben led the Braves (5-3, 2-0 TRC) with 17 points apiece. Nolan Kelly followed with 10 points and Feenix Kile had nine points. Betzner grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 52, MARION 19
Brooke Hughes and Chloe McClain led the way as Kokomo throttled visiting Marion in North Central Conference play.
Hughes scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and also had six rebounds, four steals and two assists. McClain had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and eight steals.
Also for Kokomo (5-4, 2-2 NCC), Sanighia Balantine scored five points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Seven of her rebounds came on the offensive end.
Olivia Aguilar led Marion (0-8, 0-3) with 11 points.
CASS 36, OAK HILL 29
Kendal Johnson scored 21 points to lead Cass to the road victory over a perennial nemesis.
Also for the Kings (2-8), Paxtyn Hicks scored 12 points, including eight in the final quarter.
Oak Hill had beaten Cass 10 straight times dating back to the 2010-11 season.
TIPTON 63, OLE MISS 43
Tipton handled visiting Mississinewa for its fifth straight win. The Blue Devils are 9-3.
