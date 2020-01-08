Northwestern’s wrestling team fell 37-31 in a tight match at Rochester Tuesday night that came down to the final matchup.
The Tigers scored six victories as Bodey Henry (138 pounds), Kyle Cardwell (182), Christian Stout (195), Christian Allen (220), Julion Creason (285) and Isaac Bumgardner (106) each won matches.
“It was a great atmosphere at Rochester for a single-dual wrestling match,” NW coach Steve Swinson said. “Our dual came down to the last match but ended up falling short by the score of 37-31.
“We did some uncharacteristic things in early matches that got us behind but we also had some really good wins late.”
GIRLS HOOPS
PERU 75, TC 34
The Bengal Tigers improved to 10-5 on the season with a comfortable victory at Tri-Central (4-13). Peru led 17-8 after a quarter, 37-22 at the half and 59-24 after three quarters.
HARRISON 77, KOKOMO 21
The Wildkats stayed with the Raiders in the first quarter, trailing 15-9, but Class 4A No. 10 Harrison took control with a 27-3 advantage in the second quarter to go up 42-12 at halftime. Harrison led 58-16 after three quarters.
Kokomo fell to 2-12 overall and 1-4 in the North Central Conference. Harrison (13-1) is the only squad unbeaten in NCC play at 6-0.
NORTH WHITE 40, CARROLL 30
North White went up 13-2 after one quarter and held Carroll at arm’s length at every stop. The Vikings led 26-16 at halftime and 30-21 after three quarters. Both squads are now 10-7.
BOYS HOOPS
PERU 54, N. MIAMI 40
The Bengal Tigers move to 8-1 on the season and continue to set the pace in the Three Rivers Conference at 4-0 in loop play with a victory at North Miami.
Peru led 18-17 at halftime after a 6-6 first quarter, then extended its advantage to six points at 41-35 after three quarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.