Northwestern guards Madison Layden, left, and Klair Merrell trap Western forward Caroline Long during the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ 78-24 victory Tuesday night at Richarrd R. Rea Gymnasium.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tigers motor to 21-0
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s girls basketball team hammered Western 78-24 Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium to finish Hoosier Conference East Division play 4-0 for the fourth straight season.
Ranked No. 1 in both the IBCA all-class top 20 and the ICGSA Class 4A top 10, the Tigers improved to 21-0 overall and extended their winning streak to 28 games.
Kendall Bostic shoots from under the basket as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Klair Merrell puts up a shot in the first quarter as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
McKenna Layden puts up a 3 pointer in the first half as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Madison Layden puts up a 3 pointer in the first half as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Northwestern's Ellie Boyer puts up a shot as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Madison Layden puts up a shot in the first half as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern Girls over Western
Kendall Bostic shoots from under the basket as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Klair Merrell puts up a shot in the first quarter as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
McKenna Layden puts up a 3 pointer in the first half as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Madison Layden puts up a 3 pointer in the first half as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Northwestern's Ellie Boyer puts up a shot as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Madison Layden puts up a shot in the first half as Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020.
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western High School hosts Northwestern girls basketball on January 21, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern blasted Western for its eighth straight win in the rivalry series. The Tigers led 22-3 after the opening quarter, 50-9 at halftime and 65-13 after the third quarter.
The Tigers’ terrific senior trio of Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic and Klair Merrell had their usual big games. Purdue recruit Layden finished with a double-double of 21 points and 10 assists and also had seven rebounds and five steals. Michigan State recruit Bostic scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds. And Indiana Wesleyan recruit Merrell had 11 points, four assists and four steals.
Also for the Tigers, Leah Carter had six points and six rebounds, McKenna Layden had five points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists and Ellie Boyer and Sarah Heaver had four points apiece.
Defensively, the Tigers held the Panthers to 6-for-33 shooting from the field and forced 33 turnovers.
Izzy Johnson and Haley Scott led Western (6-13, 1-3 HC East) with seven points apiece.
The Hoosier Conference crossover games are Friday. Northwestern will host Class 3A No. 1 Benton Central (20-1) in the championship and Western will host Twin Lakes in the seventh-place game.
Northwestern and BC are plenty familiar with one another. Last year, the Tigers beat the Bison 61-39 in the State Finals to claim their second straight Class 3A state title. Two years ago, the Tigers beat the Bison 59-26 in the HC title game. And three years ago, the Tigers beat the Bison 59-29 in the Sectional 20 final.
TIPTON 51, KOKOMO 35
The Blue Devils jumped to a 9-0 advantage and kept the lead the rest of the way in beating the Kats in Memorial Gym. It was 13-7 after the first quarter, 25-13 at halftime, 39-27 after the third quarter and 50-30 deep in the fourth quarter.
Ella Wolfe led Tipton (11-9) with 11 points. Abigail Parker and Gracie Phillips had 10 points apiece and Olivia Spidel and Ashlee Schram had seven points apiece. Schram had 12 rebounds (seven offensive) and Parker had eight.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo (3-17) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Hemmerich and Sanighia Balantine had six points apiece.
SOUTHWOOD 54, MAC 50
Southwood outscored Maconaquah 23-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Lilly Maple led Mac (7-12, 3-4 TRC) with 21 points and six assists. Madison Wilson had 12 points and Monica Moore had eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 62, M-G 10
Kokomo went on the road and handled Madison-Grant 62-10 in the Kats’ final tuneup before the North Central Conference meet on Saturday.
Kacey Coak (113-pound weight class), Harvey Barr (120), Jaquan East (145), Taylor Duncan (152), Kymani Howard (160), Myles Lenoir (170), Mitchell Wyrick (182) and Jakobe Sparger (220) recorded pins to highlight the Kats’ win.
Also for Kokomo, Omarion Clark-Stitts (126) won by a 12-3 major decision and Aulani Davis (132) won by a 9-0 major decision. The Kats also picked up a win by forfeit.
“[The Kats] did good. They just came out and did their jobs,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 108, EASTERN 77
The Panthers won 10 of the 12 events in the meet at Eastern.
“Since last Tuesday, this was our fourth meet in seven days,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “The kids are tired, the coaches are tired, but our kids are still swimming really well. Eastern has a good program and a nice team so our kids had to take this one seriously.”
Individually, Delaney Lupoi and Jenaka Hawkins led the Panthers. Lupoi won the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.19) and 500 freestyle (5:58.42) and Hawkins won the 200 free (2:09.80) and 100 butterfly (1:07.60).
Western also had individual wins from Anna Moore in the 100 free (:59.91), Emma Shoemaker in the 100 backstroke (1:09.85) and Olivia Shoemaker in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.62).
The Panthers swept the relays with Lupoi and Hawkins swimming on two apiece to finish as quadruple winners. Lupoi, Emma Shoemaker, Sophia Pate and Olivia Shoemaker won the 200 medley (2:11.10). Emma Shoemaker, Hawkins, Genesis Everling and Lupoi won the 200 free (1:53.51). And Everling, Hawkins, Pate and Olivia Shoemaker won the 400 free (4:18.74).
Bennett liked what he saw from Olivia Shoemaker.
“She won the breaststroke and came right out of that and anchored the 400 freestyle relay,” he said. “She was not feeling well [Tuesday] ... but not swimming was not even crossing her mind. She was ready to swim and to support her team. To see that kind of attitude and that kind of dedication is great.”
Eastern’s wins came from Brittney Eckart (50 free) and McKenLee Morgan (diving).
“It was a great last home meet for our seniors,” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “The girls knew that this meet would be tough, but they stepped up and gave Western some pretty good races. Brad runs a really good program over at Western, but my girls stepped up and gave them a run for their money in a couple of events. They may have [won] pretty much all the events, but my girls were hot on their tails.”
NW 120, CASS 64
Fresh off winning the Hoosier Conference meet on Saturday, Northwestern beat conference rival Cass in a dual in the Tigers’ pool.
Individually, Jaylyn Harrison led the Tigers with victories in the 200 IM (2:17.98) and 100 freestyle (:57.03). Also winning individual events were Catherine Bath (200 free, 2:07.18), Camber Fillenwarth (diving, 197.95), Kaylynne Fernandes (100 butterfly, 1:13.60) and Lauren Longshore (100 backstroke, 1:09.42).
The Tigers swept the relays. Longshore, Ashley Ream, Ann Bourff and Fernandes won the 200 medley (2:08.88). Harrison, Lauren Martin, Bourff and Bath won the 200 free (1:51.14). And Bath, Fernandes, Madysn Baxter and Harrison won the 400 free (4:09.79).
“It was a lot of fun to mix things up and give some gals some opportunities at races they don’t normally swim,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “We had a ton of fun. It was nice to watch them have fun. The pressure was off and they were able to relax. And Lewis Cass is a great program. That’s my alma mater so I have lot of respect for them.”
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 132, EASTERN 46
Quadruple winner Palmer Harrell and triple winners Mason Hill, Trey Shock and Cullen Dalpoas led the Panthers to the win in the Comets’ tank.
Individually, Harrell won the 200 freestyle (2:05.92) and 100 backstroke (1:02.39), Hill posted wins in the 100 free (:54.30) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.98), Shock was tops in the 500 free (5:47.32) and Dalpoas won the 100 butterfly (:58.42).
Western swept the relays. Shock, Harrell, Dalpoas and Elie Cuevas won the 200 medley (1:53.66). Shock, Clayton Palma, Dalpoas and Harrell won the 200 free (1:36.47). And Pete Bradshaw, Taylor Rathbun, Palma and Hill won the 400 free (3:48.53).
“At the end of that big stretch [four meets in seven days], it was nice to put some kids in some different events,” Western’s Bennett said. “Palmer Harrell swam a great 200 IM and 100 back — 1:02 [in the back] was a good time. You’re not going to lose a lot of races swimming that in this area.”
Bennett noted Harrell’s normal event is the breaststroke, but the Panther senior asked to swim the back in Tuesday’s meet.
“Having kids ask to swim those different events, that makes me proud as a coach,” Bennett said. “We train the kids with versatility in mind.”
Porter Brovont (diving) and Jacob Tucker (50 free) picked up wins for the Comets.
NW 132, CASS 47
Triple winners Caleb Champion and Brodyn Devault led the way as the Tigers won 11 of the 12 events.
“[The Tigers] are tired,” Walters said. “We worked really hard [Monday] coming off conference, then they trained before the meet [Tuesday]. They did an excellent job.”
Individually, Caleb Champion won the 200 IM (2:21.31) and 500 freestyle (5:44.16) and Devault was tops in the 200 free (2:03.83) and 100 free (:55.78).
Austin Huskey matched Caleb Champion and Devault with two individual wins. He touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.42). Also for the Tigers, Ethan Champion won the 50 free (:25.88), Ashtin Ziebell won the diving program (187.50) and Kolby Ahnert won the 100 backstroke (1:09.09).
Patrick Bath, Caleb Champion, Hunter Mohr and Drew Gingerich won the 200 medley relay (1:55.66). And Gingerich, Devault, Will Baxter and Mason Harrell won the 400 free relay (3:57.25).
“It was a lot of fun to mix them up,” Walters said. “It was a lot of fun to see Caleb’s 200 IM, which is a lifetime best for him. Brodyn Devault in the 200 free, he had never swam that this season. Ethan Champion’s 50 was great and Austin Huskey is close to breaking a minute in the 100 fly.”
