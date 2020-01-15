Northwestern’s swim teams swept Howard County rival Eastern on Tuesday in the Tigers’ pool.
Northwestern’s boys team posted a 134-48 win. The Tiger girls won every event in winning 126-57.
“We’re just a few days from conference and we’re trying to fine tune some things,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said, noting the Hoosier Conference meet is Saturday. “We saw a lot of positives, but we still have a lot of things to work on.”
In the boys meet, quadruple winners Drew Gingerich and Austin Huskey and triple winners Brodyn Devault, Caleb Champion and Mason Harrell led the Tigers.
Individually, Gingerich won the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.23) and 100 backstroke (1:04.12). Huskey won the 200 individual medley (2:17.93) and 500 freestyle (5:33.33). Devault was tops in the 100 free (:54.99). Champion touched first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.3). Harrell sprinted to victory in the 50 free (:23.75). And Patrick Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:05.35).
“It was great to see Mason Harrell with that :23.7 time in the 50,” Walters said. “Patrick Bath had a 2-second time drop in the 100 fly. That was a huge swim. And Caleb Champion’s breaststroke was exceptional.”
The Tigers swept the relays. Gingerich, Caleb Champion, Huskey and Ethan Champion won the 200 medley (1:52.71). DeVault, Ethan Champion, Huskey and Harrell won the 200 free (1:40.86). And DeVault, Harrell, Gingerich and Caleb Champion won the 400 free (3:46.58).
Eastern’s lone win came from Porter Brovont in the diving program.
“He is a phenomenal diver; a lot of fun to watch,” Walters said.
In the girls meet, quadruple winners Catherine Bath and Jaylyn Harrison and triple winners Ann Bourff and Kaylynne Fernandes led the Tigers.
Individually, Bath won the 200 IM (2:25.31) and 500 free (5:38.23), Harrison won the 50 free (:25.10) and 100 free (:55.46), Bourff prevailed in the 100 butterfly (1:16.10) and Fernandes won the 200 free (2:15.71).
Also for Northwestern, Kayleigh Wiley won the diving program (166.35), Lauren Longshore touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:10.92) and Ashley Ream won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.87).
Bath, Harrison, Bourff and Lauren Martin teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:03.31). Alex Rosales, Fernandes, Martin and Bourff won the 200 free relay (1:56.15). And Bath, Fernandes, Harrison and Longshore won the 400 free relay (4:08.78).
“It was a lot of fun,” Walters said. “There was a good camraderie between the teams. The sportsmanship was in my opinion the best we’ve had this season. It was a lot of fun for the kids and a lot of fun for the adults as well.”
Walters is excited for the conference meet. She expects competitive battles for the team titles.
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 125, HH 52
Cullen Dalpoas was a triple winner, leading the Panthers over visiting Hamilton Heights. Dalpoas won the 100 backstroke (1:01.7), the 200 freestyle (2:02.34) and teamed with Palmer Harrell, Tanner Vance and Charlie Conkle to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.8).
Trey Shock won the 50 free (:23.82) and the 100 free (:52.77), Simha Sinkfield won diving (161.95) and Harrell won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.53). Clayton Palma, Taylor Rathbun, Vance and Sinkfield teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:42.93), and Palma, Pete Bradshaw, Rathbun and Mason Hill won the 400 free relay (3:41.55).
“I was really happy with the way they’re swimming,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Heights is not a very big team in numbers but they have some OK swimmers, but really happy with the racing that went on and the strategy. The race strategies looked well. They’re just clicking right now and we had a lot of guys fighting to drop time [who] dropped time [Tuesday] night.”
KOKOMO 121, CASS 56
In Kokomo’s first meet since Saturday’s North Central Conference meet, Logan Pitner and Cameron Bryant were quadruple winners, leading the Katfish to a comfortable victory at Cass.
Individually, Pitner won the 200 IM (2:17.12) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.16). Bryant won the 50 free (23.91) and the 100 free (53.11). Andrew Jay won the 500 free (6:14.83).
Caleb Smith, Isaac Elkin, Pitner and Bryant teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.97). Pablo Ketterer, Brayden York, Smith and Luis Cortes won the 200 free relay (1:47.8). And Pitner, Ketterer, Bryant and York won the 400 free relay (3:47.08).
“Lewis Cass has a small team so we had an opportunity to swim some boys in alternate events to see what they could do,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “It was a nice meet to move them around and see different angles of what they can do, and they did well. It’s nice to see them swimming fast and still pushing it coming off conference.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 93, HH 93
The Panthers and Huskies tied in a meet at Western that teetered on the final swim, the 400 free relay.
“Heights, we’ve been watching them all season long knowing this was going to be one our toughest meets,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. Heights is working on a long unbeaten run. “They haven’t lost in some years and it came down to the last relay, and if we would have gone second and third we’d have won it, we got second and fourth. It comes down to the difference in one place. One fifth instead of sixth anywhere [would have won it].”
Delaney Lupoi led the Panthers as a triple winner. She won the 50 free (:26.86) and 100 free (1:00.59) and teamed with Genesis Everling, Jenaka Hawkins and Anna Moore to win the 200 medley relay (2:01.5). Everling also won the 100 backstroke (1:11.76) and Hawkins won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.4).
“I’m really happy with how our girls swam. We’re dropping times,” Bennett said. “We had some younger swimmers really step up and get us in a position where we could possibly win it. Chase Hayes in the 100 backstroke, we were down in the backstroke and that’s the third-to-last event. Genesis pulled off the win but chase took second when actually before [Tuesday] she would have placed fourth, but she came through with a big swim.
“Our freshmen class is really pulling a lot of weight on this team with Anna and Chase and Sophia Moreno. Those three girls are playing a big role on the varsity team, scoring points and making things happen.”
CASS 105, KOKOMO 71
Kokomo won three events at Cass. Macee Reckard won the 200 free (2:04.3) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.55), and Paige Wilson won the 100 backstroke (1:11.83).
Kokomo coach Jeremey Fewell liked how the team responded three days after the North Central Conference meet.
“This is just a great girls team that works hard every day and it’s fun to watch,” he said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TAYLOR 41, M-G 33
Taylor led 22-20 at halftime and secured the game by outscoring Madison-Grant 19-13 in the second half. Ashlen Kropczynski led the Titans (12-5) with a game-high 17 points. Alison Pemberton added nine and Emma Good eight.
“I think we kind of started to play our game [after halftime]. We started out slow again,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “Madison-Grant played well, we just turned the ball over in the first quarter so many times. We’re a small team and I’ll just say it: we’re weak too. Teams push us around a little bit and we get outrebounded a lot and find ways to win.
“With this group of kids here — seniors — I’ll say this, two years ago we would have lost this game.”
LEBANON 34, KOKOMO 31
Down 26-14 at halftime, Kokomo outscored visiting Lebanon 10-2 in the third quarter to claw back into the game, but the Tigers answered the challenge.
Sanighia Balantine led the Kats (2-16) with 11 points and Brooke Hughes and Chloe McClain had nine points apiece. McClain also had six rebounds and three assists. Natalija Garevska had four assists.
Alexis Wines led Lebanon (11-7) with 10 points.
The big difference in the game came at the foul line where Lebanon had a 12-0 edge in attempts. The Tigers made eight.
PIONEER 71, MAC 49
Madison Blickenstaff had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Class A No. 8 Pioneer defeated visiting Maconaquah.
The game marked the home debut for Pioneer freshman guard Ashlynn Brooke, who already holds offers from Ball State, Detroit Mercy and Miami of Ohio. She had 11 points in 14 minutes for the Panthers (14-2) and sparked their transition game.
Lilly Maple had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves (6-10). Averi Miller scored 11 and Madison Wilson had 10.
WRESTLING
EASTERN 58, CL. PRAIRIE 18
Gabe Monize (126-pound weight class), Bradie Porter (132), Kamden Johnson (152) and Tytus Morrisett (160) recorded pins to highlight Eastern’s victory in a dual between Hoosier Heartland Conference teams.
Also for the Comets, Luke Hetzner (138) prevailed in a 10-2 decision. The Comets won another five weight classes by forfeits.
WESTERN 48, FRANKFORT 29
Western won eight weight classes, all by pin. Aiden Belt (120 pounds), Chandler Ciscell (126), Hunter Cottingham (132), Hayden Shepherd (138), Jaedon Smith (160), M.J. Norman (182), Blake Banter (195), and Braydon Erb (285) each scored pins for the Panthers.
“We competed pretty well across the board,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We still had a couple matches get away from us but overall, top to bottom, everybody wrestled hard. I liked seeing that.”
PERU 43, MAC 30
The Bengal Tigers dominated the lower weights in winning the rivalry match.
Peru’s wins came from: Cooper Baldwin (106-pound weight class, pin); Trey Sturgill (113, 11-2 major decision); Cole Sailors (120, 4-0 decision); David Schulte (132, pin); Alex Legg (138, pin); Austin Fletcher (145, pin); and Zian Constable (182, pin). The Tigers also picked up a win by forfeit at 126.
Maconaquah’s wins came from: Austin McKinley (152, pin); Colin Deckard (160, pin); Jared Blake (170, 3-0 decision); Corey Jones (220, pin); and Alex Ringeisen (285, 5-4 decision). The Braves also picked up a win by forfeit at 195.
