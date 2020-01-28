Whenever Northwestern and Western meet in swimming, competitive races are all but assured.
Take Tuesday for example: Northwestern hosted the meet and the rivals went back and forth. The Tigers edged the Panthers 92-91 in a down-to-the-wire battle in the boys meet and the Tigers took a 100-86 win in the girls meet.
The boys meet came down to the final event, the 400-yard freestyle. With the Panthers holding an 85-84 lead going into the event, the Tigers had to win the relay to win the meet — and Brodyn Devault, Drew Gingerich, Caleb Champion and Mason Harrell delivered. The Tiger team won in a time of 3:37.95. The win was worth eight points; the Panthers finished second and third for a total of six points.
Northwestern won three other events. Austin Huskey won the 200 individual medley (2:12.92) and 500 freestyle (5:38.55) and Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.92).
"We didn't win very many events, but the boys stepped up into those [second through fifth] places," Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. "Caleb Champion winning the 100 breaststroke lit the entire team on fire. And then they knew they had to win that last relay. It came down to the last two legs — [Western coach Brad Bennett] front-loaded [with his speed] and I back-loaded.
"Mason Harrell anchored that relay in a lifetime-best. He did not let off the gas."
Western won eight events. Individually, Trey Shock sprinted to wins in the 50 free (:23.03) and 100 free (:50.63), Cullen Dalpoas took wins in the 200 free (1:59.80) and 100 backstroke (1:01.35), Pete Bradshaw touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.64) and Simha Sinkfield won the diving program (190.55).
The Panthers also won the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Dalpoas, Palmer Harrell, Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun won the medley in 1:48.89 and Bradshaw, Mason Hill, Shock and Harrell won the 200 free in 1:34.80.
"We had the people to get the job done, we just didn't get it done," Western's Bennett said of the one-point loss. "We had plenty of wins. It was one of those that came down to the last relay and we were in the wrong position at the finish."
In the girls meet, the Panthers won seven of the 12 events, but the Tigers countered with better depth.
Walters pointed to the Tigers' 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly and 1-2-4 finish in the diving program as keys.
"The team camraderie was fabulous," Walters said. "I credit the divers and the 100 butterfliers with kind of turning the corner where the team was like, 'We can win this.' It kind of lit the fire."
Ann Bourff won the 100 butterfly (1:11.25) and Camber Fillenwarth won the diving program (193.95). Walters noted Kaitlyn Lagoni provided a lift by scoring points in both events.
Also for the Tigers, Jaylyn Harrison won the 200 IM (2:17.23) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.02), Lauren Longshore won the 100 backstroke (1:10.09) and Bourff, Ashley Ream, Kaylynne Fernandes and Harrison teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:51.01).
For Western, Anna Moore and Delaney Lupoi led the way. Individually, Moore won the 200 free (2:11.83) and 500 free (5:50.72) and Lupoi won the 50 free (:27.39) and 100 free (1:01.14).
The Panthers also won the 200 medley and 400 free relays. Genesis Everling, Jenaka Hawkins, Lupoi and Moore won the medley (2:04.10) and Moore, Emma Shoemaker, Hawkins and Everling won the 400 (4:09.34).
"You're not going to get many meets that are more evenly matched than ours," Bennett said. "It was up for grabs for anyone and Northwestern evidently wanted it worse and got the job done. We didn't swim particularly bad, but we definitely didn't swim well enough to win it."
Bennett noted the Panther girls closed the regular season with a 10-2-2 record.
BOYS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 133, FRANKFORT 50
Quadruple winners Logan Pitner and Cameron Bryant, triple winners Isaac Elkin and Caleb Smith and double winner Brayden York led the Katifsh.
Individually, Pitner won the 200 individual medley (2:10.32) and 100 butterfly (1:00.01), Bryant won the 100 freestyle (:53.66) and 100 backstroke (1:09.14), Elkin won the diving program (180.70) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.79) and Smith won the 50 freestyle (:24.95).
Smith, Elkin. Pitner and Bryant teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:53.00). York, Pablo Ketterer, Luis Cortes and Adam Behny won the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.38). And Pitner, Smith, Bryant and York won the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.63).
"They boys swam really well," Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. "We had some swim in off events, and it was pretty exciting."
MAC 139, EASTERN 44
Eastern's Porter Brovont won the diving program for the Comets' lone win.
"Brovont had a solid night on the board," Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said.
Klepfer also liked what she saw from her swimmers.
"The guys had a fun time," she said. "All of them were in off events, just enjoying being in the pool."
GIRLS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 94, FRANKFORT 82
Quadruple winners Emily Lucas and Macee Reckard and double winners Paige Wilson and Emily Griggs led the Red and Blue.
Individually, Lucas was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:36.75) and 500 freestyle (6:04.88), Reckard won the 100 butterfly (1:06.33) and 100 backstroke (1:03.52) and Wilson touched first in the 200 freestyle (2:17.59).
Lucas, Reckard and Griggs joined Shelby Wells to win the 200 medley relay (2:07.59). Lucas, Wilson, Griggs and Reckard teamed to win in the 400 freestyle (4:11.67).
"It was the girls' last meet, and it was great to see where they are," Fewell said.
MAC 130, EASTERN 53
Diver McKenLee Morgan scored Eastern's lone win.
"Maconaquah is a strong team, but the girls swam well. There were several good races. Even though we lost, it was a fun meet to end the [regular] season on," Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 49, MUNCIE C. 48
Chloe McClain exploded for a career-high 39 points to lead the Kats to the win in their regular-season finale. The sophomore guard was one point shy of tying Debbie Benziger's school single-game scoring record.
McClain was 11 for 22 from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-land. She tied Mistina Oliver's school record for 3-pointers in a game. McClain also was money at the line (10 for 11). She also had five rebounds and two steals.
Down 17-10 after the first quarter, Kokomo outscored Muncie Central 17-2 in the second quarter to take control.
Also for Kokomo (4-18), Natalija Garevska had four points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, Brooke Hughes had five points, three assists and two steals and Sanighia Balantine had six rebounds and three steals
Kokomo faces Lafayette Jeff in the opening round of the Logansport Sectional next week.
ALEX 59, TAYLOR 47
Taylor played from behind throughout in the road loss. Alexandria led 11-9 after the first quarter, 28-24 at halftime and 41-36 after the third quarter.
"For the first time in a long time, I'm extremely unhappy," Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. "We got off to another slow start. We turned the ball over, we don't rebound very well, we don't keep [the opponent] out of the paint. There's a lot of not good stuff going on right now. I pride myself on my teams getting better as the year goes on and right now, I'm not seeing it. That's a game we should have won."
Kelsi Langley led the Titans (14-7) with 22 points. Oliver pointed to Langley and Austyn Huffer as bright spots in an otherwise disappointing game.
"I just have to figure out a way to get us ready to play," he said.
Reece Vanblair led the Tigers (10-12) with 25 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 shooting from the foul line.
Taylor closes the regular season Friday at Sheridan.
N. MIAMI 69, MAC 54
Tied 46-all after the third quarter, North Miami outscored Maconaquah 23-9 in the final quarter to win going away in the Three Rivers Conference game.
Maconaquah (8-13 overall) finished TRC play 4-5. Lilly Maple led the Braves with 28 points and nine rebounds. McKenna Wilson had eight points, Monica Moore had six points and five rebounds and Madison Wilson dished six assists.
Also for the Braves, Alex Merritt set a school record with her 11th charge taken of the season.
The Braves host Frankfort tonight to close the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.