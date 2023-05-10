Led by Miranda Saldana’s terrific two-way performance, Taylor’s softball team beat Sheridan 9-7 Tuesday for its first win of the season.
Saldana pitched a complete game and held the Blackhawks to four hits and five earned runs. She struck out 14 and walked four.
“What an outing on the mound by Miranda Saldana,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said.
Saldana helped her own cause with a big game at the plate. She went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs.
Also for the Titans (1-12, 1-5 Hoosier Heartland Conference), Kyanna Haynes went 3 for 4 with two RBI, Jadyn Underwood was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs and Lilly Spane was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Emma Lees chipped in an RBI and two runs.
McGuire called it “a complete game” with pitching, defense and hitting.
“Great win,” he said.
EASTERN 2, CARROLL 1
The Comets beat the visiting Cougars in a clash atop the HHC standings. The Comets improved to 6-1 and the Cougars dropped to 5-2. Eastern and Rossville are tied at 6-1 with one game remaining for each.
After Carroll scored in the top of the fourth, Eastern answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame. The Comets took the lead in the fifth on Emillia Andrews’ RBI groundout.
The Comets (16-3 overall) finished with four hits. Elle Winger went 2 for 3 and Marly Coan had a double.
Eastern ace Macy Coan pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and one run. She struck out eight and walked none.
Eastern finishes HHC play Thursday when it visits Clinton Central.
WESTERN 9, PIONEER 2
Brynley Erb went 3 for 3 with a home run, triple and double to help Western remain undefeated. The freshman phenom belted her 14th home run of the season, extending her school record. She drove in two runs to push her season RBI total to a state-leading 58.
Also for Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western (22-0), Sienna Stone smacked a solo home run and Kieli Fogg went 2 for 3 with a double. Kylie Miller pitched a complete game and allowed six hits and two runs. She struck out four.
Western coach Jim Clouse was glad for the game against a traditionally strong opponent.
“I thought it was a big win for us because of that,” he said. “We played really well and they’re extremely solid. They don’t give away anything. They made some nice plays, they put a lot of balls in play. We played really well on defense.”
Western hosts West Lafayette at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Hoosier Conference title game. After that, Western faces Westfield, Kokomo, Oak Hill and Harrison in the final week of the regular season — and then it’s sectional time.
“The kids have done a great job all year of just playing the game in front of them. We focus on one game at a time. The next order of business for us is the conference championship on Friday,” Clouse said.
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 8, SHERIDAN 7
The Titans piled up eight runs on just four hits due to strong situational hitting. That made up for saddling their pitching staff with seven unearned runs.
Easton Douglas and Juan Nieves each had RBI singles in Taylor’s three-run second inning where the Titans struck first and took a lead they never gave up. After that, an array of sacrifices, squeezes and productive outs plated runs. Seven Titans drove in runs, with Hunter Williams plating two, one on a squeeze and one on a groundout.
“Our guys knew this was a big game, this is for seeding in the conference and we need to win this to not be in the 8-9 seed position,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. The win “moved us up, and we beat their ace, [Sebastian] Salazar. I think he’s only lost one high school game. I told our guys ‘if we execute our small game, our bunting game, we’ll have a chance to win’ and our guys went out and executed the plan we had. Our pitching did the job.”
Sheridan’s Salazar was 3-0 with a 0.61 ERA heading into the game.
Reliever Zach Landis threw 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two hits, a walk, and three unearned runs while striking out two. Taylor (4-12, 2-5 HHC) has won three of its last four games.
“It would have been easy to fold two weeks ago but they kept at it,” Dill said. “We feel like they’ve turned a corner. Proud of their grit, and our leadership. Cody Groves has been a great leader all year and without him I don’t know that we do that. He’s kept us together. We’ve had massive injuries all year to very important guys and we’ve kind of overcome those and we’re starting to head in the right direction.”
NOBLESVILLE 4, KOKOMO 0
The Class 4A No. 2-ranked Millers scored two runs in the second inning and single runs in the third and fourth in beating the Kats at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Millers out-hit the Kats 10-2. Noblesville pitcher Quinton Black went all seven innings, struck out five and walked two.
Kokomo starter Isaac Flamino took the loss. He pitched three innings and allowed nine hits and four runs (three earned). Kokomo relievers Andrew Barker and Ashton Sexton combined for four scoreless innings with Barker pitching three of them.
J.J. Gillespie had both of Kokomo’s hits. He went 2 for 3, making him 9 for 11 over his last four games.
GIRLS TENNIS
CASS 5, TIPTON 0
The Kings dropped just 10 games combined across the five points against the visiting Blue Devils.
In singles play, Erika Johnson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Katie Hurst won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Addison Ousley was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 3.
In doubles action, Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 and Guadalupe Gonzalez and Maryn Zeck pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2.
Cass owns an 8-3 season record.
MARION 3, PERU 2
The Bengal Tigers swept the doubles points in the match at Marion. Lauren Boyer and Mackey Hyde won at No. 1 doubles and Cameryn Raber and Esme Flores won at No. 2.
BOYS GOLF
WESTFIELD 281, TIPTON 310
The No. 1-ranked Shamrocks shot a sizzling 3-under 281 to beat the Blue Devils in an 18-hole match at Tipton G.C. The Shamrocks’ top three scores were 68, 69 and 69.
Maverick Conaway led Tipton with a 71 (36-35). Gavin Hare shot 76 (36-40), Calvin Condict shot 81 (36-45) and Nolan Swan shot 82 (36-46).
“I felt our boys played well — in fact, our front nine score of 144 was the best all season. Four out of the six boys were sitting at 1 over at the turn. But the Rocks were just too much to handle. They are a really steady and consistent team,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.