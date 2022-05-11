Taylor’s softball team scored five runs in the first three innings and got a strong pitching performance from Jadyn Underwood to down Carroll 5-1 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play Tuesday at Flora.
“Player of the game Jadyn Underwood was awesome [in the circle],” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “She was in control of this game right from the start and did not let up. We had some key hits from Jadyn and Kate Glaze to take the lead and we kept it.”
Underwood threw all seven innings for the win with just three hits, a walk and an earned run while striking out 10.
The Titans (3-10, 2-2 HHC) made the most of four hits by adding in eight walks. Underwood and Glaze each doubled and Underwood drove in three runs.
EASTERN 15, CL. CENTRAL 1, 5 INN.
Led by Marina Lee’s three-hit game and Cassidy Keene’s three-RBI game, the Comets (13-4-1, 5-2 HHC) cruised to a five-inning win. After a scoreless first inning, Eastern took over with 14 runs over the second and third innings.
Lee went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Keene was 2 for 3 with two doubles. Kassidy Fritch was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Kenzie Degraaff, Macy Coan and Kendall Wilson were each 2 for 4. Degraaff had a run and an RBI, Wilson had two RBIs, and Coan cracked a double. Maggie Johnson was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Coan threw four innings for the win, allowing four hits and no runs with no walks and nine strikeouts.
PIONEER 2, WESTERN 1
Western scored its run in the top of the first inning but Pioneer (18-1), the top-ranked squad in Class 2A, countered with single runs in the bottom of the second and fourth innings to take the game.
Maisy Harlow doubled and scored for Western (16-4) and Morgan Ousley had two singles. Kylie Miller took the loss, throwing all six innings with four hits, four walks, two earned runs and two strikeouts.
“Just an exceptional game [between] two really good teams,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “One hit here or there and it’s the difference in the game. We need to play games like that as we lead up to the sectional. Those games are going to make us better.”
BASEBALL
KOKOMO 1, NOBLESVILLE 0
Ashton Sexton threw a complete game shutout and the Wildkats (10-11) made a run in the bottom of the fourth hold up for the victory.
Noblesville scored a combined 19 runs in victories over Northwestern and Western last week, but Sexton held the Millers in check throughout. He gave up just four his and a walk while striking out five in the seven-inning effort.
John Curl led Kokomo’s offense, going 2 for 3 with a double, triple and the game’s only RBI when he drove in Dameion Deis in the fourth.
HEIGHTS 4, NW 2
Hamilton Heights edged Northwestern in a non-division game between Hoosier Conference East Division teams. Both teams had an openings on their schedules so they agreed to meet.
A.J. Burkhalter took the loss. He pitched four innings, allowed three runs, struck out three and walked one. Koen Berry pitched the other three innings. He allowed one run and one hit, struck out one and walked one.
The Tigers (11-5) had just five hits. Cole VanNatter, Cole Wise, Austin Robinson, Cam Davis and Kai Jackson had a single apiece.
“The difference in the game, I think, was we had too many strikeouts. We had 10 strikeouts offensively so we weren’t able to get anything going consistently to produce enough runs to score,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said.
Ward tipped his hat to Nolan Lapp, who umped the game by himself.
“Brand-new umpire and he did a really tremendous job, making good calls and controlling the game,” Ward said. “I was really impressed.”
Northwesten faces Taylor on Thursday, then hosts West Lafayette in the HC’s third-place game Friday.
BOYS GOLF
WESTFIELD 147, TIPTON 149
The top-ranked Shamrocks edged Tipton despite a season-best nine-hole score by the Blue Devils.
Tipton’s Maverick Conaway was the medalist with a 1-under 34 on the front nine at Tipton Municipal. Gavin Hare shot 36, Nolan Swan 39 and Connor Hussong 40 for the Blue Devils.
“Westfield is a very good team — their JV actually beat their varsity. They shot 143 and Westfield’s varsity shot 147,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said. “[Westfield’s coach] kind of mixed it up a little bit.
“We’re going to be playing our next match Thursday at Bear Slide — Eastern, Hamilton Heights and Yorktown at Bear Slide. I’m hoping that this kind of carries over to that next match. I was very happy with our scores. The weather was good, the conditions were right, and the scores were good.”
MAC 170, N. MIAMI 220
The Braves posted solid scores in a comfortable win over North Miami.
Mac coach Craig Miller said the Braves “took advantage of its first 80-degree event and swung some hot clubs on its way to a 170-220 victory over Miami County foe North Miami at the Peru Municipal Golf Course. Evansville-bound senior Mason Taylor overcame several unlucky breaks to post the top score of the night, coming in at 38.”
Also for Maconaquah, Hayden Williamson shot a 41, Lane Brehmer had a personal-best 45, and Drake Guyer shot 46.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, ROSSVILLE 0
McKenna Layden led the Purple Tigers to a sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles. At Nos. 2 and 3 singles, Kat Grube and Avery Rooze dropped just one game each, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube. At No. 2 doubles, Berkley Wray and Megan Shank rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 10-5 victory.
MAC 5, SOUTHWOOD 0
The Braves won the four contested matches in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Molly Tenny won 6-2, 6-1. At Nos. 2 and 3, Averi Miller and Kiera Rosenow each won 6-0, 6-0. And at No. 1 doubles, Annie Isenburg and Rachel Eby won 6-2, 6-2.
