Taylor’s softball team fell behind twice to visiting Carroll on Tuesday night but rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to down the Cougars 9-6 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. The game featured two ties and four lead changes.
“Started off rough but settled down and got the win,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “Any time you can get a win on senior night is a very good thing. Because of the seniors’ leadership and heart, everyone fought very hard to get the victory for our seniors.”
Madelyn Uncapher went 2 for 3 at the plate with two steals and Jayden Underwood was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in to lead the Titans (5-12, 4-3 HHC). Uncapher also threw a complete game for the win, with 12 hits, two walks, five earned runs and four strikeouts.
Uncapher and Maci Pyle each scored twice. Pyle, Miranda Saldana and Kate Glaze each drove in a run.
“They hit the ball,” McGuire said. “They came up there, they didn’t give up and they hit the ball. I’ve been telling them if you hit the ball, things happen and they just hit the ball.
“Any win on senior night is very important but we’re getting better, and starting to put things together this close to sectional is a good thing. We’re going in the right direction.”
EASTERN 16, CC 4, 5 INNINGS
Hope Smith, Cassidy Keene, Macy Coan and Emily Belt accounted for 14 runs batted in as the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Comets won by 10 runs or more for the 14th time this season. It was senior night for the Comets (19-4, 6-1 HHC).
Coan had three singles, a triple and three RBI. Smith had a single, double, triple and four RBI. Keene had two singles, a double and drove in four runs. And Belt had two singles and three RBI.
Dee Ayres got the win in the circle, throwing all five innings with six hits, two earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.
“It’s always special to honor your seniors, especially a group like this that have done so much for our program, but we also had to take those emotions and get ready to play a big conference game,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “I was pleased with how we came out to attack offensively and that allowed Dee and our defense to get the job done.
“We have put ourselves in position to win the conference outright next Tuesday.”
PIONEER 3, WESTERN 1, 12 INNINGS
The matchup of power-hitting teams turned into a pitchers’ duel.
It was scoreless after the regulation seven innings and remained scoreless through 10 innings. After both teams scored a single run in the 11th, Class 2A No. 2-ranked Pioneer scored twice in the top of the 12th for the winning margin.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, ROSSVILLE 0
Northwestern (9-0) cruised past visiting Rossville at all five points.
At the singles points, McKenna Layden won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Kat Grube pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 and Avery Rooze won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
At the doubles points, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube took a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 and Lauren Lesko and Jennah Jones prevailed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
The Tigers host Western today in an intriguing clash ahead of next week’s Kokomo Sectional.
PERU 3, MARION 2
The match came down to No. 2 doubles where Peru’s Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel prevailed in a three-set match to lift the Bengal Tigers to the 3-2 win. The decisive point lasted almost three hours.
No. 1 singles player Mackey Hyde and the No. 1 doubles team of Molly Gray and Cate Wolfe won Peru’s other points.
TIPTON 3, CASS 2
Courtney Rich posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to highlight the Blue Devils’ win.
Also for Tipton, Malia Springer won 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 at No. 3 singles and Brooklyn Ripperdan and Taylor Leffler teamed for a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
For Cass, Erika Baber prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Mia Rusch and Abbey Hileman won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
WESTFIELD 310, ZIONSVILLE 310, TIPTON 321
No. 19-ranked Tipton ventured to The Fort G.C. in Indianapolis to test itself against No. 3 Westfield and No. 4 Zionsville in an 18-hole match, and the Blue Devils delivered a solid performance.
Maverick Conaway led the Blue Devils with a 1-over 73, Gavin Hare shot 79, Mylan Swan shot 80 and Nolan Swan shot 89.
“I’m really proud of my boys. I thought they played well after shooting 339 [in the State Preview on Saturday] at Prairie View,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said.
“I got invited to play with these guys and I took it,” Day added, noting Zionsville’s coach arranged Tuesday’s match. “Very optimistic about how we played. A lot of good things.”
Zionsville’s Colin Nasser was medalist with a 3-under 69.
PERU 188, LOGAN 206, WESTERN 215
Ball State recruit Kash Bellar led the way as Peru topped a pair of rivals on the Bengal Tigers’ home course, Rock Hollow G.C. Bellar was medalist with an even-par 36.
Peru also counted Jake Van Baalen’s 43, Reese Smith’s 52 and Riley Smith’s 57.
Kyle Sanders led Western with a 44 with Andrew Hartman (55), Sam Bowlby (58) and Kaden Blount (58) following.
“Being from Peru, Rock is a course with which I’m very familiar. I told the guys it’d be the hardest place we play. If they didn’t believe me, they do now,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “Good for them to see what sectionals will be like.”
MAC 175, N. MIAMI 239
Maconaquah’s Mason Taylor fired a season-best 35 to win medalist in the match at Rock Hollow G.C. Taylor needed only 11 putts.
The Braves also counted Hayden Williamson’s 42, Drake Guyer’s 48 and Triston Herschberger’s 50.
GIRLS TRACK
TRI-CENTRAL 63, WISDOM BUILDERS 41
The Trojans’ Lily Stogdill had a big night in the sprints. She swept the the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also contributed to the winning 4x400 relay team.
Julie Childers, Peighton Oliver and Alyssa Browning joined Stogdill on the winning 4x400 team. Childers, Oliver, Browning and Serenity Ash teamed to win the 4x800 relay.
Individually, Childers won the 400 dash, Oliver won the 1,600 run, Ash won the 3,200 run and Emma Piske swept the shot put and discus.
BOYS TRACK
TRI-CENTRAL 77, WISDOM BUILDERS 32
John Jimenez-Vasquez finished as a quadruple winner to highlight the Trojans’ win. Individually, he won the long jump and 800 run, and he helped TC win the 4x800 and 4x100 relays.
Also winning individual events for TC were: Ethan Gibson (1,600 and 3,200 runs); Tim Welchel (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles); Ross Cassity (shot put and discus); and Jace Cassity (200 dash). Gibson ran on the winning 4x800 team and Welchel and Jace Cassity ran on the winning 4x100 team.
OAK HILL 92, PERU 39
Peru’s highlights included wins by Dakota Scarlett in the 200 dash (:23.77), Braxton Strong in the 110 hurdles (:16.98), Alex Ross in the high jump (6-0) and the 4x100 team of Brayden Masters, Cole Sailors, Ross and Scarlett (:47.05).
BASEBALL
CARROLL 5, TAYLOR 0
Will Eldridge threw six innings with five hits, a walk and 16 strikeouts to get the win as the Class 2A No. 7 Cougars shut out Taylor. Carroll improved to 17-2 overall, 10-1 in the HHC. Taylor fell to 5-15 overall, 4-7 HHC.
Eldridge, Wade Peters and Tanner Turnpaugh were each 2 for 3 at the plate for the Cougars.
Jaylen Harris had a pair of singles for the Titans. Hunter Williams threw six innings with seven hits, four earned runs, a walk and two strikeouts and took the loss.
“[Eldridge] shut us down, he is good. He’s the best pitcher we faced all year,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “Our kids had great energy. You hate to see it [a loss] but it was one of our best-played games all year. They’re just a good baseball team.”
EASTERN 2, CL. CENTRAL 1
The Comets topped the visiting Bulldogs in a pitchers’ duel.
Eastern’s Levi Mavrick pitched all seven innings, allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. The Bulldogs’ run was unearned. Clinton Central’s J.T. Holton pitched all six innings, allowed one hit, struck out 12 and walked two. Both of Eastern’s runs were unearned.
“Great bounce-back win against one of the best pitchers in the area after dropping a tough doubleheader on Saturday to a red-hot Delphi team,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “Levi Mavrick was a bulldog on the mound. His competitive attitude set the tone. Elijah Buckley did an outstanding job behind the plate. He continues to get better with each game. We did a lot of little things well. Super proud of our team.”
Eastern improved to 13-7 overall and 7-6 in the HHC. Clinton Central dropped to 9-8 and 4-6.
NOBLESVILLE 5, KOKOMO 2
The Millers scored two runs in the second inning and two more runs in the third inning to build a 4-0 lead. The Kats countered with two runs in the fourth to cut the deficit in half, but they came no closer. Noblesville finished with four hits and Kokomo had three hits.
Kokomo relief pitcher Dameion Deis had a nice outing to keep the Kats in contention. He pitched the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and held the Millers scoreless. He allowed just one hit. Starting pitcher Caydan Belt took the loss.
Chad Washburn was 2 for 2 with a run for Kokomo, Taylor Duncan had the other hit and Mason Keller drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
CASS 5, RENSSELAER 2
Kaine Fowler went the distance on the mound in Cass’ win at Rensselaer.
Fowler (2-1) allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits and one walk, striking out five.
The Kings (5-9) won despite coming up with just three hits themselves as they took advantage of four Bomber errors, seven walks and three hit batsmen. Adam Bandelier, Dawson Goldsberry and Haden McClain each had a hit for Cass. David Woolever and Wyatt Orpurt each had an RBI.
SOUTHWOOD 10, PERU 5
Class A No. 1 Southwood scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a close game against Class 3A No. 7 Peru in Three Rivers Conference play. Southwood improved to 6-0 in league play.
Kade Townsend and Leif Astrup had two hits and an RBI apiece to lead Peru (13-4, 3-3 TRC). Matt Roettger drove in a run and scored two runs. Townsend took the loss.
