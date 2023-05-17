Eastern’s softball team will play for the championship of the Hoosier Heartland Conference on Friday after being Delphi 3-2 in a tight semifinal contest Tuesday.
Eastern pitcher Macy Coan threw all seven innings with six hits, two walks, a pair of earned runs and 12 strikeouts. All the game’s runs were scored in the fifth and sixth innings. The teams both put a run on the board in the fifth, Eastern scored twice in the top of the sixth and Delphi scored once in the bottom of the sixth.
“The pitching was strong on both sides,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said.
“Defensively, we backed up our pitcher. We made great plays. Emillia Andrews made the game-winning catch at shortstop.”
The Comets also had six hits with Cassidy Keene going 2 for 3 with a run. Allison Delgado had an RBI.
“The girls made adjustments and put the bat on the ball,” Shively said. “We had a lot of great at-bats when we needed them the most.”
WESTERN 13, KOKOMO 1
Chloe Linn threw all seven innings for Class 3A No. 3 Western, which bounced back after losing to Westfield on Monday. Linn allowed three hits, two walks and an earned run while striking out 10.
Chloe Hunt powered the offense, going 4 for 5 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. Kylie Miller was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI. Miller became Western’s career leader in triples with eight. Kyndal Mellady was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. And Brynley Erb was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
“We lost for the first time [Monday] night and I was curious how we would come out after that, but I think being the Kokomo game helped get us over [Monday] night’s game pretty quickly and I was really proud of the kids, how well they played after a loss,” Western coach Jim Clouse said.
The Panthers are 24-1.
Dani Tate went 2 for 3 for the Kats and Gwen Hand had a double. Amirah Marciniak took the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs.
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 8, CP 5
With a strong start from Zach Landis, Taylor beat Clinton Prairie to move on to Friday’s fifth-place game in the HHC tournament at Championship Park.
Landis threw six innings with four hits, a walk, two runs (one earned) and two strikeouts. He had a 5-2 lead after six innings and the Titans pushed their lead to 8-2 after the top of the seventh.
“Zach Landis had his best outing of the year,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “He had a no-hitter, I think, going into the fifth inning, and really our defense played really well behind him. He didn’t have a bunch of strikeouts, so it was really our defense and him working ahead in the count.”
On offense, Hunter Williams had a double, two singles and two RBI for the Titans (6-14). Micah Irwin had a double and two singles. Cody Groves and Easton Douglas each had a double, single and two RBI.
“We had great approaches,” Dill said. “Up and down the lineup we got hits, whereas [Monday] night against Eastern we couldn’t get any production. The biggest thing is our kids are playing with confidence now. We’re 5-2 in our last 7 [games], just playing a better brand of baseball. We’re running the bases better, we’re playing better defense, getting timely hitting, executing the small game when we need to.”
• Rossville beat Eastern 9-2 in a semifinal game Tuesday.
KOKOMO 7, HAMILTON HTS. 1
Kokomo starting pitcher Dalton Dixon had a powerhouse game on the mound and at the plate to fire the visiting Wildkats over Hamilton Heights.
Dixon threw a complete game two-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts. He gave up a lone earned run in the fifth after the Kats had taken a 2-0 lead. At the plate, he drove in four runs. Dixon was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.
J.J. Gillespie went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Kokomo improved to 10-15. The Kats have won seven of their last 11 games.
WESTERN 13, MISS. 1
Christian Pownall pitched six strong innings to lead the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Panthers to the road win. He allowed two hits and one run, struck out 13 and walked six. James Paden pitched the seventh and struck out the side.
Pownall helped his own cause with a three-run double. Also for the Panthers (19-3), Zach Gilbert belted a two-run home run, Evan Stout had an RBI double, Cayden McClure cracked two singles and Deaglan Pleak had a double.
“It was good to start our week off with a win,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We jumped out to an early lead, but the game drug on too long. Unfortunately the home plate umpire had to leave the game with an injury and we couldn’t close out a 10-0 lead. We also walked 13 times and were hit by pitch three more. It was an odd game and our hitters had a hard time getting comfortable.
“Pownall threw well early and had a big bases-clearing double at the plate to open it up. Gilbert’s home run extended it to a 10-run lead. I like McClure in our leadoff spot and he scored three runs.”
Western hosts Harrison today and will celebrate the Panther seniors.
NW 6, WABASH 5
Northwestern scored a comeback victory on the road to deliver coach Ryan Ward his 100th career victory, all at Northwestern.
Eastin Whaley started and got the win for Northwestern (15-8), going four innings with five hits, three walks, five runs (four earned) and four strikeouts. Karson Griggs had a stellar relief outing for the save, throwing three hitless, scoreless innings with three walks and five strikeouts.
Jansen Slate had a three-run triple in the top of the fourth inning as the Tigers cut the lead to 5-4. Lincoln Cardwell and Whaley each doubled.
“We started off kind of sluggish, we were down 5-0 and then in the fourth we scored four, the big one was bases loaded, Jansen Slate hits a three-RBI triple to bring us within one,” Ward said. “Really proud of our guys being able to battle back after being down 5-0. That was exciting.”
BOYS GOLF
SHERIDAN 184, TC 191
Jay Jankoviak led Tri-Central with a 44 in a dual match at Tipton Municipal G.C. Tanner England shot 45, Ethan Tragesser 48 and Aiden Salsbery 54.
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 4, HH 1
The Comets (9-5) swept the singles in a tune-up match on the eve of the Kokomo Sectional.
Molly Farkas won the No. 1 singles point 6-3, 6-4, Emily Princell won the No. 2 point 6-3, 6-1, Morgan Kaiser won the No. 3 point 6-3, 6-2, and the team of Julia Salkie and Emma Budde won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
“Nice win going into sectionals,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Thought we played strong at most spots.”
