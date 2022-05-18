Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western blasted Mississinewa 12-2 Tuesday in a high school baseball game at Russiaville.
The Panthers (20-2) took control with seven runs over the second and third innings. In the third, Parker Dean walked, Mitchell Dean hit a deep home run, Dylan Bryant hit an inside-the-park homer to deep center and Zach Gilbert followed with a homer to left on next pitch.
Parker Dean also had a home run in the victory. Gilbert, Alex Watkins, Kyler Norman, Mitchell Knepley and Bret Echelbarger all had doubles and Mitchell Dean, Gilbert, Watkins, Bryant and Echelbarger drove in two runs apiece.
Mitchell Dean and Watkins had singles to go with their extra-base hits.
“We worked on some new drills in BP and focused on driving the ball [opposite] and I thought our guys barreled it up well the other way,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Watkins, [Garrett] Lupoi and Knepley drove the oppo gap and Parker’s HR was down the right-field line. It was nice to see things carry over to hand action.”
Parker Dean started and pitched three innings. He did not allow a run or a hit, struck out five and walked five. Evan Stout pitched two innings and Deaglan Pleak pitched the final inning.
“I thought Parker had good velo and his fastball was firm but he ran some counts, which led to some walks but he made big pitches when he needed to,” Berryman said.
The win was Berryman’s 100th in five seasons as Western’s skipper.
KOKOMO 6, HEIGHTS 3
Kokomo celebrated senior night and the Kats’ two seniors, Cooper Hansen and Preston Sanford, delivered big performances.
Sanford was 2 for 4 with a triple and Hansen was 2 for 4 with a double. Sanford drove in three runs, Hansen drove in two and they each scored a run.
Hansen also pitched a complete game. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Kokomo had 12 hits. Chad Washburn was 2 for 3 with two runs, Dameion Deis and Jacob Walker added two hits apiece and John Curl had a double.
TAYLOR 10, C. CENTRAL 8
Hunter Williams and Micah Irwin pitched Taylor to the road win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. Williams pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win and Micah followed with 1 1/3 innings for the save.
“Proud of Hunter’s performance. He pitched another good game. We’re excited for his future,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said.
Kovey Balentine had a two-run single for Taylor (9-14-1, 6-8 HHC) and Catch Sullivan, Kien Sullivan and Owen Shimer had two hits apiece. Catch Sullivan was 2 for 2.
“We were a little sloppy with our base running and ran ourselves out of some innings. We need to tighten that up, but we’re hitting the ball much better. We’ve had 11 hits back-to-back games now,” Dill said.
Taylor hosts Clinton Central today to conclude their home-and-home series.
WABASH 11, NW 8
Northwestern held an 8-5 lead after three innings, but visiting Wabash scored five runs in the fifth and a single run in the sixth to surge to the win.
Cole Wise went 2 for 2 with two RBI for the Tigers (14-6), Cameron Adams had a triple and two RBI and Tate Mullens had a single and two RBI. Eastin Whaley took the loss. He started and pitched 4 2/3 innings.
“Tough loss,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We just need to flush it and be ready to play Thursday [vs. McCutcheon].”
LCC 2, CASS 1
Cass outhit Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic 5-2 for the game but fell by one run in Walton.
The Hoosier Conference champion Knights improved to 16-6 and the Kings fell to 5-12.
Robert Fitch went the distance on the mound for the Kings. He allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Tyson Good had a single and run scored for the Kings. Haden McClain had a single and RBI. Jack Salyers, Adam Bandelier and Ethan Johnson each added a hit.
Cass jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. LCC scored two runs in the fourth.
Kayden Minnich allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts for Central Catholic.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 3, CARROLL 0
Eastern ace Macy Coan fired a perfect game against visiting Carroll. She struck out 15 and walked none. It’s her fourth no-hitter of the season. Right fielder Kendall Wilson provided a defensive highlight with four putouts.
Maggie Johnson, Cassidy Keene, Kassidy Fritch and Berenice Mendoza had one hit apiece.
KOKOMO 12, LOGAN 4
The Wildkats hammered the Berries 12-4 in the third-place game for the North Central Conference tournament.
Karley Trine led the Kats with a huge game at the plate. She went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double and drove in five runs. She moved into a tie for second in career homers in program history.
Also for Kokomo, Gwen Hand was 2 for 4 with a homer, Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 4 with a double and Carly Patterson also was 2 for 4. Patterson also pitched a complete game.
WESTERN 10, CL. CENTRAL 3
Chloe Linn belted a two-run homer and pitched six strong innings to lead the Panthers past the visiting Bulldogs. She held the Bulldogs to three runs and four hits, struck out eight and walked one. Emma Morgan pitched the seventh.
Also for Western (20-4), Chloe Hunt smacked a double and two singles and drove in three runs, Avah Williams had two singles and two RBI and Kylie Miller and Kami Garber had a triple apiece.
BOYS GOLF
MACONAQUAH 169, CASS 174, PERU 256
Hayden Williamson fired a 35, Mason Taylor backed him with a 38 and the Braves beat a pair of rivals in a three-team match at Rock Hollow G.C.
Also for the Braves, Drake Guyer shot a 46 and Ayden Jernagan shot a 50.
