Five KT-area individuals and one relay team are heading to the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals following top-three finishes in the Goshen Regional on Tuesday.
Northwestern junior Hannah Moore and Lewis Cass senior Liberty Scott are making return trips to state — and both are going in two events.
Moore took second place in the 3,200-meter run (11:06.39) and third in the 1,600 run (5:05.93). Scott took third-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (:15.64) and 300 hurdles (:46.65).
Scott will be joined at state by teammate Aftin Griffin. The speedy freshman took second in the 400 dash (:58.05).
Northwestern freshman Ayla Jackson and Eastern sophomore Makenna Brooks also had second-place showings — Jackson in high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and Brooks in long jump (17-5). Culver Academies’ Lena Spiller won both events.
Kokomo’s 4x100 relay team of Reanna Jones, Mia Castillo, Janae Young and Tia Williams is state bound after finishing third in :50.48.
Culver Academies won the regional title with a score of 61 points. Northwestern took sixth place with 32 and Cass was 12th with 21.
The state meet is June 3 at Indiana University.
SOFTBALL
CARROLL 7, PRAIRIE 4, 9 INNINGS
Carroll topped Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Clinton Prairie in extra innings in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional’s semifinal round.
Lauren Spesard and Emily Justice combined to drive in five runs for the Cougars. Spesard went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI and Justice was 3 for 5 with a home run, triple and two RBI. Olivia Stankard and Lily Jackson added two hits apiece.
Emma Payton pitched all nine innings for the Cougars. She allowed 11 hits and one earned run, struck out 17 and walked three.
Carroll (18-6) advances to face Seeger-Delphi winner in the final at 6 p.m. today.
EASTBROOK 16, TAYLOR 6, 5 INNINGS
Taylor had a promising start in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional semifinal game. Jo Glaze had a three-run hit and scored herself on a throwing error to put the Titans ahead 5-4 and Jadyn Underwood hit her first career homer to make it 6-4.
“Then errors killed us with routine hits that should have been fielded for the out took us right out of the game,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said, noting pitcher Miranda Saldana had a solid outing.
GIRLS TENNIS
HARRISON 4, NW 1
Northwestern fell to No. 18-ranked Harrison in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round.
The Tigers’ point came at No. 3 singles where Megan Shank won 6-4, 7-5. The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won seven games over a two-set loss.
Northwestern, which was making its seventh straight regional appearance, finished 15-1. The Tigers graduate singles players McKenna Layden, Avery Rooze and Shank and doubles players Goltz and Lauren Lesko.
Layden closed a three-year run at No. 1 singles with a 49-11 record. That included an 18-3 mark this year.
