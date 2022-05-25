West Lafayette’s girls tennis team edged Northwestern 3-2 in a clash of Hoosier Conference powers in the semifinal round of the Kokomo Regional on Tuesday.
The Tigers got a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles from Avery Rooze, and a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles from the team of Berkley Wray and Megan Shank. Northwestern ends its season 17-2.
West Lafayette took its points at the top of the lineup. Northwestern No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden lost 6-1, 6-2, and No. 2 singles player Kat Grube lost 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Emily Golzt and Anna Grube fell 6-1, 6-3.
“We are so proud of this team and what they have accomplished this year,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Winning conference and sectional, and then being competitive against a tough WL team, says so much about the competitive spirit and ability of these girls.
“Avery was down 0-3 to start her match and made a tremendous comeback and 2 doubles played extremely well and it was great for them to end on a win. We lose one senior, and we will certainly hate to see Kat graduate. She has had a fantastic career and has continued the winning tradition for our program over the years.”
The Tigers have won six straight sectional titles. They have an outstanding 93-7 record over that stretch with all but one of the losses coming in regional play.
Carmel beat Twin Lakes 5-0 in the other semifinal. The championship is today.
INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL
Unbeaten Eastern No. 1 singles player Maria Oliveira beat Kokomo’s Raigan Heflin 6-1, 6-1 in individual sectional play at Kokomo. Her next opponent and schedule depends on what happens later in team regional play at the tourney, either matched up against an opponent from today’s action, or awaiting an opponent from another regional on June 4.
“Great seeing Maria advance. We are incredibly proud of her,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Great match from her opponent Heflin as well — great player for a freshman. She’s only going to get better.”
SOFTBALL
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 1
Kokomo struck first with a run in the top of the third inning, but Class 4A No. 8 Harrison matched that immediately, then scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to win and advance in the McCutcheon Sectional.
Kennedy Huckeby was 2 for 4 for the Wildkats (13-12) and drove in Kokomo’s run with a single in the third. Kami Shoemaker doubled earlier that frame and scored on Huckeby’s hit. Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 3.
Gwen Hand threw 4 2/3 innings for the Kats and took the loss with five earned runs on eight hits and two walks. Taylor Reed threw the last 1 2/3 innings with no runs and a strikeout.
“We knew we had a tall task in front of us,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “Harrison’s ranked in the top 10, they’ve won 22 in a row. I thought we put up a good fight. We played really well defensively, we made some diving plays, threw some girls out on the bases, we just didn’t string our hits together and one run against a team of Harrison’s caliber is probably not going to get it done.
“I thought Gwen pitched great. Kami and Liliana Lamberson were great up the middle defensively and made some great plays. We just ultimately didn’t score enough runs.
CASS 10, WABASH 2
Cass pounded out 13 hits in a win over sectional host Wabash in a semifinal game.
Madison Dormer and Bayli Reed combined on a five-hitter for the Kings (11-12). Dormer pitched five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, striking out two. Reed closed it out with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out three.
Kaylie Williams had two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Reed had a double, single and RBI. Hannah Plauschin had two hits and two RBIs. Leah Willison had a single and two RBIs.
Cass plays Whitko at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship.
BASEBALL
MCCUTCHEON 10, MAC 0, 6 INN.
Walker Hayes led Maconaquah (9-15-1) with a pair of hits and Kaleb Shelton added a base knock.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 154, KOKOMO 166
Maverick Conaway was co-medalist with a 35 on the front nine at Tipton Municipal to lead the Blue Devils over Kokomo. Also for Tipton, Nolan Swan shot 38, Connor Hussong 40 and Gavin Hare 41.
For Kokomo, Karson Parrett matched Conaway with a co-medalist 35. Brandon Hansen shot 38, Ty Lauderbaugh 42 and Camden Horner 51.
NW 185, FRANKFORT 246
Northwestern’s Sammy Shotwell was medalist with a 41 to lead the Tigers over Frankfort on the front nine at Green Acres. Brayden Applegate added a 44, Logan Duncan shot 49 and Will Baxter 51.
