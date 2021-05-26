Taylor senior Makala Pfefferkorn won two events and Northwestern senior Catie Smith and Lewis Cass senior Averi Parker won one each to highlight a strong night by KT-area athletes in the Goshen Girls Track and Field Regional on Tuesday.
Pfefferkorn won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of :15.16 and won long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Smith soared to victory in pole vault with a school-record jump of 10-9. Parker won shot put with a toss of 41-4.
The top three finishers in each event advance to the state meet and Pfefferkorn and Parker also advanced in other events. Pfefferkorn took third place in the 300 hurdles (:46.53) and Parker was runner-up in discus (144-9).
Parker is heading to state for the third time and Pfefferkorn is going for the second time.
Four other area athletes are state bound as well after runner-up finishes.
Western sophomore Chase Hayes took second place in the 400 dash (:59.89). Cass sophomore Liberty Scott was second in the 300 hurdles (:46.50). Kokomo junior Julynne Spidell was second in the 3,200 run (11:24.96). And Northwestern senior Joan Easter was second in long jump (17-2 1/2). Easter is heading to state for the second time.
The state meet is June 5 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Hayes and Scott also scored in other events. Hayes was eighth in the 100 dash (:13.29) and Scott was sixth in the 100 hurdles (:16.50).
Also scoring in the regional, but finishing outside of top three were: Kokomo’s 4x100 relay team of Omarea Daniels, Mia Castillo, Brita Peerna and Keihera Lang (:51.82, eighth); Northwestern’s Hannah Moore in the 3,200 (12:06.01, eighth); Peerna in the long jump (16-1 1/2, sixth); Maconaquah’s Makayla Castelow in discus (114-8, fourth); Mac’s Taylor Roesler in pole vault (10-0, fourth); and Eastern’s Olivia Foland in pole vault (9-6, fifth).
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 8, PERU 1
Izzy Johnson hit a home run and three singles to lead Western past Peru in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s opening round.
Peru took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Western answered with a run in the fourth inning, then broke away from the fifth and sixth innings.
Also for the Panthers, Emily King had a double and single and Maisy Harlow had two singles. Morgan Ousley pitched six innings and was the winner. She had 10 strikeouts. Chloe Linn pitched one inning.
Graycee Ansari drove in Peru’s run.
Western advances to face Benton Central in today’s semifinal round. It’s a rematch of the Hoosier Conference championship, which BC won.
WHITKO 6, CASS 0
The Wildcats held the Kings to three hits in the Class 2A Wabash Sectional semifinal game.
Madison Dormer, Kaylie Williams and Emmalee Zoubul had singles for the Kings. Dormer took the loss. She started and pitched 4 1/3 innings.
Cass closed the season 15-15.
GIRLS TENNIS
PLYMOUTH REGIONAL
Peru swept the singles points to beat Culver Academies 3-2 in the Plymouth Regional’s semifinal round.
Mackey Hyde was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Lauren Boyer breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 and Emma Eldridge prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3. Hyde pushed her record to 18-1.
Peru will face Bremen in today’s final. Bremen defeated Warsaw in the other semifinal.
KOKOMO REGIONAL
Northwestern and Cass fell in the semifinal round of the Kokomo Regional.
No. 1-ranked Carmel beat Northwestern 5-0. No. 22 Harrison beat Cass 5-0.
Northwestern was making its fifth straight regional appearance — and Carmel was a familiar opponent. The state’s largest school also beat the Tigers in a 2016 semifinal and the ‘18 and ‘19 finals.
The Tigers (13-1) are 76-5 over the last five seasons, going undefeated in the regular season in all five.
Cass was coming off its first sectional title since 2015.
DOUBLES SECTIONAL
Kokomo’s team of Olivia Hicks and Chloe McClain defeated Eastern’s Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles sectional’s opening round at Kokomo.
In today’s semifinal round, Hicks and McClain will face Twin Lakes’ Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need in one match. Western’s Sydney Jansen and Emma Moore are in the other match.
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 11, CASTON 1, 5 INNINGS
Michael Pemberton led the way in the Titans’ regular-season finale. On the mound, he pitched four innings, allowed two hits and no earned runs, struck out 11 and walked two. At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with two triples and drove in three runs.
The Titans (7-21) bashed 14 hits. Jaylen Harris was 3 for 4 with an RBI triple, Nathan Keene was 2 for 2 with three RBI, Kendall Lanning was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI, Eli Harris was 3 for 3 and Owen Shimer had an RBI double.
“The kids played great,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “We hit the ball well and we had only error. We’re putting it together at the right time.”
Taylor faces Eastern in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.