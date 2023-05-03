A.J. Burkhalter turned in a terrific two-way performance to lead Northwestern’s baseball team past visiting Tipton 12-2 in six innings in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Tuesday.
Burkhalter pitched all six innings, held the Blue Devils to three hits, struck out 10 and walked four. The IU Kokomo recruit has a 2-1 season record.
He helped his own cause at the plate by going 3 for 3 with a triple.
“A.J. had a great all-around game,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “I felt like he was the best player on the field [Tuesday].”
The Tigers had additional hitting stars in a game that saw them total 14 hits. Maddox Hunley went 3 for 3 with a double and four runs batted in, Jansen Slate went 3 for 4 and Eastin Whaley had a two-run double.
“Lincoln Cardwell did not play [Tuesday]. He usually holds down the middle of the lineup for us as a big run producer. Maddox stepped up in the 4-hole for the first time and had three hits and four RBI. For him to step up like that was huge,” Ward said.
Vince Hoover had a two-run double for Tipton.
The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 11-6 overall. They are 4-3 in the division.
“We finished up last week on a losing skid mostly due to our bats and our run production. To get back on the winning side of things and produce some runs was good to see,” Ward said.
Northwestern visits Tipton today to conclude the home-and-home series and wrap up division play.
WESTERN 1, UNIV. 0
Mitchell Dean continued his dominant season by firing a one-hitter to lead the Class 3A No. 2 Panthers past the Trailblazers 1-0 at Grand Park.
Dean struck out 11 and walked three. The Louisville commit improved to 5-0 with four complete games. The southpaw has pitched 29 innings and not allowed a run. He has 59 strikeouts against six hits allowed and eight walks.
The Panthers (14-1) scored the game’s lone run in the top of the seventh. Evan Stout led off with a hard-earned single. He saw seven pitches, all strikes, taking the last pitch up the middle. After Cayden McClure drew a one-out walk, Deaglan Pleak hit an infield single. When University committed an error on the throw to first, Stout raced home.
“Mitchell Dean gave us another great start and got a big strikeout to end the game with the tying run on second. He gave us a chance every inning to put the pressure on them offensively. We finally broke through,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
“I was proud of our guys. We had a couple of hiccups executing, but we had some really good at-bats and barreled up a lot of balls. Being off five days and facing a college pitcher [Marian commit Seth Hogg], we looked comfortable. It was a great win, good high school game with an energetic atmosphere at Grand Park. It felt like a tournament game and that will only help us moving forward.”
Pleak finished 3 for 4 to lead the Panthers’ seven-hit showing.
Z’VILLE 10, KOKOMO 5
Zionsville opened up a 4-0 lead after two innings and a 6-2 lead after five to down the host Wildkats (4-12).
John Curl had two of Kokomo’s four hits, going 2 for 4 with a triple and a run scored. Dalton Dixon started and took the loss for the Kats.
TAYLOR AT TC, PPD.
Taylor’s game at Tri-Central was postponed and rescheduled for 5 p.m. today at Highland Park Stadium.
For Taylor, it will be the opener of a doubleheader. The Titans and Eastern will meet at 7 p.m. in a regularly scheduled game.
GIRLS TENNIS
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 0
The No. 17-ranked Raiders overpowered the visiting Kats in a match between North Central Conference teams.
“The ladies battled and had lots of good rallies, but couldn’t overcome the strength of the Raiders,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said. “This is a really good barometer to see where we are at this point in the season.”
Kokomo dropped to 10-3 overall.
• Kokomo breezed past NCC rival Lafayette Jeff 5-0 Monday at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin and the No. 2 doubles team of Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard scored 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Also for the Kats, Ellen Callane won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Claire Callane won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
“This win secures a top-two finish on the West side of the conference and a trip to the championship bracket this Saturday,” Hemmerich said.
PERU 3, MAC 2
Peru swept the singles competition with identical 6-0, 6-0 scores to top Three Rivers Conference rival Maconaquah.
Mackey Hyde won the No. 1 point, Lauren Boyer won the No. 2 point, and Emma Eldridge won the No. 3 point.
In doubles, the Maconaquah pairing of Josie Callane and Kaydence Jones won the No. 1 match 6-5, 7-6 (5), and the team of Kailee Meadows and Finley Dobbs won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-0.
