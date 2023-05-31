Lewis Cass pitcher Amma Fitzhugh celebrates after striking out a batter in the first inning against Delphi in a one-game regional Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Walton.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Wednesday, May 31
Delphi edges Cass 1-0 in softball regional
Tribune sports staff
Delphi junior Alexis Miller outdueled Lewis Cass freshman Amma Fitzhugh to lead the Oracles to a 1-0 victory in a Class 2A softball regional championship Tuesday at Walton.
Miller fired a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the Oracles (18-9) to their second-ever regional title and first since 2010.
Fitzhugh held the Oracles to one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Third baseman Kamryn Silcox drops the ball as Delphi's Abbie Pearson slides in safe to third. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kylie Logan, center, gets emotional after Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kamryn Silcox looks down after being called out at third for the final out of the game. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amma Fitzhugh pitches. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass pitcher Amma Fitzhugh celebrates after striking out a batter in the first inning against Delphi in a one-game regional Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Walton.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelcee Fowler is safe at second. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ava Hubner tags Delphi's Lacey Pickering out at second. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ava Hubner makes the catch for an out. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Elly Logan makes the catch for an out. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Alisyia Zamora is safe at second. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kamryn Silcox makes the catch for an out. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kaitlyn Benner covers first and makes the catch for an out. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Kaitlyn Benner, left, and Alisyia Zamora smile as they come off the field after working together to get an out. Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass falls to Delphi 1-0 in the softball regional at Lewis Cass on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Cass vs Delphi regional softball
The Kings (7-21) were surprise sectional champions this year but showed they belonged with a strong effort against the Oracles.
The only run allowed was in the third inning. Emma Titus hit a one-out double for the Oracles. Abbie Pearson followed with a ground ball to shortstop. The Kings threw on to first for the out and looked like they had a good chance to get a double play at third, but the ball was thrown away allowing Titus to score the game’s lone run.
Both teams left four runners stranded. The Oracles had a good chance to add to their lead in the sixth when Pearson led off with a triple. But Fitzhugh left her stranded, getting a strikeout, a popup to third on a bunt attempt and a line drive that was caught by the first baseman for the third out.
The Kings had their best chance at tying the game in the bottom of the sixth when Elly Logan led off with a double. But Miller got a strikeout for the first out. Alisyia Zamora, who had the Kings’ only other hit in the fourth inning, hit a line drive to right center. But Delphi center fielder Evann Royal made a nice catch for the second out. Ava Hubner then hit a shot up the middle that was corralled by second baseman Pearson who threw on to first for the third out.
Kami Silcox was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh for the Kings. After a strikeout, she was bunted to second by Brooke Whitney as the second out was recorded. The Kings then attempted a fake bunt and steal of third but Silcox was caught stealing to end the game.
HANOVER 2, WESTERN 1
No. 8-ranked Hanover Central scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and beat the No. 4 Panthers in a Class 3A regional game at Hanover Central.
Hanover (22-2) opened the scoring with a run in the first inning. Western (29-2) tied in the second inning. Jocelyn Jeffers drew the Panthers’ second walk of the inning and moved to third on a Sienna Stone single. Jeffers then scored on a wild pitch. Western had runners on first and third in the seventh but couldn’t push a run across. Hanover then scored with one out in the bottom of that frame.
“It was a great game,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “It was tight all the way, kind of what we would expect out of a regional game. And we had a lot of scouting reports on them, and I’m sure they did on us, and we were kind of a mirror of each other. They got a couple hits in key situations.”
Western pitcher Chloe Linn threw all 6 1/3 and took the loss. She gave up seven hits, two walks, two runs (one earned) and struck out six.
“She pitched a great game,” Clouse said. “She pitched really well, we played really good defense, just a couple hits here and there made the difference.”
Stone had a pair of singles for the Panthers, accounting for Western’s only hits. Western graduates five seniors from the program, three players, as well as two who managed this season due to injuries.
“We will absolutely miss the seniors and not only their softball abilities, but what they’ve done,” Clouse said. “They’re 50-8 in the last two years and have endured a lot. They started their freshman years with the COVID year, so they didn’t get to play their freshman year, and they overcame some tough injuries, but they are a tribute to Western softball and what we are looking for in players.”
YORKTOWN 8, PERU 0
The Bengal Tigers and Delaware County Tigers were deadlocked at 0-0 through four innings before Yorktown broke through with six runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth in a Class 3A regional game at Peru.
Freshman Lilly Steele had both of Peru’s hits. Jaylah Harlan threw all seven for Peru (9-12) with nine hits, two walks, no earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Caitlin LaFerney struck out 15 batters for Yorktown (17-8).
BOYS GOLF
ZIONSVILLE INVITE
Lewis Cass shot 342 and finished 12th in a talent-laden field of 14 teams at the Golf Club of Indiana.
Rylan Stoller carded an 83 to lead the Kings. Garrett Helvie shot 85, Jensen Burrous shot 86 and Michael Myers shot 88.
FISHERS INVITE
Led by medalist Maverick Conaway, Tipton shot 315 to take third place in Fishers’ 10-team invite at Purgatory G.C.
Conaway fired a 3-under 69 to win medalist by two shots. Also for Tipton, Gavin Hare shot 74 and was fifth, Calvin Condict shot 85 and Nolan Swan and Preston Lancaster had 87s.
Next up for the Blue Devils is the Noblesville Sectional on June 5.
