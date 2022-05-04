Northwestern’s Ady Altman is all smiles as she is congratulated after scoring a run during the Tigers’ 9-0 victory over Tipton on Tuesday at Northwestern. Altman went 4 for 4, scored two runs and drove in another run.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tigers blank Devils
Prep roundup for Wednesday, May 4
Comets’ Coan throws 6-inning perfect game
Tribune sports staff
Bailey Henry threw a complete game shutout as Northwestern’s softball team thumped Tipton 9-0 Tuesday night at Northwestern.
Henry kept the Blue Devils at bay, allowing just four hits and a walk in seven innings while striking out four.
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Caitlyn Pounds catches the ball for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Caitlyn Pounds tosses the ball to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Jaci Elson bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Ella Barnett bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Tipton's Taylor Conaway reaches for the ball but misses in the outfield. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Morgan Walker makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Caitlyn Pounds tosses the ball to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Bailey Henry bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Ady Altman bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Morgan Walker runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Megan York bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Morgan Walker bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Katelyn Graves makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Tipton's Ashlyn Nasser is safe at second before Northwestern's Caitlyn Pounds can get the out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Ady Altman is all smiles as she is congratulated after scoring a run during the Tigers’ 9-0 victory over Tipton on Tuesday at Northwestern. Altman went 4 for 4, scored two runs and drove in another run.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Ady Altman runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Katelyn Graves rounds third and heads home to score a run. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Katelyn Graves is safe at second as Tipton's Lacey Bitner tries to apply a tag. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Morgan Walker is run down between second and third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Morgan Walker makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Tipton's Bella Browning celebrates with Grace Friend after completing a double play to end an inning. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Tipton's Emerson Merrell pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Bailey Henry pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball NW's Morgan Walker makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-3-22 Northwestern vs Tipton softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Tipton softball
“Bailey pitched really well,” NW coach Chris Walker said. “I think the first three innings it was three up, three down.
“Our defense was probably one of the better games defense-wise for us.”
The Purple Tigers had a big day at the plate as well. Northwestern scored a run in each of the second, third and fourth innings, then put the game away with a six-run sixth.
Ady Altman led the Tigers with a 4-for-4 game. She had a triple, an RBI and scored twice. Morgan Walker went 3 for 3 with a double and also scored twice. Henry helped her own cause with a two-run double and Megan York also hit a two-run double.
The Tigers are now 8-6 overall and 5-2 in the Hoosier Conference East Division. Northwestern and Tipton (4-10, 1-4 HC East) are scheduled to play the second game of the series today at Tipton, though playing it at Northwestern is an option if a rain-soaked Tipton field forces a move.
EASTERN 10, SHERIDAN 0, 6 INNINGS
Macy Coan fired a perfect game to lead the Comets to the road win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. She struck out 16 of the 18 batters over the six innings.
Coan (11-3) previously had a seven-inning no-hitter vs. Maconaquah on April 5 and a five-inning no-hitter vs. Blackford on April 14. Per MaxPreps, the Comet junior leads the state in strikeouts with 190.
Eastern had only three hits, but it also drew nine walks. Kendall Wilson went 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Cassidy Keene was 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs scored. Coan and Baleigh Hullinger drove in a run apiece.
LOGAN 6, PERU 2
Ila Johnson led the Bengal Tigers (8-7) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and RBI. Amanda Eaglin drove in Peru’s other run. Jaylah Harlan took the loss, throwing all six innings with six strikeouts.
BASEBALL
EASTERN 13, SHERIDAN 2, 6 INNINGS
The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Comets improved to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with the win at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Sheridan was scheduled to host the game, but moved it to Kokomo after Tuesday’s rain saturated its home field.
Eastern scored five runs in the top of the second inning, added single runs in the third and fourth innings and scored six runs in the sixth for a 13-0 lead. Sheridan managed two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Corbin Snyder and Bryson Russell pitched three innings apiece for the Comets. Snyder (5-0) earned the win. He allowed two hits and no runs, struck out six and walked two. Russell held Sheridan hitless, allowed two unearned runs, struck out two and walked three.
The Comets had nine hits. Levi Mavrick went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run. Russell went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Trent Rawls and Reid Keisling drove in two runs apiece and Porter Brovont had a triple.
The teams are scheduled to meet again today, at 6:30 p.m. at Municipal Stadium.
NW 12, TIPTON 2, 5 INNINGS
Cole Wise pitched the Tigers past the visiting Blue Devils in a Hoosier Conference East Division game. The Ball State recruit allowed five hits, struck out 12 and walked two.
Northwestern (10-4, 4-3 HC East) had seven hits. Cam Davis went 1 for 2 and drove in three runs, Tate Mullens was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Cole Cardwell was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Wise was 1 for 3 with a double.
ZIONSVILLE 2, KOKOMO 1
In a game at Championship Park, Zionsville took the lead with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Kokomo (7-11) tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles (11-8) immediately regained the advantage with a run in the bottom of that frame.
Cooper Hansen had went 2 for 3 for half of Kokomo’s hits and scored the Kats’ run. Kokomo starter Jacob Walker gave up a run on four hits and two walks in three innings but didn’t factor in the decision. Reliever Dameion Deis threw the fourth and fifth innings and took the loss despite giving up just one hit and one run with three strikeouts.
