Western’s softball team could not recover from a rough start against Lapel on Tuesday.
Lapel scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and the Bulldogs went on to beat Western 15-12.
Lapel took advantage of five walks and two hit batters to fuel its big inning.
“We just could not get out of the inning,” Western coach Chris Tuberty said.
The Panthers (12-5) had a good night at the plate, outhitting the Bulldogs 15-12, but the Panthers left eight runners on base.
“It was the things you couldn’t do if you’re going to win a ballgame — give up free passes and then leave runners on base,” Tuberty said.
Chloe Linn cracked a home run to lead the Panthers. Izzy Johnson, Maisy Harlow and Kyndal Mellady had a double and single apiece, Emily King slapped three singles and Sadie Harding had two singles.
Western visits Class 3A No. 8 Frankfort on Thursday.
NW 13, TIPTON 7
Bailey Henry and Jamie Graves combined to drive in seven runs to lead Class 3A No. 9-ranked Northwestern to the road win in Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Henry finished 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBI and Graves went 3 for 5 with three doubles and three RBI.
Also for the Tigers (13-1, 6-1 division), Morgan Walker had a double and single and Jaylyn Harrison, Jaci Elson and Ellie Boyer had two singles apiece. Harrison pitched the final 4 2/3 innings for the win.
The Tigers will host the Huskies today to close division play.
EASTERN 20, SHERIDAN 7, 6 INNings
Macy Coan led Eastern’s 20-run barrage in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game with a 5-for-5 day at the plate that included a double, a homer and five runs batted in.
Hope Smith and Cassidy Keene each had a homer, double and single. Dee Ayres, Allison Delgado, Emily Benson, Laynie Ayres and Emily Belt each had two hits, and Baleigh Hullinger had a two-run double.
“I was really pleased with our offense,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “It’s not very often that you have multiple hits from nearly your whole lineup. And [Sheridan starter] Addison Ream is a solid pitcher, so to have 22 hits and many of those coming against a quality pitcher was great to see.”
Delgado picked up the win in the circle for the Class 2A No. 4 Comets, throwing five innings with six hits, six earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts.
CASS 9, H. HEIGHTS 7, 8 INNINGS
Kaylie Williams drove in two runs and scored three runs to help Cass prevail in the Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Also for the Kings (7-9, 3-4 HC East), winning pitcher Madison Dormer had a triple and single, Rylee Holt had a double and single and Cana Jones had two singles. Holt drove in two runs and Jones scored two runs.
In the circle, Dormer pitched all eight innings. She struck out five.
McCUTCHEON 7, KOKOMO 5
The Wildkats held a 3-1 lead through three innings but McCutcheon steered the game its way with a 3-spot in the bottom of the fourth and another in the bottom of the sixth in a North Central Conference game played at Logansport.
Kami Shoemaker led the Wildkats (8-10, 1-2 NCC West), going 3 for 4 at the plate. Malori Nichols was 2 for 3 with a triple, and Karley Trine doubled. Bayli Reed took the loss in the circle.
“We didn’t execute our bunts very well and we made a couple of defensive errors that ended up costing us runs, and you can’t do that against good teams. They’ll take advantage of it and they did,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said.
Kokomo returns to Logansport today to face the Berries.
LOGAN 6, PERU 1
Annika Malone drove in Peru’s run.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 3, UNIV. 2
Mitchell Dean prevailed in a pitchers’ duel to lead Class 3A No. 4 Western past Class 2A No. 6 University in a nail-biter at Grand Park.
The Panthers spotted Dean a lead by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. The Trailblazers responded with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Dean quickly locked in. The Panther sophomore and Louisville commit held the Trailblazers scoreless the rest of the way.
Dean (3-1) limited University to three hits, struck out eight and walked two.
“Both pitchers, Mitchell and Tyler Galyean for University, kind of got off to a rough start, but both were phenomenal second inning on,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Luckily for us, our timely hitting early was a little bit better than theirs. I was proud of the way we came out and swung the bats and got that lead and Mitchell took care of the rest.
“It was just a great high school baseball game. Error-less baseball from both teams and well pitched — it felt like a tournament atmosphere.”
Western third baseman Mitchell Knepley provided a web gem to highlight the Panthers’ defensive work. He made a diving backhand stop and came up firing to first base for an out in a bang-bang play to start the bottom of the seventh.
“Huge play,” Berryman said.
In the top of the first, Cayden McClure had a one-out single and Dean had a two-out single. Alex Watkins had an RBI single and Braeden Bryant had a two-run single.
Dean finished 3 for 3 to complement his strong pitching.
Western (13-5) hosts Noblesville on Saturday.
NW 14, TIPTON 1, 6 INNINGS
Northwestern pitcher Tate Mullens went the distance to lead the Tigers to the road win in Hoosier Conference East Division play. Mullens held the Blue Devils to two hits, struck out nine and walked one.
“Good bounce-back win for Tate. He was dealing with some injuries and was kind of out last week,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “To have him back was great.”
The Tigers (6-7, 3-4 division) backed Mullens with 11 hits. Jeremy Bell, Cole Cardwell and Cole Van Natter had 2-for-3 nights and Cardwell, Cole Wise and A.J. Burkhalter each had a double. Wise drove in four runs, Burkhalter drove in three and Bell had two RBI.
“I feel like all year we’ve handled adversity really well,” Ward said. “We had some in the second inning. Lincoln Cardwell, our catcher, got hit by a pitch in the face. It was not a good scene. But that inning, we scored seven runs after he got hit, which is the most we’ve scored in an inning all year. It was a tough situation, but I’m proud of how our kids handled that.”
ZIONSVILLE 9, KOKOMO 3
After the Class 4A No. 8-ranked Eagles jumped to a 6-0 lead through three innings, the Wildkats rallied to within 6-3 after five innings, but they came no closer in the game at Municipal Stadium.
Jacob Walker, the second of four Kokomo pitchers, made the comeback possible with two innings of scoreless work. He struck out three.
Chad Washburn, Taylor Duncan and Preston Sanford drove in a run apiece for Kokomo. John Curl was 1 for 2 with a triple and two walks and Jaden Armfield had a double.
EASTERN 11, SHERIDAN 1, 6 INN.
Eastern’s Corbin Snyder threw all six innings, allowing just a single Sheridan run in the third inning. He gave up three hits, two walks and struck out six for the win.
That lone run cut the Comets’ lead to 2-1, but Eastern poured it on from there, scoring nine runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to improve to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Levi Mavrick led the Comet attack, going 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBI. Trent Rawls was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
“[Tuesday] night was a good bounce-back win for our guys after a rough day last Saturday at Clinton Prairie,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. The Gophers swept the Comets in an HHC doubleheader.
“Corbin Snyder gave us a great [outing] and we were able to get out of the gates early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. We have been struggling to hit with runners in scoring position so it was nice to see guys like Levi Mavrick, Cam Arcari, Bryson Russell, Trent Rawls and Cayden Calloway all get big run-scoring hits.”
BOYS GOLF
MAC 173, PERU 190, N. MIAMI 262
Peru’s Kash Bellar was medalist with an even-par 36 at Rock Hollow G.C. Also for the Bengal Tigers, Jake Van Baalen shot 45, Reese Smith 54 and Riley Smith 55.
