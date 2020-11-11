McKenna Layden posted a triple-double to highlight Northwestern’s 61-47 victory over West Lafayette in a girls basketball game Tuesday at West Lafayette.
The Tiger sophomore finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for her first varsity triple-double.
Ellie Boyer also finished 19 points for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0 and extended their regular-season winning streak to 26 games. Leah Carter had 13 points and seven rebounds and Bailey Henry had six points.
The Tigers took control with a fast start in the non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. They led 21-7 after the opening quarter. From there, the Tigers kept the Red Devils at arm’s length the rest of the way.
“West Lafayette is a very aggressive, well-coached team. The girls really battled and showed a lot of toughness right from the start,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Ellie had a tremendous first half with 15 points and was perfect from the floor.
“Bailey Henry and Leah Carter continued to look strong in the post,” she added.
Northwestern hosts Rochester tonight for its home opener. It’s a varsity-only game, starting at 7 p.m.
TIPTON 82, FAITH CH. 38
The Blue Devils showed great offensive balance in their season-opening victory over Faith Christian.
Ella Wolfe scored 14 points, Abigail Parker, Ashlee Schram and Kaiya Money followed with 11 points apiece, Allison Powell had 10, Olivia Spidel had nine and Hallie Wolfe had eight.
Hallie Wolfe dished seven assists, Money had five assists and Ella Wolfe had four helpers. Ella Wolfe also had four steals. Schram took eight rebounds.
EASTBROOK 81, EASTERN 27
The Comets ran into a buzzsaw in their season opener at Eastbrook.
The Panthers buried the Comets 30-1 in the second quarter to build a commanding 46-7 halftime lead.
“We really struggled to run our offense in the first half. When we were able to get a good shot, the ball just didn’t want to go into the basketball,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “Several times, we put Eastbrook into situations where we forced them into a bad shot but they would either make it or get an offensive rebound.
“The score won’t show it, but I thought we played a lot better in the second half. We seemed more aggressive defensively and more patient offensively.”
Addison Budde led the Comets with nine points. Tara Wagoner and Jacey Richmond had six points apiece. Kassidy Fritch had three assists.
