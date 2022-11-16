Western guard Chloe Hunt goes in for a layup after the Panthers took a steal against Maconaquah on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Hunt scored 16 points in the Panthers’ 63-26 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bailey Henry
File photo | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Panthers pounce
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 16
NW wins conference showdown with Tipton
Tribune sports staff
Western’s girls basketball team cruised past Maconaquah 63-26 Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Panthers buried the Braves 27-5 in the first quarter and kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way.
1 of 50
Western's McKenna Smith for another 2 with Miranda Stoll reaching for the block. Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mackenzie Yourk putting it up for 2 with Maranda Stoll on her. Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western guard Chloe Hunt goes in for a layup after the Panthers took a steal against Maconaquah on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Hunt scored 16 points in the Panthers’ 63-26 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chauncey Thompson shooting with lots of defence on her. Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Basketball: Western vs Maconaquah
1 of 50
Western's McKenna Smith for another 2 with Miranda Stoll reaching for the block. Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mackenzie Yourk putting it up for 2 with Maranda Stoll on her. Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western guard Chloe Hunt goes in for a layup after the Panthers took a steal against Maconaquah on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Hunt scored 16 points in the Panthers’ 63-26 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chauncey Thompson shooting with lots of defence on her. Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western over Maconaquah in their Tuesday evening matchup Nov. 15, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“I’m proud of this team,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “We didn’t have a stellar game, but we found a way to win. We weren’t fundamentally sharp. The kids have been passing around this cold and it finally caught up with us [Tuesday]. Good teams find ways to win and that’s what we did.”
Mackenzie York scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (4-1). Chloe Hunt scored 16 points, McKenna Smith scored 13 and Caroline Long had nine points.
“We got solid play from Mackenzie York and Chloe Hunt. Those two kids just play so well together. They make things happen. McKenna Smith had a solid game for us as well. Lauren Bradley came off the bench and did everything we ask her to. You can’t ask for a better sixth man.”
NW 47, TIPTON 31
Purdue commit McKenna Layden scored 23 points, dished three assists and took five steals to lead the Tigers past the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Blue Devils in a Hoosier Conference East Division opener at Tipton.
The Tigers jumped to a 14-8 lead by the close of the opening quarter and pushed to a 26-13 advantage at halftime and a 36-18 lead after the third quarter.
“Playing our first conference game on the road against a 3-0 team, I would say is a great win,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “McKenna got us off to a fantastic start with a 17-point first half. We also did a great job defensively on [Tipton guard Hallie] Wolfe, knowing where she was and not giving many open looks.”
The Tigers held the Blue Devils to 9-of-29 shooting (31%).
Also for the Tigers (3-2 overall), Anna Bishir had 11 points and two assists, Lexi Hale had eight points and three rebounds, Ashley Newell dished five assists and took three steals and Bailey Henry had five rebounds and three assists.
“Bailey Henry definitely was a factor on the floor and went after rebounds and loose balls relentlessly,” Kathie Layden said. “We told the girls good win, but we have plenty to still improve on.”
Ashlee Schram led Tipton (3-1 overall) with 12 points and four rebounds. Kaiya Money had nine points and Wolfe had eight points.
CARROLL 60, N. WHITE 44
Alli Harness scored 26 points and dished seven assists to lead the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Cougars to the road win. Harness also had five rebounds and four steals.
Also for Carroll (4-1), Madison Wagner had 14 points, seven steals and three assists and Jamilah Tillman had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
• Carroll beat Faith Christian 73-50 Monday at Lafayette.
Harness scored 27 points and Wagner scored 26 points. Harness also had six rebounds, six assists and four steals while Wagner also had 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Also for the Cougars (3-1), Tillman had six points and 14 rebounds and Laney Johnson had six points.
CL. PRAIRIE 70, TAYLOR 12
Janeal Capers led Taylor in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game with four points. Amelia Collins and Ma’Leigha Smith had three each.
Sydney Swan had 19 for Prairie.
SOUTHWOOD 45, EASTERN 21
Eastern dropped to 1-3 with the home loss.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 90, KOKOMO 66
The Panthers received strong efforts throughout their lineup to beat the Kats in a season-opening meet at Kokomo.
Individually for the Panthers, Anna Moore won the 200 freestyle (2:08.37) and 500 freestyle (5:42.97), Autumn Harsh won the 200 individual medley (2:36.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.60) and Chase Hayes sprinted to victory in the 100 free (:54.94).
The Panthers also won two relays. Hayes, Harsh, Moore and Sophia Moreno won the 200 medley in 2:08.73 and Cami Maddox, Kacey Bogue, Emily Scott and Harsh won the 200 free in 2:06.35.
“I couldn’t be happier with these girls,” Western coach Brad Bennett said, noting he had only nine of his 12 girls available for the meet. “When we arrived, we saw Kokomo had similar numbers. I think they had eight. I knew it would be a battle and our girls really rose to the occasion.”
Bennett pointed to Hayes’ narrow victory in the 100 free and Harsh’s victory in the breaststroke as highlights.
“Those kind of encapsulate the girls’ effort [Tuesday]. They showed up to win a swim meet and from top of the lineup to the bottom of the lineup, they got it done,” he said.
Aubrey Simmons and Milla Hawkins led Kokomo. Simmons won the 100 butterfly (1:01.37) and 100 backstroke (:59.77) and Hawkins won the 50 free (:28.04). In addition, Hawkins and Simmons teamed with Lily Szabo and Morgan Rakestraw to win the 400 free relay (4:15.71).
EASTERN 94, BLACKFORD 82
Led by Ava Kantz and Grace VanBibber, Eastern topped Blackford in the Bruins’ pool for a 1-0 start to the season.
Individually for the Comets, Kantz won the 200 and 500 freestyles, VanBibber won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Becky Crabtree touched first in the 100 butterfly and Johanna Hanneken won the 100 breaststroke.
Also for the Comets, Lilly Shallenberger, Kantz, Crabtree and Layne Shedron won the 200 medley relay and Kantz, Haven Gunderson, VanBibber and Shallenberger won the 400 free relay.
Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said she was proud of how her girls swam in the opener.
“It was a learning curve for both the girls and me. I have a very young team with nine freshmen on the team so we are very young and I’m figuring them out. I definitely learned a lot,” Nibert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.