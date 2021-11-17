Western senior Olivia Shoemaker swims in the 100 breaststroke during the Panthers’ meet against Kokomo on Tuesday at Russiaville. Shoemaker won the breaststroke and also contributed to a pair of winning relays in Western’s 103-79 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Depth pays off
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 17
Western tops Kokomo in girls swimming opener
Tribune sports staff
Western’s girls swimming and diving team received contributions up and down the lineup in beating visiting Kokomo 103-79 Tuesday to open the season.
“I’m really happy with the way we swam as a team. Kokomo has some heavy hitters in their lineup, but I thought we’d [prevail] on depth and my team proved me right on that,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “In the 200 freestyle, Kokomo’s Macee Rckard won that, but Anna Moore took second, Sophia Moreno took third and Madisyn Schorm took fourth. We outscored them [9-7] in that event. Our girls were able to bring home the victory with performances like that.”
11-16-21 - Gracie Burns and Paige Wilson lead off the backstroke in the 200 medley during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Gracie Burns swimming the backstroke in the 200 medley relay for Western in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Paige Wilson swimming the backstroke in the 200 medley relay for Kokomo in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 -Anna Moore swimming the fly in the 200 medley relay for Western in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 -Aubrey Simmons swimming the fly in the 200 medley relay for Kokomo in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Macee Reckard during the 200 freestyle in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Anna Moore during the 200 freestyle in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Olivia Shoemaker in the 200 IM during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Lauren Dunham swimming the 50 freestyle in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Milla Hawkings congratulations Western's Gracie Burns after the 50 freestyle during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kylie Lewis diving during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Madi Connolly diving during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Ava Wenger diving during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kylie Lewis diving during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Madi Connolly diving during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Ava Wenger diving during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons swimming the 100 fly in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Autumn Harsh swimming the 100 fly in the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Chase Hayes in the 100 freestyle during girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Emily Lucas in the 100 freestyle during girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Milla Hawkins in the 100 freestyle during girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Milla Hawkins in the 100 freestyle during girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Macee Reckard in the 500 freestyle during girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Macee Reckard in the 500 freestyle during girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Lily Johnson swimming the 200 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Anna Moore swimming the 200 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Anna Moore swimming the 200 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Arianna Fox swimming the 200 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Sophia Moreno swimming the 200 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Emily Lucas swimming the 200 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Paige Wilson and Western's Gracie Burns starting the 100 backstroke during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Paige Wilson swimming the 100 backstroke during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Gracie Burns swimming the 100 backstroke during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western senior Olivia Shoemaker swims in the 100 breaststroke during the Panthers’ meet against Kokomo on Tuesday at Russiaville. Shoemaker won the breaststroke and also contributed to a pair of winning relays in Western’s 103-79 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Emily Lucas swimming the 100 breaststroke during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Anna Moore swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Milla Hawkins swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Chase Hayes swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Paige Wilson swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Western's Genesis Everling swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-16-21 - Kokomo's Macee Rechard swimming the 400 free relay during the girls swim meet between Kokomo HS and Western High School. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Bennett pointed to the Panthers’ 1-2 finishes in the diving program and the 100 breaststroke as other examples.
“Starting the meet and the season off winning the [200] medley relay, knowing what Kokomo had as far as individual talent coming up, was a great race,” he said. “One of the races that made me feel great was Gracie Burns winning the 50 [freestyle], Chase Hayes coming in third and Madi Connolly coming in fifth. That’s a tough race and all three of those girls scored well. We outscored Kokomo 10-6 in that event. That was nice.”
Individually, Burns won the 50 free (:26.43) and 100 backstroke (1:05.09), Olivia Shoemaker won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.48) and Ava Wenger edged Connolly to win the diving program (152.90). Burns, Shoemaker, Anna Moore and Genesis Everling won the 200 medley relay (2:00.38) and Shoemaker, Autumn Harsh, Moreno and Chase Hayes won the 200 free relay (1:56.88).
“As a coach, it made me really proud of my girls to perform as well as they did as a team,” Bennett said. “Our top swimmers, the girls who are fighting for first places, performed well, but it was great to see all the girls play such a big role in getting the win.”
For Kokomo, Reckard and Aubrey Simmons won a pair of individual events apiece. Simmons broke the Kats’ freshman record in the 100 butterfly with a time 1:00.34. Milla Hawkins picked up a win in the 100 free and Hawkins, Reckard, Simmons and Paige Wilson teamed to win the 400 free relay.
EASTERN 108, BLACKFORD 54
The Comets won 10 of the 12 events in the season-opening win.
Eastern won seven individual events, with seven different girls posting a win. They were: Ava Kantz (200 freestyle); Grace VanBibber (200 individual medley); Leah Jordan (diving); Cora Kendall (100 butterfly); Lilly Shallenberger (100 free); Becky Crabtree (500 free); and Lola Williams (100 backstroke).
The Comets swept the relays. Williams, Kantz, Kendall and Arabelle Ewing won the 200 medley. Williams, Ewing, Crabtree and Kendall won the 200 free. And Ewing, Williams, Kantz and Kendall won the 400 free.
“The girls looked great and many were near their season personal-best times from last year,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “It was a fast-paced meet since the boys weren’t with us to be a buffer between events, but the girls took it in stride. Some of them tried new things, and I think they just might have surprised themselves.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TAYLOR 38, CL. PRAIRIE 34
Taylor knocked off Class 2A No. 8-ranked Clinton Prairie on the Gophers’ floor for a big Hoosier Heartland Conference win.
“That’s a big win for our kids,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “We had lost five times in a row to them and we won at their place, they’re the defending [HHC] champions. It was just a big win. Everybody helped out.”
Taylor (4-0, 2-0 HHC) held Prairie to 10-of-59 shooting. Tynlie Neal, the Gophers’ go-to guard, finished 5 of 24.
“We played D pretty good,” Oliver said.
Emma Good led the Titans with 14 points. Katie Hogan, Alex Collins and Jallainah Harris scored seven points apiece.
“Alex Collins, again, played great [Tuesday] and Jallainah Harris had some key rebounds toward the end of the game, she played fantastic,” Oliver said. “We have some kids who have really stepped up. When we get everyone going, we’re going to be pretty good.”
MAC 44, WESTERN 40
Maconaquah edged visiting Western in a matchup of Class 3A Sectional 22 teams.
It was tight throughout. The Braves (2-0) led 9-7 after the first quarter, the Panthers (3-2) led 18-17 at halftime and it was tied 26-all after the third quarter.
Lilly Maple led Mac with 16 points and nine rebounds. Miranda Stoll backed her with eight points.
SOUTHWOOD 52, EASTERN 30
Kara Otto led Eastern in the road loss with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Macy Coan backed her with eight points and 10 rebounds.
CARROLL 80, FAITH CH. 62
Carroll cruised past visiting Faith Christian 80-62 Monday night. The Cougars led 57-32 after the third quarter.
Alli Harness (26 points), Madison Wagner (22) and Maryn Worl (20) led the Cougars. Harness also had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Wagner had seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Worl had seven boards and one blocked shot.
Carroll (3-2) hosts Clinton Central on Friday and Kokomo on Saturday.
