Tipton’s boys basketball team beat Tri-Central 75-46 Tuesday night at Sharpsville for its 16th straight Pilgrim Cup victory.
Tipton’s experience was key as was its second-half defense. Grady Carpenter finished with game-highs of 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jackson Money scored 18 points. Nolan Swan drilled four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to go with five assists and eight steals. Maverick Conaway and Connor Hussong scored eight points each.
Up 34-20 at halftime, the Blue Devils outscored the Trojans 21-8 in the third quarter to break it wide open.
Trenton Patz led the Trojans with 15 points and seven rebounds. Landon Grant had 11 points and six rebounds and Stetson Newcom had 10 points and five boards.
The Blue Devils’ victory spoiled new TC coach Cam Hindman’s debut.
TC honored former coach Dave Driggs before the game by naming the floor in his honor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCHESTER 32, CASS 28
Cass led 5-3 after the first quarter and 16-14 at halftime, but Rochester outscored the Kings 14-6 in the third quarter to grab control.
“We looked really good defensively. This is a really good shooting team, and we were able to get out on shooters and block out on long rebounds. With as young as we are, these are learning opportunities. I’m excited to see the continued growth as we progress through the season,” Cass coach Kyle Amor said.
Mylie Sipe led Cass with 10 points and Aftin Griffin scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
T. VALLEY 56, MAC 25
Maconaquah dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Three Rivers Conference with the loss to visiting Tippecanoe Valley.
FRANKTON 51, TAYLOR 2
Janeal Capers scored for the Titans, who fell to 0-6. Frankton (5-1) is the defending Class 2A state runner-up.
GIRLS SWIM
EASTERN 91, FRANKFORT 71
Eastern took eight first-place finishes in a meet in the Comets’ tank.
Ava Kantz was a quadruple winner, taking first in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and swimming on two winning relays. She teamed with Lilly Shallenberger, Becky Crabtree and Haven Gunderson to win the 200 medley relay, and teamed with Crabtree, Shallenberger and Grace VanBibber to win the 400 free relay.
VanBibber won the 200 IM, Shallenberger won the 100 freestyle, Johanna Hanneken won the 100 backstroke, and the team of VanBibber, Layne Shedron, Crabtree and Gunderson won the 200 free relay.
“The girls had a really great night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We had so many time drops and great finishes. Frankfort gave us a run for our money in the first half, but we were able to pull away in the back half. The 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 freestyle really helped.”
NW 109, LAF. JEFF 73
Catherine Bath and Ashley Ream were quadruple winners to lead Northwestern over Lafayette Jeff in the Jeff tank.
Bath won the 200 free (2:06.12 and 500 free (5:35.48). Ream won the 100 free (1:00.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.45). They teamed with Morgan Binnion and Burgandi Purvis to win the 200 medley relay (2:05.92), and teamed with Binnion and Lauren Martin wo win the 200 free relay (1:54.39)
Binnion also won the 100 backstroke (1:12.45). Aubrie Sparling won the 200 IM. And Addison Sparling won diving (161.3).
“We saw a lot of good stuff, but we sure saw a lot of things to work on that we can improve,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “We’ve got some young girls that are learning. I think Ashley Ream and Catherine Bath had great individual races for their senior year. It was great to see where they’re starting out.”
CC 97, WESTERN 75
Western’s Anna Moore won the 200 free (2:10.61) and 500 free (5:46.95) and teamed with Chase Hayes, Autumn Harsh and Sophia Moreno to win the 200 free relay (1:56.27). Hayes also won the 50 free (27:23).
“I’m really happy with how they’re swimming,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We’re dropping time. We just don’t have enough bodies in the pool. We held tight with them, but once we got to diving and didn’t have any divers, they pulled away with 10 points unanswered.
“The girls are working hard, they’re racing hard. I couldn’t ask any more of the effort.”
BOYS SWIM
NW 107, LAF. JEFF 74
Caleb Champion and Sam Martin were triple winners for the Tigers, who won at Lafayette Jeff. Depth was also critical in the win.
Martin won the 50 free (:25.48). Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.32) and 200 IM (2:06.67). They teamed with Ethan Champion and Landon Munoz to win the 200 medley relay (1:48.4). Martin also teamed with Parks Ortman, Seth Pohlman and Maverick Herrell to win the 200 free relay (1:50.05). Preston DeWitt won the 100 free (:58.51).
“These boys really kind of blew me away,” NW coach Walters said. “The champion boys are always solid and they came in above where I thought they would be for an opening meet. We’ve got some freshmen – Sam Martin, Landon Munoz,you heard Maverick Herrell’s name – those boys are going to play a critical role in the overall success of the men’s team.
“Brady Correll opened on the boards with a second with 184 and that is a very solid score for him. We filled a boys lineup 100 percent, every event. I’ve never done that in my coaching career.”
WRESTLING
EASTERN 51, ROSSVILLE 28
The Comets won nine weight classes including six by pin in a victory at Rossville.
Caleb Katsimpalis, Reed Keisling, Andrew Cavazos, Tyler Wright, Devan Baker, and Eli Boyer scored pins for the Comets. Wyatt Hoppes won an 8-3 decision, and Abi Grimes and Gabe Monize won by forfeit.
