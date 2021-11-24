Tipton’s boys basketball team used a fast start and a strong finish to defeat county rival Tri-Central 85-69 and claim its 15th straight Pilgrim Cup on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils combined the strong inside play of 6-foot-4 Nate Powell and 6-6 Sam Ridgeway with the outside shooting of Jackson Money, Nolan Swan and company to make it tough on Tri-Central. Powell and Money paced the Blue Devils with 22 points each and shared game-high honors with TC’s Jake Chapman, who also scored 22. Swan chipped in 17 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists.
It was Tipton’s defense and perimeter shooting that had them jumping out to a 17-point lead at 21-4 midway through the first quarter. TC had nine turnovers in the first period.
“For this team, that fast start was important and I thought put them into some situations they were having to recover back defensively and couldn’t cover, so we hit a lot of shots,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said.
TC had three players in double figures as Caden Leininger added 19 points and Jace Cassity 13.
CARROLL 50, CASS 49
Down 41-34 after three quarters, Carroll rallied to beat Lewis Cass 50-49 at Flora. Owen Duff fueled the Cougars’ fourth-quarter charge with three 3-pointers, including the game-winner with :03 remainng.
Duff and Jake Skinner finished with 17 points apiece for the Cougars and Chris Huerta had 10.
Luke Chambers led Cass with 18 points and Tyson Good had 13.
PERU 68, LOGAN 41
The Tigers took it to the Berries in a season opening game at the Berry Bowl.
Matt Ross had 15 points and seven boards and he had plenty of help. Matthew Roettger had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Gavin Eldridge scored a game-high 19 points off the bench, which included shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Braxten Robbins was also in double figures with 10 points. Alex Ross added six points and nine boards.
The Tigers led 22-9 after one, 40-19 at halftime and 58-26 after three.
Noah Lange was a bright spot for the Berries as he scored 17 points on 5 of 8 shooting from distance. But his teammates were a combined 1 of 11 from long range.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FRANKTON 57, TAYLOR 45
Frankton jumped on Taylor quickly to lead 20-11 after a quarter and held the Titans at arm’s length at each stop – 30-22 at halftime and 45-30 after three quarters. Frankton improved to 5-1, rebounding from a loss to Class 4A Pendleton Heights. Taylor fell to 4-2.
Kelsi Langley led the Titans with 16 points, Emma Good scored 13 and Alexandra Collins nine.
Taylor coach Tony Oliver said a factor that hurt Taylor was “definitely turnovers early. The thing about Frankton is they’re so quick that if you turn the ball over, they’re probably going to get a layup out of it. In the first quarter we had a lot of turnovers and they capitalized on it.
“I’m proud of the kids, they battled. We were shorthanded another kid. Ma’leigha Smith and Amelia Collins really stepped up for us. Frankton’s a good team and they took advantage of that, and we battled. I’m proud of us.”
ROCHESTER 47, CASS 15
The Kings’ shooting woes continued as they shot just 5 of 35 from the floor in a loss to the visiting Zebras.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (2-4) with seven points.
Riley Holloway and Sydney Haughs had 11 points each to lead Rochester (4-3).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 105, CC 80
Western scrambled after a swimmer was injured in a collision in warmups just a few minutes before the meet began and had to make a lot of changes to its lineup, and the Panthers responded to the changes to win at Clinton Central.
Genesis Everling was a quadruple winner for the Panthers, taking the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.65) and 100 backstroke (1:12.81) and swimming on two winning relays. Western’s team of Olivia Shoemaker, Madisyn Connolly, Everling and Autum Harsh won the 200 free relay (1:59.38) and the team of Chase Hayes, Sophia Moreno, Gracie Burns and Everling won the 400 free relay (4:17.71).
Also for the Panthers, Hayes won the 50 free (:27.72), Ava Wenger won diving program (156.5), Moreno won the 50 free (6:44.14) and Burns won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.08)
“We had to make some wholesale changes to the lineup. Clinton Central’s a team that you can’t mess around and still beat them,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “You spend half the day preparing for an event and a few minutes before you’re about to swim you realize you’re in a completely different event.
“I was so proud of how the girls responded to doing what they had to do. To make those changes and still come out of top and do it with the benefit of the team in mind, and having the confidence in themselves to get the job done, as a coach it just made me so thankful for the swimmers that I’ve got and their willingness and ability to do that.”
EASTERN 115, FRANKFORT 49
Quadruple winners Ava Kantz, Cora Kendall and Lola Williams helped the Comets power past Frankfort
Williams, Kantz, Kendall and Arabelle Ewing teamed to win the 200 medley relay. Williams, Ewing, Addie Conner and Kendall won the 200 free relay. And Kendall, Lilly Shallenberger, Kantz and Williams won the 400 free relay.
Kantz won the 200 free and the 100 breaststroke. Williams won the 100 backstroke. Leah Jordan won diving. Kendall won the 100 butterfly. Shallenberger won the 100 free. And Conner won the 500 free.
