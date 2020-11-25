Tipton’s girls basketball squad outscored Union City 13-5 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to rally for a 52-50 victory on the road. Union City led 12-8 after the first quarter, 29-26 at the half, and 45-39 after three quarters.
Abbi Parker led the Blue Devils (3-1) with 14 points. Kaiya Money and Ashlee Schram scored 10 each, and Ella Wolfe nine.
“We tested our perseverance and we were able to pull it out, literally in the last minute-and-a-half,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said
“We did not shoot well from the field and we were going up against a really good team on the road and we could have given up multiple times but we didn’t. We persevered as a team and I think this is a great test for us going into some tough games in the near future.”
Skylie Lutz led Union City (2-3) with 16 points.
FRANKTON 55, TAYLOR 35
Class 2A No. 3 Frankton established a commanding 33-14 lead at halftime and never relinquished control in a victory at Taylor.
“We just started off slow again and a good point that one of [Taylor’s assistant] coaches brought up is against a good team like Frankton, you can’t pick and choose when you’re going to play, you’ve got to play well for four quarters,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “If you don’t, they’ll go on a 6-0 or 8-0 run.
“I think what hurts is not having five kids to scrimmage against, and it showed [Tuesday] night. I also think we got tired for the first time.”
Kelsi Langley scored 13 points for the Titans (3-2) and Whitney Chorrushi added 11.
Four players scored nine or more points for Frankton (6-0), led by Lauryn Bates’ 13.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CLINTON C. 97, WESTERN 88
The Panthers dropped a close decision in their own pool to visiting Clinton Central.
Western won six events. Anna Moore won the 200 free (2:11.45) and 500 free (5:48.5), Gracie Burns won the 50 free (26.7) and 100 butterfly (1:04.53), Genesis Everling won the 100 backstroke (1:12.74) and Burns, Moore, Everling and Chase Hayes teamed to win the 400 free relay (4:12.17).
“Our girls did everything they could to get it done and just came up short,” Western coach Brad Bennett said.
Bennett pointed to strong evenings from Burns and Moore “and they all pulled together on that last relay. Just wish we had a different outcome. It was a close meet so we didn’t get blown out but it still always stings to lose.”
WRESTLING
PERU 42, MANCHESTER 27
Bengal Tiger wrestlers Cameron Baber (132 pounds) and Arthur Dominique (160) scored pins to highlight Peru’s victory. Alex Lagg (145) scored a 6-0 decision and David Schulte (152) won 15-9. In addition Jalen May (106), Cooper Baldwin (126), Braxton Strong (195) and Levi Strong (220) each won by forfeit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PERU 65, LOGANSPORT 57
Peru built a 29-16 lead during the second quarter and made its advantage stick, leading 35-22 at the half and 52-34 after three quarters in the season opener for both teams.
