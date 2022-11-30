Western’s boys swimming team beat Harrison 96-87 Tuesday at West Lafayette in the season opener for the Panther squad.
Avery Berryman and Charlie Brewer were triple winners for Western and Andrew Jay was a double winner.
Jay won the 200 free (1:58.34). Brewer won the 200 IM (2:11.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.64). Berryman won the 50 free (:23.41) and 100 free (:51.44). Evan Butcher won diving (278.6). And the team of Berryman, Luke Mawbey, Brewer and Andrew Jay won the 400 free relay (3:37.22).
“Season opener, really happy with where our boys started off,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Harrison’s always a strong squad and a lot of times we’re competitive with them but can’t overcome the depth, and was really ecstatic that our boys were in it the whole meet. The score was always close and we got the lead out of diving and were able to hold on.”
Bennett noted strong swims from Jay in the 200 and 500 free events, Brewer’s debut in the IM and breaststroke and Butcher’s night in diving.
“I’m excited to have some depth,” Bennett said. “Top to bottom we had some great swims.”
OAK HILL 105, NW 81
Northwestern’s Ethan Champion won the 200 free (1:58.76) and 100 free (:51.2). Caleb Champion won the 200 IM (2:10.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.86). And Wyatt Herrell, Preston DeWitt, Seth Pohlman and Parks Ortman won the 400 free relay (4:05.18).
“We’re making some mistakes that we’re going to have to get corrected,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Those Champion boys, they are always on, and as always, whatever we ask them to do, they’re willing to step up.”
Walters pointed to strong work from the divers and from freshman Sam Martin as highlights.
“Our kids, they weren’t intimidated, so I was really proud of them,” Walters said.
H. HEIGHTS 120, EASTERN 59
Eastern’s Charlie Kendall won the 200 freestyle and Jansen Richmond won the 100 backstroke.
“[Tuesday] night was a learning experience for my freshmen,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “They did a great job stepping up and getting second place in many events. Now they know what to expect from a high school meet.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
OAK HILL 99, NW 86
Led by quadruple winner Catherine Bath, the Tigers won seven events but fell to visiting Oak Hill.
Bath won the 200 IM (2:22.97) and 100 butterfly (1:04.72). Lauren Martin won the 100 free (1:03.55). Ashley Ream won the 500 free (5:49.0). Morgan Binnion won the 100 backstroke.
The team of BiNnion, Ream, Bath and Burgundi Purvis won the 200 medley relay (2:05.52). And the team of Bath, Martin, Aubrie Sparling and Ream won the 400 free relay (4:13.1).
“We started out pretty solid in the medley, we won by 2-100ths, and the girls seemed like they were really in to what was going on, and then we got into a funk,” Walters said. “We just didn’t have our head in the game. We had disqualifications, we had missed events. We just had mistakes that we can’t make. I would rather it happen now than in conference.”
Walters praised Ream and Sparling for going 1-2 in the 500 free, and also liked what the Tigers got from the divers.
H. HEIGHTS 104, EASTERN 71
The Comets took five events. Ava Kantz won the 200 freestyle, Grace VanBibber won the 200 IM, Lilly Shallenberger won the 100 free, Johanna Hanneken won the 100 breaststroke and the team of Kantz, Addie Conner, Shallenberger and VanBibber won the 400 free relay.
“The girls had a pretty good night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We gave Heights some good races, and we had lots of really good time drops. I was really proud of how the girls swam.”
HARRISON 141, WESTERN 41
The Panthers’ effort was topped by six second-place swims. Anna Moore was second in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Autumn Harsh was second in the 100 breaststroke. And the Panthers were second in all three relays.
“I’m happy with my girls’ effort. They train hard and their times show,” Bennett said. “[We were] just outgunned. Can’t do a lot when we don’t have a full squad against a team that’s got a full varsity and JV complement of swimmers.
“Girls are swimming well, they’ve got great attitudes. Really happy with the leadership I’m getting from our seniors. They’re maintaining a really positive attitude, focusing on goals and they’re achieving them.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 60, WABASH 38
McKenna Layden scored 28 points to lead Northwestern to a victory over visiting Wabash. Berkley Wray added 10 points, Lexi Hale nine and Anna Bishir seven. Hale grabbed 12 rebounds and Layden 10. Layden had four steals. Ashley Newell dished five assists.
The Tigers (5-2) took control in the first half, outscoring Wabash 17-4 in the first period and 19-7 in the second for a 36-11 lead at the halftime break.
Kaitlynn Honeycutt scored 19 points for Wabash (4-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 75, TRI-COUNTY 45
Class 2A No. 4-ranked Carroll put nine players in the score column and blasted visiting Tri-County by 30 points to move to 2-0 on the season.
Chris Huerta scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Cougars raced to a 21-11 lead and finished with a game-high 23. Jake Skinner scored 15, Austin Knus 11 and Griffin Viney and Noah Falkenberg scored six each.
Carroll led 41-24 at the half and 56-30 after three quarters. Tri-County fell to 0-2.
CASS 60, CASTON 47
The Kings (2-1) jumped all over Caston early in the Cass County tourney matchup, taking control with a 20-4 opening quarter, then held a double-digit lead at every stop. Cass led 31-20 at halftime and 47-28 after the third quarter.
Tyson Good scored 20 points and Luke Chambers 17 to pace the Comets. Keaton Lewellen and L.J. Hillis each scored eight and Hayden McClain six. McClain was a defensive pest with eight steals, Chambers grabbed 10 boards, and Good dished five assists.
Talon Zeider led Caston (0-2) with 20 points.
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 49, EASTERN 30
Kyan Gamble, Gage Myers, Jaquan East and Chad Washburn scored pins for the Wildkats. Christen Damewood won a major decision, Rylan Early won a double-overtime decision, and X’Avion Ford, Gabe Newland and J.J. Gillespie each won by forfeit.
“We wrestled decent for where we are in the season,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “I was impressed with how our young guys traveled and prepared for the match. The guys are starting to realize just how good they are, which is very important for the upcoming matches.
“We will put things to the test this Saturday at the Western Super Six.”
Eastern scored five wins, with four coming by pin. Wyatt Hoppes, Caleb Katsimpalis, Erick Krogstie and Tyler Wright scored pints. Jami Howell won by forfeit.
