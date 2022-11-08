Northwestern’s girls basketball team dropped a 37-35 decision to Class 3A No. 12-ranked West Lafayette in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams Tuesday night at West Lafayette.
The Red Devils led 8-4 after the first quarter and 15-13 at halftime. At that point, the Tigers had made just 5 of 23 shots from the field.
Northwestern found some offense in the second half, making 5 of 14 shots from the field and 11 of 14 free throws, but the Red Devils held on down the stretch to drop the Tigers to 0-2. Class 3A then-No. 6 Twin Lakes beat Northwestern 56-50 Saturday.
“Tough loss to another ranked team on the road,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “We put ourselves in a position to win again in the last minute of the game but fell short. Our first quarter was sloppy, but defensively we held them to 15 first-half points. These first two games will make us better, for sure.”
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Anna Bishir scored eight points and Hallie Koetter had five points. Lexi Hale grabbed five rebounds.
Adrianne Tolen led the Red Devils (3-0) with 18 points.
Northwestern hosts Rochester tonight for its home opener.
N. MIAMI 61, WESTERN 58
North Miami outlasted Western 61-58 in a back-and-forth girls basketball game at North Miami. Western led 17-16 after a quarter, North Miami led 31-30 at halftime, and Western led 48-46 after three quarters.
Chloe Hunt paced the Panthers (1-1) with 18 points. Mackenzie York had 12, Caroline Long 11, Rhiana Bowman eight and Kayleigh Turner six. North Miami is 2-0.
“I was proud of our kids, they didn’t quit, they never gave up,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “We were in it until the end and we’ve been practicing on not giving up and playing the game through and we did that. We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities when we had them.”
Bowman gave the squad a lift.
“We were missing a starter, she was sick, so we were one kid down but I thought Rhiana Bowman stepped up,” Oliver said. “Lots of good things came out of it. We played a good team game so I’m pretty proud of that.”
TWIN LAKES 57, CARROLL 43
In a clash of top-10 teams, Class 3A No. 5-ranked Twin Lakes gradually pulled away from Class 2A No. 4 Carroll for a 57-43 win.
The host Indians led 11-9 after the first quarter, 21-15 at halftime and 38-28 after the third quarter.
AROUND THE AREA
Class 2A No. 13 Eastbrook overpowered Eastern, beating the visiting Comets 69-13. Eastbrook improved to 1-1 and Eastern dropped to 0-2.
Class A No. 9 Caston beat Peru 59-51, spoiling the Bengal Tigers’ home opener. Caston improved to 3-0 and Peru dropped to 0-2.
