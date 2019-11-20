Eastern’s girls swimming and diving team kicked off its season with a 126-53 victory over Blackford on Tuesday in the Comets’ pool.
“It was a great first meet for the girls,” coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “The girls put up great swims and I’m excited to see where we go from here.”
The Comets won seven of the nine individual events and swept the three relay events.
Lauryn Shane led the Comets in the individual events with wins in the 200 freestyle (2:21.54) and 500 free (6:18.03). She also swam on a pair of winning relay teams to finish as a quadruple winner.
Eastern’s other individual winners were: Brittney Eckart (50 free, :27.96); McKenLee Morgan (diving, 149.75); Ella Flanary (100 free, 1:03.46); Lola Williams (100 backstroke, 1:11.99); and Ella Kantz (100 breaststroke, 1:23.47).
Williams, Kantz, Carolina Trankmann and Flanary teamed to win the 200 medley relay in 2:14.52. Cora Kendall, Eckart, Flanary and Shane won the 200 free relay in 1:58.92. And Shane, Kendall, Kantz and Eckart won the 400 free relay in 4:33.98.
Eckart, Flanary and Kantz finished as triple winners.
NW 130, CARROLL 54
Quadruple winners Kaylynne Fernandes and Jaylyn Harrison and triple winners Catherine Bath, Ann Bourff and Ashley Ream led the Tigers in their season-opening victory at Carroll.
Individually, Fernandes won the 200 individual medley (2:38.62), Harrison won the 200 freestyle (2:04.61) and 500 free (5:36.43), Bath touched first in the 100 free (1:01.33), Bourff won the 100 butterfly (1:17.92) and Ream was tops in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.41).
Also winning individual events for the Tigers were Camber Fillenwarth (diving, 164.85) and Lauren Longshore (100 backstroke, 1:14.53).
Northwestern swept the relays. Longshore, Ream, Bourff and Fernandes won the 200 medley in 2:11.74. Harrison, Bath, Fernandes and Ream won the 200 free in 1:53.63. And Bath, Fernandes, Bourff and Harrison took first in the 400 free in 4:15.36.
“I was quite pleased,” coach Donita Walters said. “What was exciting was we had quite a few girls who were better [Tuesday], the first night of the season, than they ended the season last year, and we had quite a few other girls who were really close to their best times. This is early — in my book, this is really early — and it was exciting to see that.
“We have a lot of things we need to work on [such as] fundamentals, but we’ll get there. The ladies are working so hard and if they keep up what they’re doing, they’re going to be pretty incredible by season’s end.”
EASTERN 52, S’WOOD 23
The Comets outscored the Knights 20-3 in the opening quarter to take control in the game at Southwood. The Comets went on to lead 28-9 at halftime and 42-18 after the third quarter.
Eastern (3-1) visits Rossville on Friday.
CLinton PRAIRIE 62, WESTERN 42
Western dropped to 2-3 with the loss to visiting Prairie.
PERU 48, WHITKO 9
Peru built a 20-2 halftime lead and went on to wallop visiting Whitko 48-9 to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
