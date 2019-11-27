Northwestern’s boys and girls swimming and diving teams swept Hoosier Conference foe Twin Lakes on Tuesday night in the Indians’ pool. The boys score was 111-73 and the girls score was 106-77.
In the boys meet, quadruple winners Drew Gingerich and Austin Huskey led the Tigers to victory in their season opener.
Individually, Gingerich won the 200 freestyle (2:07.49) and 100 backstroke (1:06.38), Huskey took first in the 200 individual medley (2:17.23) and 500 free (5:34), Ashtin Ziebell won the diving program (158.45) and Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.74).
The Tigers also won two of the three relays. Gingerich, Ethan Champion, Mason Harrell and Huskey won the 200 free (1:43.71) and Huskey, Gingerich, Caleb Champion and Harrell won the 400 free (3:50.74).
“After diving, we were only up eight points,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “I talked to them. I said, ‘We’re going to have to execute a little bit better. Everyone is going to have to do their job; you have to get your man.’ And I am super proud to report we didn’t have a single sixth-place finish. Every single race, that’s a two-point swing ... that’s a big deal.”
Walters said the Tigers need to sharpen their fundamentals as they move forward.
“The boys did a fabulous job, but there’s a lot we can improve upon,” she said.
In the girls meet, Jaylyn Harrison took down a school record to highlight the Tigers’ win.
Harrison’s record came in the 200 individual medley. She touched in 2:14.21. She set school records in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 breaststroke last season.
Harrison added a win in the 500 free (5:43.95). Also for the Tigers (2-0), Catherine Bath won the 200 free (2:06.81), Kaylynne Fernandes won the 100 free (1:01.54), Camber Fillenwarth and Kayleigh Wiley finished 1-2 in the diving program with Fillenwarth posting a score of 172, and the team of Fernandes, Ashley Ream, Ally Smith and Harrison won the 200 free relay (1:52.25).
“The ladies all knew their job and they all executed,” Walters said. “We didn’t have a ton of first places, but we were solid with 2-3-4 [places]. I think we only gave up one sixth-place finish and that’s what it’s going to come down to all season long, not giving up points.
“We saw a lot of time drops. We have a lot to work on, we have a lot of fundamentals we need to get better at, but they will, they’re workers.”
GIRLS SWIM
WESTERN 124, CL. CENTRAL 62
Quadruple winners Delaney Lupoi, Jenaka Hawkins and Anna Moore led the Panthers in the road victory.
Individually, Lupoi won the 100 butterfly (1:09.21) and 100 backstroke (1:09.12), Hawkins was first in the 200 individual medley (2:24.46) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.03) and Moore won the 200 freestyle (2:11.06) and 500 free (5:55.03).
Also for the Panthers (2-0-1), Grace Knolinski won the diving program (151.50), Genesis Everling won the 100 free (1:04.77), the team of Lupoi, Moore, Hawkins and Lauren LaFever won the 200 medley relay (2:03.79) and the team of Lupoi, Chase Hayes, Moore and Hawkins won the 400 free relay (4:17.12).
“Good way to kick off the [Thanksgiving] break,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Clinton Central is one of those programs where they’re always better than you think they should be, they get some swimmers out of that small school, so we didn’t know what to expect [Tuesday]. The girls swam pretty well.
“I’m really happy with Anna Moore. That’s the first time she’s been a double winner in individual events as a freshman. She’s working great in practice and it’s nice to see her put two wins on the board.”
FRANKFORT 100, EASTERN 76
The Comets had a pair of winners in the meet, Lola Williams in the 100 freestyle (1:05.15) and Lauryn Shane in the 500 free (6:15.56).
“We had some girls out for injuries and sickness, but we put up our best,” coach Sarah Klemmensen said.
WRESTLING
EASTERN 52, ELWOOD 24
Caleb Melton (106-pound weight class), Tytus Morrisett (160), Brodie Porter (170) and Tyler Wright (285) recorded first-period pins to highlight the Comets’ season-opening victory.
Also for Eastern, Ethan Duchateau (120) won by major decision, 11-2, and the Comets won four matches by forfeits.
MANCHESTER 45, PERU 33
Peru controlled the lower weights, but it wasn’t enough against Three Rivers Conference foe Manchester.
Trey Sturgill (113-pound weight class), Cole Sailors (120), David Schulte (126) and Zian Constable (182) recorded pins for the Bengal Tigers. Alex Legg (138) prevailed in a 5-1 decision and Peru also picked up a win by forfeit.
GIRLS B-BALL
EASTERN 50, CARROLL 33
Down 22-21 at halftime, the Comets came out and dominated the second half to win going away in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Greentown.
“I thought there were times in the first half where we struggled. But we kept our composure and kept ourselves within striking distance going into halftime,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said.
“In the locker room, we made a few adjustments defensively that led to getting steals in the second half. I thought our girls did a nice job of anticipating where the pass was going so we were able to get some steals that lead to layups. We were also more patient in the second half running our offense. We wanted to keep Carroll on the defensive longer to get them tired in the second half.”
Lexi James led the Comets (4-2, 1-2 HHC) with 17 points. McKenzie Cooper had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Jeanie Crabtree had 10 points, eight assists and 12 steals.
“We were able to raise $650 for the Hill family out of Shenandoah School Corporation,” Steele noted. “The family lost their house, all their stuff and a dog in a fire recently. Special thanks to Carroll and their fans for donating to the family.”
Carroll dropped to 6-2 and 1-2.
FRANKTON 51, TAYLOR 23
Taylor managed just seven points in the second half in the road loss.
The Eagles outscored the Titans 13-3 in the third quarter to build a commanding 37-19 lead.
The Titans finished 8 of 41 from the field overall and 5 of 21 from 3-land.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I think they took us out of our offense with their physicality. But we didn’t shoot the ball well at all. I’m just not sure what to do right now, maybe for the first time ever, but I’m not going to panic either. I was on the kids pretty hard. I told them there’s no reason to panic, but we have to fix it right now.”
Alison Pemberton led the Titans (3-2) with eight points. She made 3 of 6 shots, including both of her 3-point attempts.
