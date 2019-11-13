Northwestern’s girls basketball team hit Noblesville with a 1-2 punch in the form of Miss Basketball candidates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic in a 70-51 victory Tuesday night at Noblesville.
Layden drilled six 3-pointers and scored 26 points. The Purdue recruit also had 12 steals, six assists and three rebounds. Michigan State recruit Bostic had 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Also for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s No. 1-ranked team, Leah Carter scored 10 points, Klair Merrell scored nine, McKenna Layden had four points and six rebounds and Sarah Heaver had a bucket and three assists.
“Leah Carter was a huge spark off the bench,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers (3-0) led 16-9 after the first quarter and 37-19 at halftime. The Millers (1-2) outscored the Tigers 19-17 in the third quarter to keep the Tigers from running away.
“It was a very physical game and it was great to see the girls compete and adjust to the style of the game,” Kathie Layden said.
Madison Layden pushed her career scoring total to 1,678 points. That’s the most points by any player (girls or boys) in school history. Austin Parkinson owns the boys record with 1,667 points.
Northwestern visits Carmel on Saturday. The JV game is at noon.
PERU 48, CASTON 38
Courtlynn Crowe had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cate Wolfe scored 17 points in Peru’s win at Caston.
Crowe scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers (1-0) get some separation. They led just 33-29 with 5:15 remaining when Crowe’s basket started a 12-0 run that put them ahead by 16 with 2:40 left.
Kelsie Kelley added six points and 10 boards for Peru.
Sophie Jellison led Caston (0-3) with 14 points and 10 boards.
