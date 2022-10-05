Western’s girls soccer team beat Oak Hill 3-0 in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional opener Tuesday.
Lucy Weigt scored a brace, Abigail Fouts also scored and ‘keeper Kyndal Mellady made five saves for the clean sheet.
“It was good to get back in the win column. We’ve had a stretch of games where we have struggled,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “Hopefully this will bring a little confidence back into the team by moving on to the next round.”
Western (11-6-1) advances to face Mississinewa in the 5 p.m. semifinal Thursday. The Indians beat Peru in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Western has won five straight sectionals.
TIPTON 11, TAYLOR 0
Kaiya Money scored six goals and assisted on two more to lead the No. 16-ranked Blue Devils past the Titans in the Class A Tipton Sectional opener. The match was called after 60 minutes.
Also for Tipton, Amelia Servies and Evelyn Harris had two goals apiece and Maggie Cline had one goal. Sofia Carter had two assists and Maddie Ringer had one assist.
Taylor, which played with only 10 players, did not have a shot on goal.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 9, DELPHI 0
No. 6-ranked Carroll cruised past rival Delphi 9-0 in the Class A Carroll Sectional’s opening round.
The Falkenberg brothers fueled the Cougars’ attack with Eli scoring five goals and Noah scoring one goal and dishing four assists.
Also for Carroll, Owen Duff recorded three goals and an assist and Owen Wise, Landon Brovont and Ole Baaske had one assist each.
Carroll (15-2) advances to face No. 4-ranked Faith Christian (12-2-1) in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. today. Faith beat Carroll 3-2 during the regular season.
OAK HILL 4, EASTERN 1
Caleb Katsimpalis scored the Comets’ goal in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional opening-round contest. Dylan Katsimpalis assisted and Eastern ‘keeper Isaac Horner had 16 saves.
“Oak Hill’s possession and a couple of set pieces were the difference in the game,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “They had a couple of really pretty corner plays early in the first half. But other than a possession where they dribbled through our midfield and defense, I thought we played pretty well. We scored on a long, high ball Dylan sent to Caleb and Caleb never gave up on.”
Neither team scored in the second half.
“We really fought hard. We had a couple of missed opportunities with our possession that looked promising. But we just weren’t able to convert. For the most part we are a young team and we came a long way through the season. We have a lot of positives to build on,” Stout said.
The Comets closed the season 2-13.
BOYS TENNIS
CARMEL 4, NW 1
No. 2-ranked Carmel beat Northwestern in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round.
The Tigers’ point came at No. 1 singles where Aurel Vonzun rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win. Vonzun advances to play in the individual sectional Saturday at Kokomo.
Northwestern closed the season with a 17-4 record.
