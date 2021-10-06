Western’s girls soccer team beat Oak Hill 3-0 Tuesday in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional’s opening match.
Sami Devlin, Liza Szerdy and Maddy Parr scored the Panthers’ goals with Abigail Fouts dishing two assists and Parr dishing one. Goalkeepers Kyndal Mellady and Anna Bowlby had two saves each.
Western advances to face Mississinewa in the opening semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Indians beat Peru 4-0 in Tuesday’s second match.
The Panthers are chasing their fifth straight sectional title.
BOYS SOCCER
OLE MISS SECTIONAL
Oak Hill and Peru posted victories at the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional. The Golden Eagles beat Maconaquah 3-1, and the Bengal Tigers blanked Eastern 4-0.
The semifinal round is today. Northwestern and Western meet in the 5 p.m. game with Oak Hill facing Peru in the nightcap.
BOYS TENNIS
WEST LAF. 4, NW 1
Northwestern’s big season came to an end with a 4-1 loss to No. 5-ranked West Lafayette in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round.
The Tigers’ point came at No. 3 singles where Austin Robinson rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win.
“West Lafayette is a really talented team,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “I was proud of our guys and our fight. We won some games and played some really tough points. Highlight of the night was Austin. I was asked what spots I felt like we had a chance at winning and one of them was 3 singles. He just never goes away and figures out how to make his opponent play how he wants them to play. He confuses a lot of ‘tennis’ players. It was great he got to go out winning his final high school match.”
Northwestern, which won its first sectional title since 1980, finished 15-6.
“This was a great ride and something [co-coach Mike Wise] and I will never forget,” Woods said.
VOLLEYBALL
CARROLL 3, TAYLOR 0
The Cougars breezed to a 3-0 win (25-10, 25-12, 25-13) in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Adelle May led Carroll’s attack with 11 kills and Grace Ayres and Madison Wagner had six kills apiece. Ayres also dished 18 assists. Defensively, Ally Kuns had eight digs and May had six and Hayley Bowman had 14 serve receptions.
Carroll (13-12, 5-2 HHC) hosts Eastern on Thursday.
