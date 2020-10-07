Kokomo’s boys tennis team saw its season come to and Tuesday as West Lafayette beat the Wildkats 5-0 in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round Tuesday.
The Red Devils also beat the Kats 5-0 in the regular season, but Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said the Kats played them tougher in the rematch.
“I thought we battled,” he said. “It was a long match. We had quality play. West Side doesn’t give you much. They’re focused and good players.”
In singles play, Aidan William defeated the Kats’ Jon Callane 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Jack Ma defeated Kokomo’s Taylor Duncan 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Frank Shi beat the Kats’ Ty Lauderbaugh 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles play, Zach Abrahamson and Arun Raman defeated the Kat tandem of Miki Sanchez and Jacob Walker 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and Shannon Tan and Allen Tan defeated Kokomo’s team of Drew Swain and Brandon Hansen 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
Four-time defending state champion Carmel beat Twin Lakes 5-0 in the other semifinal. Carmel and West Lafayette will meet in the regional final today.
The Kats closed the season with a 14-11 record highlighted by a sectional three-peat.
“I think all things considered, we made the most of it and got better,” Flanary said. “We were able to play our best tennis sectional week. I’m really proud of our boys that they continued to work hard and win another sectional title.”
BREMEN 3, PERU 2
The Bengal Tigers’ big season came to an end in the Peru Regional’s semifinal round.
Peru’s points came from singles players Ian Potts and Ben Beckman. Potts rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 and Beckman was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 3.
The Bengal Tigers finished the season 18-2.
Culver Academies beat Warsaw 4-1 in the other semifinal. Bremen and CA will meet in the regional final today.
In a sectional doubles match, Plymouth’s Cameron Shively and Easton Strain defeated Maconaquah’s Walker Hays and Wesley Yoars 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
BOYS SOCCER
OAK HILL 2, MAC 1
Maconaquah battled Class 2A No. 10-ranked Oak Hill tough in their Northwestern Sectional match, but the Golden Eagles answered the challenge to take a 2-1 win. Bryant Teegardin scored Maconaquah’s goal.
The Braves finished the season 10-3 highlighted by a share of the Three Rivers Conference title.
Also at the sectional Tuesday, Mississinewa beat Peru 13-0.
The semifinal matches are today. It’s Northwestern vs. Western at 5 p.m. followed by Oak Hill vs. Mississinewa.
VOLLEYBALL
CARROLL 3, TAYLOR 0
Carroll defeated Taylor 3-0 (25-2, 25-10, 25-14) in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.
The Cougars (17-3 overall) moved to 7-0 in the HHC with one match remaining — against Eastern, which also is 7-0. The teams will meet Thursday at Greentown with the winner taking the league title.
