Eastern’s boys soccer team put the wraps on a repeat Hoosier Heartland Conference championship with a 10-0 victory over Tri-Central on Tuesday at Sharpsville. The Comets finished 6-0 in the league for the second straight year.
Lance VanMatre scored three goals to lead the Comets’ offensive attack. Evan Spell had two goals and Ethan Wilcox, Luke Swartzendruber, Jared Smith, Victor Abilio and Nathan Rush added a goal apiece. Seth Lamb provided three assists, Smith and Abilio had two assists apiece and Luke Stout had one.
In goal, Kyle McCreary recorded five saves for the clean sheet.
The Comets (8-6-1) have won five in a row. They have played well after an injury-riddled stretch to open the season.
“We’re clicking on all cylinders heading down the stretch. That’s what we wanted to do,” coach John VanMatre said. “It’s nice winning the HHC. A lot of different people are scoring, we’re scoring a lot of different ways, we’re moving the ball well and we’re playing well as a unit.”
John VanMatre said the HHC title was one of the team’s preseason goals.
“Conference championship and another sectional championship [were goals] and if we can win our sectional, which is going to be hard this year, a regional championship is really our ultimate goal. We’ve been to the regional finals three times and haven’t been able to get over the hump,” he said. “This is one of our last chances to make that mark and we want to try to do that this year.”
Eastern closes the regular season Thursday at Tipton.
CARROLL 1, WESTERN 0
In a shocker, Class 2A No. 4-ranked Western saw its undefeated run come to an end with the road loss.
“We came out and played flat. We couldn’t get a rhythm,” Western coach Mike Roe said, noting the Cougars controlled the tempo and limited shots. “The game was played in the midfield. It was one of those situations where your team kind of plays [to the competition’s level]. The rhythm was developed right off the bat and we couldn’t get out of it.”
For Carroll (9-6), freshmen Owen Duff and Noah Falkenberg combined for the match’s lone goal with Duff scoring on Falkenberg’s assist. Carroll keeper Kaleb Meek made six saves for the clean sheet.
Western keeper Adam Barber had four saves.
Roe hopes the Panthers (14-1) can learn from the loss and use it as a positive with sectional play looming next week.
“I think it’s a good ego check for them,” he said. “It was a big surprise, but hat’s off to Carroll, they played a really good game and [coach Dave Falkenberg] always does a really nice job.”
Western closes the regular season Thursday against Tri-Central.
FAITH CH. 7, TAYLOR 0
Taylor keeper Owen Shimer had eight saves.
“We had a little bit of a letdown after picking up our first win [Monday] night,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “The guys maybe were a little emotionally drained. We definitely seemed a little bit tired and a little bit slow.”
GIRLS SOCCER
TAYLOR 3, EASTERN 1
Fallon Shane, Sydnie Boley and Alison Pemberton scored a goal apiece to lead the visiting Titans to the win in their HHC finale.
Also for Taylor (7-6-2 overall, 2-2 HHC), Shane, Brooke McGuire and Lynzey Butzin had an assist apiece and Mady Delgado had six saves in goal.
“This was a better win,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “We have some healthier players now. We took the weekend off and then we came back and had a good practice [Monday] night. It was nice to get out there and get a win — county rival, conference rival, it all played into it.
“I know Lynzey only gets credit for one assist, but she played probably the best game I’ve seen her play in three years I’ve coached her,” he added. “She could have had four or five assists if we could have finished. She had really good passes and good positioning.”
For Eastern (2-10-1, 1-3), Olivia Ellis scored on Heidi Williams’ assist. The Comets credited Cecilia Roswog with 20 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, CL. PRAIRIE 0
The Comets swept the Gophers (25-12, 25-21, 25-21) in an HHC match at Prairie. The Comets improved to 7-0 in the conference with one match remaining.
Allie Bratcher sparked the Comets with solid all-around play that included 11 kills, 10 service points (three aces) and eight digs. Also for Eastern (17-11 overall), Loralei Evans floored 14 kills, Kate Harrison had nine kills, Emma Sandlin contributed 34 assists and 13 points and Grace Kuhlman had 16 digs and 14 serve receptions.
“Proud of the girls for bouncing back after a rough weekend,” coach Missy Mavrick said.
CARROLL 3, TRI-COUNTY 0
The Cougars improved to 21-4 with their dominant victory over the visiting Cavaliers (25-8, 25-11, 25-9).
Makayla McMains floored 16 kills to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Kelsey Hammond had 14 kills and Paige Jones had 10. Jones dished 26 assists and Adelle May backed her with 18 assists.
McMains and Morgan Viney led the defense with eight digs apiece and May had 11 serve receptions.
MAC 3, WHITKO 0
The Braves hammered the visiting Wildcats 25-9, 25-18, 25-1 in a Three Rivers Conference match. The Braves moved to 7-0 in the league and 20-3 overall.
Emily Bowyer, playing in her final home match, led the Braves with 12 kills, eight digs and nine serve receptions. Rafaela Rietz backed her with eight kills and 31 service points (11 aces), Lilly Maple contributed 18 service points (five aces) and 15 digs and Averi Miller had 30 assists.
HARRISON 3, KOKOMO 1
The Raiders emerged with a 18-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 victory over the visiting Wildkats.
Mae Brandon and Jada Moore each collected eight kills for the Kats, and Asijah Miller had four. Correll Heath had 22 assists. Jada-Claire Broomfield and Brandon each had 14 digs and Sarah Stonebreaker had nine digs and three aces. The Kats fell to 8-12 overall and 1-2 in the North Central Conference’s West Division.
“We had a strong start and our serving was very strong at the beginning of the match,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “We kind of lost our momentum and our mojo there in the second set and our passing and blocking kind of fell apart. We ended up finishing poorly but we’ll be back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.