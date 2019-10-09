Kokomo’s boys tennis team saw ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday as three-time defending state champion Carmel overpowered the Wildkats 5-0 in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round.
The No. 1-ranked Greyhounds won quickly at four of the five points. But the No. 2 singles match proved competitive with the Greyhound player edging Kokomo’s Pablo Ketterer 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4).
“That was high-quality tennis,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Pablo just laid it all on the line. It was a three-hour match. I think both kids could walk away from that match feeling like they gave it all and feel proud. It’s too bad only one could walk away a winner and unfortunately it wasn’t us.
“It would have been nice to be one of the few teams that could say it took a point off Carmel. But we were awfully close and I couldn’t be prouder of Pablo than I am of right now. Not only did he battle and give it his best, he carried himself well on the court too.”
Led by a Northwestern recruit at No. 1 singles, the Greyhounds dropped just two games over the other four points.
No. 16-ranked West Lafayette beat Twin Lakes 5-0 in the other semifinal.
The Kats closed the season with a 15-10 record with all but two of the losses coming against ranked opponents.
“We’ll return most of our lineup,” Flanary said. “We were definitely a better team than we were a year ago. We played Harrison, the [North Central] conference champ, closer than anyone else in the conference. There’s a lot of things to be proud of and hopefully we can build on that.”
PERU 5, WARSAW 0
No. 30-ranked Peru swept Warsaw in the Culver Academies Regional’s semifinal round.
Ryan Smith prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Leif Astrup was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles and Brad Ryan was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles.
Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn took a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles and Gabe Baker and Ben Beckman won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Peru will face Culver Academies in the regional final at 5 p.m. today. The Eagles advanced with a victory over Bremen.
CA INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL
Wabash’s Rob Ford outlasted Maconaquah’s Cole Borden 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the Culver Academies Individual Singles Sectional.
CARROLL 4, ROSSVILLE 0
Carroll scored twice in the first half and twice in the second half in beating Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Rossville 4-0 in the Class A Rossville Sectional’s opening round.
Aaron Atkisson, Fabian Moll, Matthew Gill and Payton Stankard scored the Cougars’ goals. Noah Falkenberg provided three assists. In goal, Dagan Noonkester needed to make just one save for the clean sheet.
Carroll (11-6) advances to face Faith Christian in the opening semifinal at 5 p.m. today. FC beat Delphi 2-0 in Monday’s opener.
NW 2, OAK HILL 1
Northwestern took a 2-0 lead into halftime, then held off Oak Hill’s comeback attempt for a 2-1 win in the Class 2A NW Sectional opener.
The Tigers advance to face Mississinewa at 5 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round. Ole Miss advanced with a 4-3 victory over Maconaquah.
TC 2, TAYLOR 0
Tri-Central topped Taylor in a hard-fought game in the Class A Sheridan Sectional’s opening round.
The Trojans took control in the first half with Lily Stogdill scoring twice. Peighton Oliver and Brooke Temple assisted on the goals. From there, the Trojans’ defense protected the lead with keeper Kaylee Beard offering strong play in goal.
“Taylor came out the first five minutes and really pushed. They were fired up to try to win. We beat them [during the regular season],” TC coach David Mast said. “Lily had two very nice goals — one from the right side, a beautiful shot from outside the 18, and a little bit later she got one from the left side. She switched over to her right foot and that was right at the top of the 18.
“Taylor is a good team and it took all we had to hang on the last 10 minutes. It was a nice team win. Everybody played well and everybody played hard.”
Mast said the Trojans dedicated the game to Dylan Jordan, a TC sophomore who died earlier this week.
“It’s a really tough time,” Mast said. “It was nice to see the kids get a win for the family.”
TC (9-5) advances to play Sheridan in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. Thursday.
SHERIDAN DEF. EASTERN
Sheridan topped Eastern in a penalty-kick shootout in the Class A Sheridan Sectional opener.
Following a scoreless regulation, the teams battled through a pair of scoreless OT sessions. From there, the shootout decided the outcome with the Blackhawks making three attempts and the Comets converting only one. Berenice Mendoza had the Comets’ lone make.
Cecilia Roswog and Jacey Richmond saw time in goal for Eastern. Roswog had eight saves and Richmond had five.
The Comets finished the season 2-12-1.
HARRISON 4, KOKOMO 0
Harrison bolted a 4-0 lead by halftime and Kokomo was unable to mount a comeback in the Class 3A Harrison Sectional’s opener.
“We didn’t come out as strong as we’d like. There were a lot of nerves on the field,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “In the second half, we fixed a lot of those problems, but Harrison is a strong program and we weren’t able to crack their defense.”
Kate Mayfield had 11 saves for the Kats, who finished 4-8-1.
CARROLL 3, TAYLOR 0
The Cougars breezed past the Titans 25-3, 25-8, 25-6 in an HHC match.
Makayla McMains floored 12 kills to lead Carroll’s attack. Paige Jones had five kills and 16 assists. Kelsey Hammond had four kills and three blocks.
Carroll (22-4 overall) improved to 7-0 in the HHC with one match remaining — against fellow 7-0 team Eastern on Thursday at Carroll. The winner will take the league title.
