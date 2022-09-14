Lafayette Jeff edged Kokomo 3-2 in a North Central Conference boys tennis match Tuesday on the Wildkats’ courts.
The Kats’ points came from their top singles players as Caleb Taflinger won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 and Andrew Guerre won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2.
“Andrew and Caleb played well all night. They are both putting quality seasons together,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said.
Kokomo No. 3 singles player Kyan Gamble just missed forcing a third set in dropping a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) decision.
The Bronchos dominated the doubles points as they dropped just eight games combined.
Kokomo No. 1 doubles player Herberto Martinez Acosta missed the match with an illness.
“Victor [Rodriquez Arjonilla] played great replacing him, but give credit to Jeff for having great chemistry and solid doubles teams. [Kokomo’s doubles players] are improving and hopefully can stay the course,” Travis Taflinger said.
The Kats dropped to 5-9 overall and 2-3 in the NCC.
TAYLOR 4, DELPHI 1
The Titans topped the visiting Oracles in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.
Taylor’s points came from No. 2 singles player Josh Parker (6-3, 6-3), No. 3 singles player Easton Douglas (7-5, 6-2), the No. 1 doubles team of Cody Groves and Jayden Johnson (6-2, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Kaiden Blane and Kien Sullivan (6-3, 6-1).
The Titans improved to 2-1 in league play.
CARROLL 3, ATTICA 2
Carson Rudd, Sam Ellis and Rylan Meador swept the singles points to give the Cougars the win.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, CARROLL 0
Northwestern breezed past Carroll 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-14) on the Cougars’ floor.
McKenna Layden hammered 15 kills to lead the Tigers’ attack, Bailey Henry had six kills and Emily Goltz and Kendal Ziems had five apiece. Lexi Closson distributed 25 assists and served 10 points. Layden had five assists, Anna Bishir served eight points and Tori Closson, Goltz and Henry had five points apiece.
Also for the Tigers (14-3), Layden made an impact on defense with 10 digs and two blocks and Bishir and Tori Closson had 10 digs apiece.
WABASH 3, EASTERN 1
After the teams split the first two sets, Wabash controlled the final two sets to take a 3-1 win (25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 25-12).
Jenna Odle led Eastern’s offense with eight kills and 19 service points and Audra Flanary had six kills. Defensively, Odle had 18 digs and Flanary had 25 service receptions and 10 digs.
“Wabash did a good job serving aggressively and putting points together. We did a good job shutting down their big hitter in the second set, but struggled being consistent in the third and fourth set. I was proud of how the girls played at the beginning of the match, but it looked like they ran out of steam towards the end,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
N’FIELD 3, PERU 0
The Norsemen swept the Bengal Tigers 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 in a Three Rivers Conference match.
Caitlyn Miller led Peru with five kills. Emily Ream served six points. Defensively, Ream had 23 digs and Miller and Jayma Majors had two solo blocks apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
FAITH CH. 3, CARROLL 2
In a big Class A clash, No. 4-ranked Faith Christian edged No. 5 Carroll 3-2, ending the Cougars’ unbeaten start.
Owen Duff scored both of Carroll’s goals, with Noah Falkenberg assisting on both. Cougar ‘keeper Cohen Miller had six saves.
Faith improved to 7-0 and Carroll dropped to 9-1.
LOGAN 2, KOKOMO 1
Nicolas Zela scored on a free kick for Kokomo’s goal and Joey McConnell had 10 saves. Logansport scored late to drop the Kats (2-7-1) to 1-3-1 in the North Central Conference.
Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said the Wildkats had “lots of opportunities we did not finish and capitalize on. They scored with 50 seconds left in the game to win the game.”
DELPHI 6, EASTERN 4
Elijah Shafer scored three goals for the Comets and Austin Lucas added a goal. Dylan Katsimpalis and Kyan Hannah each had assists. Lincoln Mentis had 14 saves and Isaac Horner had a save.
The Oracles took control with a 4-1 lead after a half of action. Eastern (0-7, 0-2 Hoosier Heartland Conference) outscored Delphi 3-2 in the final 40 minutes.
“We let in two goals in the first two minutes and that was the difference in the game,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “Elijah Shafer had a nice game. We didn’t get off the bus ready to play, but they didn’t give up and we put together a good second half. Shafer was able to hit a direct kick from about 25 yards out and put away a penalty kick. Austin Lucas also connected on a 20-yard shot to cut the lead to 4-3, but that was as close as we would get.
“We have to shore up our defense and not allow open looks at the goal.”
BLACKFORD 6, TAYLOR 2
Ryan Fleek set up goals by Kaleb Bentley and Jonah Trueblood for the Titans (1-10). Angelo Anders had 19 saves.
“[Tuesday] night was another night of one team capitalizing on opportunities and one team not,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “In my opinion, we gifted them two goals early and it was 4-1 at halftime. It really should have been 2-1 at halftime, and then we played pretty even with them in the second half.
“We had three or four opportunities to score in the second half and couldn’t capitalize. We definitely played better in the second half than the first. We’re still just missing that last connecting pass that we need or that little bit more possession that we need.”
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 9, MARION 0
Avery Rooze had a hat trick as the Class 2A No. 18-ranked Purple Tigers rolled past Marion. Morgan Kistler bagged two goals and Emily Keeney, Bethany Loveless, Abby Keeney and Emma Mula each scored once.
The Tigers improved to 9-1-1 ahead of Thursday’s Hoosier Conference showdown at Western.
LOGAN 2, KOKOMO 1
The Berries topped the Kats in an NCC match at Kokomo.
Riley Rudolph converted a penalty kick for Kokomo’s goal. Maddie Carpenter had 19 saves in goal.
OAK HILL 1, EASTERN 0
Ruby Sheets had a dozen saves for the Comets, who fell to 4-6.
“The Eagles played with gusto and their keeper had nine impressive saves to keep the Comets from scoring,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said. He credited Sheets and Jessie Shannon for “their outstanding defensive play.”
BLACKFORD 8, TAYLOR 1
Jayla Preston scored for the Titans (0-5-1).
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 193, EASTBROOK 217, M-G INC.
Led by medalist Lacie Logan’s 37, the Blue Devils won their regular-season finale at Tipton.
Josie Butler backed Logan with a 42, Sophia Walker shot 53 and Lucy Lightfoot shot 61.
“Great way to end the regular season and head into sectional. Lacie’s 37 is her best and Josie also had a solid round. It will certainly a good week to prepare for a new sectional track. Really excited to see what we can do there,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said.
Tipton plays in Noblesville Sectional on Monday morning.
